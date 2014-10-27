Comments Of The Week: Cat Lieb Edition

The Comments Of The Week banner image has been a variation on Frotcast regular and FilmDrunk contributor Matt Lieb for three weeks straight, and I thought why stop now? Especially when we have this amazing side by side of Matt Lieb and his feline doppleganger, Cat Lieb (aka Stache Cat, from a Redditor). Same mustache, same body type, hell, they even wear the same glasses. I had to text Matt just to make sure he hadn’t been turned into a cat. He responded back meow meow something with a tuna can emoji, so I’m pretty sure he’s alright. That’s classic Lieb. (Thanks to commenter Martin for that find).
Anyway, new FilmDrunk t-shirts aren’t ready yet, so let’s just get into it. As always, NOMINATE FOR NEXT WEEK IN THE COMMENTS SECTION BELOW. Looks like we doubled down on novelty accounts in the Stop Saying Your Movie Is About Family thread:
BurnsyFan66: Vince, don’t be mean to Hollywood just because you’re mad at your Dad. Please give him a call, he still loves you even though you’re a blogger.
Vince’s Dad: No I don’t.
There was also Boston stuff, in the Marky Mark plays an English prafessah threads:
GlennBeckHasAIDS: “Awright class, face the fackin’ front of the room and say ‘O Captain, My Captain’ to this awtographed photo of Varitek punching out that fackin’ queah A-Rawd”
John Chimpo: “YO, I GAWT YA DANGLIN’ PAHTICIPLE RIGHT HEAH, YA BOOK READIN CAWKSUCKAHS!”
Standard. And of course, your weekly Schnitzel Bob fan fiction:
Schnitzel bob: It was a relatively quiet autumn morning at the free clinic on California street. An orderly came into the room to change the bedding, all but ignoring the sole occupant. That was fine. He liked being alone.
He sat by the window, watching dead leaves aimlessly float on the breeze. He enjoyed the fall for it’s melancholy, even if the cold, damp San Francisco air managed to easily work it’s way under his skin.
He looked down at himself. The sweatpants were out of necessity, but he wished desperately that he owned a pair other than these current ones, which had grease-stains concentrated around the crotch for reasons he preferred not to get into.
His jacket was leather with tweed patches on the elbows. The old Simpsons joke rang in his head:
“You’ve ruined a perfectly good jacket!”
“Correction, I’ve ruined two perfectly good jackets!”
No one ever got it. He wondered, not for the first time, if the jacket was a bad idea. He yawned. The gesture exposed his double chin, which was the first sight the doctor saw when he entered the room.
The doctor recoiled briefly before regaining his composure. “So tell me” he started, “what exactly were you thinking when you…” He paused and looked at his chart once again to make sure it was what he thought he’d read. He sighed “… when you inserted your penis into a McRib?”
The patient had already gotten over him embarrassment. He rationalized his actions in his own way, and wound up satisfied with his own explanation. He half-smiled. “Oh, you know. Just trying new things”.
The doctor just stared. “Well, other than a few minor burns and lacerations, you’re free to go. Take it easy over the next week and you should heal fine”.
“Great!” The patient went to shake the doctors hand, who took it unenthusiastically.
As he left the clinic, he spotted a familiar ’93 tercel and guessed that it was his ride. He walked up and entered the passenger seat. “Vince let you borrow his car?” He said to the driver.
“Yeah”, Matt replied. “I think he said something about needing both of us weird f*ckasses back at the office or something”. Matt paused and looked at Laremy. “A McRib, Laremy?”
Laremy finally felt a tiny bit of shame over what he’d done. “What? We were talking about it the other day, and you had such enthusiasm that I couldn’t help myself! Besides, it’s not like you never have weird urges.”
“Yeah, but my… I don’t know, Laremy. It’s different. It’s different”. The drove away in silence, each knowing that while they knew each other better than just about anyone knew either of them, they were still, in some ways, miles apart.
If you only knew how accurately rendered both Matt and Laremy are in these…
Miscellaneous:
From the ASU Frat thread:
Chareth Cutestory: This is just like that time Chad sued the Black fraternity for libel after they for wrote an op ed in the student paper condemning him for streaking the Trayvon Martin vigil in blackface.
Anyway, they had to pay Chad $3 million and are closed down now. Classic.
From the Unbroken trailer:
Watanabex: wow his story sounds like a true triumph of the will
Verbal Kunt: I’m sure this movie will be very tightly edited. Jolie has no problem cutting out stuff that looks pretty, but doesn’t serve her much anymore.
From the Universal Studios employee who allegedly called 13-year-olds sluts and whores:
MakingFlowers
I want them to have to prove they aren’t sluts or whores in a courtroom.
