Comments of the Week: Affleck Edition

Forget what the other threads have been saying. This week’s Comments of the Week are all from the news that Ben Affleck is the next Batman. If Star Wars VII rumors are poison (and they are), then scenes from FilmDrunk’s collectively imaginary Southie Batman are the antidote. Commenters, you have made the internet a better place. You have spoiled me as a reader and raised the bar for every site in cyberspace, but here are those who did it best:
MickTravis4Life: Batman: “I WANNA KNOW WHICH JOHNNY DA FACKIN JOKAH IN HIS QUEAH AS FACK CLOWN CAH STOLE THE WHEEL OFF THE BAT MOBILE!”
Joker (to his clown gang): “Is he talking about us, or….?”
HarryW: Two-Face is going to be wearing a Patriots jersey with a Yankees hat.
Chareth Cutestory: ALFRED, YOU FACK, WHEYAHS MY FACKIN’ BUSHMILLS? I’M BROODING OUT MY WINDOWS WITH MY CAWK IN MY HAND.
[…]
HEY, CLAWK. I GAWT SOMETHIN YOU CAN KNEEL BEFOAH.
[…]
“Mr. Wayne! Care to comment on why you and the Batman are never in the same place at the same time?”
“BECAUSE I’M THE FACKIN BATMAN, YOU RETAHD.”
[gasps and flash bulbs abound]
“ANY OF YOU GAYLORDS SEEN MY CAH? IT’S LAWNG, BLACK AND FACKIN FIYAH SHOOTS OUT THE BACK?”
Stinky Pete: YOU KNOW WHAT KEEPE ME GOIN’, CLAHK?! THE THAWT THAT ONE DAY I’M GANNA WAWK UP TA YA FAWTRESS OF SAWLITUDE, AND YOU AIN’T THEAH. YA JUST TOOK OFF TO SAHM WICKED FAH PLANET AH SOME SHIT LIKE THAT. […] YOU GAWT A WINNIN’ LAWTERY TICKET, CLAWK. IF YAW STILL WAHKIN AT THAT FAHKIN PAYPAH IN FIVE YEAHS, I’LL SHOVE A PIECE A KRYPTONITE SO FAH UP YAWR ASS PEOPLE AH GONNA THINK YAW A QWAHTZ FAHKIN WATCH.
[…]
HEY BRUCE, DO YOU LIKE APPLES?
* kills his mother and father *
WELL HOW DO YA LIKE THEM APPLES?!
Incredible Tulk: With this casting choice, I will find it difficult to believe anything other than Bruce’s parents killing themselves.
There are no winners; you are all heroes today. As the days pass and your glory becomes legend, remember to keep your wits about you, and nominate your favorite comments of the week in the comments section of this very thread. For next week, the winner will receive a poorly photoshopped scene of their choosing (description limited to 140 characters). Or I will be lost in the desert without internet.
Images via Getty.
Is the “eats mad pussy” graffiti a Gigli reference? #deep
Am I the only person on Uproxx whose seen Ben Affleck in a movie that wasn’t The Town?
This made me think about him in Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, which I loved when I was about 13 and now it’s about the most dated, unwatchable movie ever.
Hey now, all my riffs were based on Good Will Hunting.
Extract is my go-to Affleck reference:
“Hi. Dean… Entrepreneur, spiritualist, healer.”
TRY SHAKESQUEEAH IN LOVE, FACKTAHD.
I hate that I missed the first annual National Affleck-Batman day at Filmdrunk. F it, I’m still going to go with it.
YOU WANT DETAILS? FOINE. I DROIVE A TUMBLAH, 355 BATHMOBILE. WAT’S AWP? I HAVE A RIDICULOUS HOWSE IN THA BACK BAY. I GOT ALL DEM WONDERFUL TOYS DA JOKAH WAS JEALOUS OF. AND BEST OF ALL KIDS, I AM BATMAN.
Bathmobile? Really autocorrect? Bathmobile?
it’s ok… so your Batman is a southie with a lisp
Southie Batman with a a lisp: Worlds Greatest Detective, WICKED SMAHT AND PROLLY A FACKIN’ KNAWB POLISHA!
… This entire business has left me wishing they had cast Jason Statham as Batman. Yeah, the film would be shite, but it would be worth it for the comments.
jason statham as lex luthor? “assa roight green rock i ave ere, idn’t it supahman?”
Dear Sweet Baby Jesus. That could be the last movie i ever see.
So true:
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
Captain Charisma: You know someone is really badass when they wear a matador vest.
from: [filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
HairyForeskin
I’m gonna take you to the bank, Ms. Whitney.
The Sperm Bank.
DUN. DUN DUN DUN. DUN.
from: [filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
Larry
Plus he got that belt by winning Fight Club at Neverland Ranch in 1986. 3rd Rule: “Seriously, do *not* talk about Fight Club at Neverland Ranch.”
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
Crapbasket: Jesus, that article is so Jewy my foreskin just grew back and then cut itself off.
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
Ragnarok: It’s probably a blessing that they’re back to firing squads. Kim Jong-il would’ve just had her torn apart by panthers.
Larry: Or nailed her in the head with a succession of perfectly-aimed golf balls.
CuriousGeorger: “their immediate families forced to watch”
Yeah but I bet there were blurred out circles covering up all the good parts.
OhMyBalls snails it:
African snails in Florida? I hope they wear hoodies
Read more: [filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
Ragnarok: “This is actually a pretty serious issue the hits pretty damn close to home for me. A few years back I stayed at a Holiday Inn Express and enjoyed the benefit of their free continental breakfast… Only maybe a little too much. You see I not only grabbed three or four muffins for breakfast but, because they were individually packaged in plastic, I also grabbed another four or five to have throughout the day. While it did help me save a bit by skipping lunch I hadn’t counted on what about eight bran muffins would do to my insides. When I was finally (!) able to take a dump two days later the denseness of the poop-log made my bowel movement agonizing. “Shit-a-brick” had always just been an expression to me but now I knew the horrors of what that saying implied. I could’ve sworn the friction of it passing through me had dragged a couple of feet of lower intestine out of my ass. So, needless to say, I sympathize with Mr. Feldman and the pain he must be going through.”
Ragnarok: “Wow…
Hey – OK, I just re-read the article which, I admit, I brushed through too quickly the first time.
It turns out this wasn’t about Fiber Bullying as I first thought and I would ask Your Onion that my previous testimony be stricken from the record.”
Also, I loved the visual of a hooker with a thousand mile stare, while Clint Howard’s ghost face laughs maniacally in the background.
Mixhail:
Really waiting for the flood of first-hand Orgy stories to follow:
“I Accidentally Went To Clint Howard’s Orgy and All I Got Was PTSD”
Read more: [filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
Donkey Hodey:
It’s pretty awful when a 76 year old man has to retire from pretending to be other people.
Read more: [filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
Donkey Hodey: Wagging your finger at the porn industry like a disappointed parent is a bit like fighting a forest fire by flicking lit cigarettes at it, no?
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
Every. Single. Ist. Comment.
Al: Do you consider yourself a humanist? “I’m pretty human. I think so.”
Fek: Are you a florist? “I LIKE FLOWERS!”
Larry: No “ist” means you hate something. Like, “racist” or “Istanbul.”
Do you consider yourself a botanist? “I like it in the bot!”
Stallonewolf in particular had some fun with this.
Do you consider yourself a socialist? “I’m fun at parties. I think so.”
Do you consider yourself a pacifist? “Only when that little bastard won’t stop crying.”
Do you consider yourself a terrorist? “There was some rectal terroring, sure.”
Patty Boots “Do you consider yourself a racist?” I can be pretty racy. I think so.”
Ace Rimmer’s offering was also lovely.
“So what, what’s wrong with being sexy?”
“Sex-ist.”
She’s like a less self-aware Nigel Tufnel.
I Danger Guerrerro-love everything about this girl. I may be giving too much credit to these commentors.
I do feel like Fek’s caps lock really captures the spirit and intellect of this young lady, but Larry’s Istanbul is also quite fabulous.
Donkey Hodey came in with some late entries as well. I love all the ist comments. I will never stop loving them.
As much as I love me and my work, I have to second “less self-aware Nigel Tufnel.” If this broad’s next movie isn’t called “Smell the Glove” I’m moving to Syria.
Do you consider yourself a surrealist?
“I like cheerios. I think so.”
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
If Robopanda’s Fake Bret photoshop isn’t the banner image for the next COTW, The Mighty Feklahr will forsake Filmdrunk and go to Perez Hilton.
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
Patty Boots: Beasts of the Southern Wild was like if white guilt and poverty porn had a baby, and that baby was actually pretty good at cinematography.
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
ChinoMoreno
Jigga Watt, Jigga Who
ChinoMoreno
Lady Gaga will just mourn this way.
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
Larry
I can’t see the Diesel movie because J.J. Riddick seems like such a putz.
kazoshay: People with AIDS outlive their quilts nowadays.
Read more: [filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
filmdrunk.uproxx.com/2013/09/jennifer-lawrence-is-gonna-be-all-sorts-of-naked-in-x-men-days-of-future-past
The entire comments section.
dangit.
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
Al: Thanks a lot for saving Mr. Swatty-Hissy, the cat no one liked, while leaving Sweet Fluffy Bottom and Bootsie PurrsAlot to die an agonizing death in what I assume was a dildo fire.
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
Chareth Cutestory
I don’t think Floridians know what “shot illegally” means.
Ridiculous Ninja
I’m on board. And you’re right about World being a nightmare, Vince. The one time I went all I saw were morbidly obese people in Rascal scooters, dual-wielding turkey legs like a diabetic John Woo movie hero.
The Mighty Feklahr fervently hopes no one has a patent on cockpunching robots yet!!!
Larry
Fuuuuuck, “that’s why I get to write the movies” is the weakest of comebacks. A *lot* of people get to write movies. Seltzer and Friedberg don’t make me feel inadequate. Aaron Sorkin keeps getting to write TV shows, and he needs a visit from the cockpunching robot posthaste.
Read more: [filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
Verbal Kunt
The prince should have demanded that he direct her next movie. At least then she’d have fucked him.
Read more: [filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
Al
Unfortunately I used to follow FilmDrunk. Not anymore. You really showed yourself to be absolutely devoid of class, Vince. Gold teeth are the result of lengthy and painful root canals. I am sure she was uncomfortable. In the end her dentist was 1k richer. Your comments were hateful. So disappointed.
*
Reply
*
RagAxle
Just because their teeth are gold doesn’t mean they’re not red blooded americans just like you or I!
Read more: [filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
It’s a little “inside baseball-ish”, but it was fun.
hahaha Larry:
Warning: if your comedy lasts more than 4 hours, consult an editor.
Read more: [filmdrunk.uproxx.com]