AB
Did you or did you not give Mikey Blalock a handjob behind the utility shed after gym class?
esopillar34
“ladies and gentlemen of he jury, I will show, beyond doubt, that these two girls are, in fact, whores.”
esopillar34
*proceeds to rip open shirt, point at abs, and order jagerbombs for the girls*
MakingFlowers
“Your honor, they have Snapchat. Need I say more? Well, I will anyway.These girls are whores!”
From Christian Bale confirmed as Aaron Sorkin’s Steve Jobs:
Buttockus Finch:
“[T]here’s a tremendous amount of language.”
That describes everything Sorkin has ever written, including post-it notes.
From Kirk Cameron’s alleged hacking:
JerryGigantic
My favorite part of Christmas is the Christmas Bunny, or whatever.
BingoDan
i like when you decorate the christmas hamster and put the old boots in a firepit and krampus brings you socks
And finally, the week’s most esoteric and self-referential comment, from Air New Zealand’s awesomely dorky Hobbit-themed safety video:
Stallonewolf
…Australians are drunk and filthy.
“Vince, you hipster dipsh*t! Crawl out of your scarf-flipping almond-milk chai of a neighborhood for five seconds and you’d see that Australia has many esteemed universities and is on the leading edge of major agricultural and medical technology and is not at all racist!” -Down Underball
I thought about trying to explain that for the newbies, but… nah. I don’t even know where to start. As for the winner, since this week was solely about bragging rights… let’s call it Chareth Cutestory. I mean Schnitzel Bob can’t win every week.
Chareth got me with this one:
Chareth Cutestory
ANY FACKIN QUESCHUNS, YOU COME SEE ME DURIN AWFICE OWAHS. I’LL STRAIGHTEN YOU RIGHT THE FACK OUT.
*grabbing crotch*
Verbal’s tearing it up already this week.
From the Fast 7 Furious 7 thread:
Verbal Kunt
After that ride the customers can go for a shot of fireball and some barbeque from the Paul Walker memorial grill
Verbal Kunt
For the next one they’re going to cast the Black Eyed Peas and call it Vroom Vroom Pow.
I also like this one from the same thread:
porkythefirst
The next one will be about Vin Diesel’s unfortunate night at the Chinese buffet, “8 2 FAST.”
Schnitzel bob
Matt sat brooding at his desk for hours that morning. His productivity waxed and waned on most days, but today he hadn’t accomplished anything except self-loathing.
The interview had been bad. He’d known that while it was happening. He’d known that when he’d written up the article the night before. But he’d hoped that, somehow, sleeping on it would help. It hadn’t. In the light of a new day the interview, and the film it was based around, were just as bad. If anything, it was worse.
The dread which had greeted him when he woke up had gotten progressively more pervading. It was one thing to have to stew in his own bad work. But he knew that he’d have to present it to Vince at some point.
Gradually, the other Filmdrunk employees filtered into the office. Alison first, then Heather. Laremy came in 15 minutes late and wandered around. He noted the sour look on Matt’s face and approached him “What’s eating you?”. Matt tried to ignore him, but Laremy stared insistently. “Fuck off, Laremy”, he muttered without looking at him.
Only a little bit insulted, Laremy shrugged and sat at his desk. Some time later Burnsy strolled in. He made his rounds, variously high-fiving or fist-bumping his coworkers. When he made his way to Matt, he sat on his desk, raised his palm and said “What’s up, brah?”
Matt managed a weak smile and extended his hand for the low-five. You didn’t leave Burnsy hanging. It just wasn’t done.
Near noon, he felt his stomach rumble with hunger and fear. He hadn’t had breakfast that morning, and knew he wouldn’t be able to keep anything down until he dealt with his issue. Matt made his way to Vince’s office.
“What?” came the usual response when Matt knocked. Matt shuffled in. “I have the interview with the guy from Linkin Park written up, boss.”
“And?” Vince was using a nail-clipper to try and cut stray hairs that were growing from his ears.
“It’s… it’s bad, boss. It’s terrible.” When Vince didn’t respond, or even stop clipping his ear-hair, Matt felt compelled to continue. “I don’t know… I just kind of froze. The questions I asked were bad, the answers were bad. God, the movie was bad.”
“What did you expect?”
“What?”
Vince finally stopped what he was doing and looked at Matt. “What did you expect? I mean, look, Lieb, it was an interview with the DJ from Linkin Park on his first film. How good was it going to be? No one’s gonna care about this anyways. Fucking relax, would you? You’re no good to me when you’re shitting yourself from anxiety.”
Matt felt relieved, hungry, happy, and also a bit mad. Pressing his luck, he decided to push his boss a bit. “Then why did you ask me to do it, sir?”
Vince stood up. “You see these pants?” he asked.
“Yes, sir, those are your blogging slacks.”
“That’s right. But do you know what makes them blogging slacks?”
Matt hesitated.
“Nothing, Matt. I’m a blogger. They’re slacks. That makes them blogging slacks.”
It was clear from his expression that Matt didn’t understand.
Vince sighed. “A blogger blogs, Lieb. Content or not. Good material or bad material. You’ve gotta keep going. It’s like my mentor taught me.” He pointed to a framed photo of himself and another man with their arms around each other’s shoulders and huge grins. “You see that guy? That’s Matt Ufford. Greatest blogger who ever lived. One simple rule he taught me, Lieb. Always. Be. Covering.”
“So publish that interview, Lieb. And then get back to work. I’ve got a story about Ghostbuster’s 3 with your name all over it.”
“A blogger blogs”
That explains how the rest of Uproxx* has turned into a Buzzfeed-style shitshow of inanity.
*Except for shrine to Our Patron Saint
I don’t know if Tom Cruise technically counts as a bear, but still.
From the Paddington thread:
Verbal Kunt
I’m surprised Nicole Kidman would want to see another bear get stuffed, considering she was married to Tom Cruise for over 10 years.
Second. Beautiful.
From the abysmally boring Tom Hanks story (that’s not a knock against Captain Thumbs, he jazzed it up as best he could), Buttockus just saved the whole thing:
Buttockus Finch, Esq.
“And then I screamed ‘Wilson’ at Owen Wilson and he tried to kill himself.”
Yes I’m aware this makes me a horrible person for thinking it was so funny.
For some reason I can only comment as a reply and not a new comment, so here goes:
[uproxx.com]
Patty Boots
Now I’m picturing an upper class white lady in pearls and a pastel cardigan, gluing pictures of magical negroes to her vision board.
From “Greg Kinnear And Djimon Hounsou Will Star In The Faith-Based Magical Negro Drama ‘Same Kind Of Different As Me'”
kazoshay
Candyman was the last good magical negro movie.
Lots of good stuff in the Guardians Porn Parody thread, but this was the winner for me:
Verbal Kunt
I’d watch it, but I’m afraid there will be a Stan Lee cameo.
From the “Do You Believe?” post. This and the following scene from the script make a good case for Bob winning again this week:
Schnitzel bob
I hear that as we speak, Colton Burpo and D’nesh D’souza are working on a script called “God will smite you, atheists. Also, Obama is a Muslim”.
It follows the story of John T. Christian (the T is for ‘True’), average working man/retired soldier/pastor, a man who’s just trying to coach his son’s little league team. Like all good Americans, John likes to lead his team in a prayer before games.
Unfortunately for him, the opposing team’s coach, Louis “Civil Liberties” Nietzsche, attorney-at-LIE (who it’s implied is probably Jewish), can’t abide that a righteous Christian man (get it?!) should lead his team in a godly manner. So he conspires with the head of the league, Mohammed Obama, cousin to a certain president, to have prayer banned.
Will John be forced to adopt the godless way? Will he succumb to the combined forces of atheists, Muslims and China? Or will the True Christian’s path shine through? Find out next summer!
PeeWee’s return:
Verbal Kunt
I guess Fred Willard will also be involved somehow.
Torgo
I’m sure he’ll be able to lend a hand.
Michael Bay’s Benghazi:
MakingFlowers
Finally, Benghazi becomes a real tragedy.
Same thread, a reference I appreciate even more after having to look it up:
Otto Man
Wait, so this isn’t a movie about the bad guy from Roadhouse?
From the Horns review, a tie between two haterz:
BananaMaster
Love Hill. Love Horns. This sux bawls.
Stacie Jo Golebiewski
You guys are so wrong!! It was great!!
Mad props to old BFan:
BurnsyFan66
I don’t think you guys realize what a great friend Burnsy has been to you. I told him the reason you don’t have him on anymore is because he is a hot slice of toast and you all are just strawberry jelly! You know what he says? “They aren’t jealous. They’re good guys. But, maybe, they have just forgotten who they’d be without me…”
Holding back the tears, Burnsy recalled how Vince once was a barista at a coffee house, listened to Bon Iver, and wore Urban Outfitters scarves to bars. He told me about the time Vince messed up his pumpkin latte, so Burnsy went in the bathroom and pooped in the sink. After telling the manager what “Vince” had done, he was promptly fired.
Now, most other people would use this opportunity to gloat and make fun of Vince, but not Burnsy. He pulled Vince aside and said, “Listen… if you don’t do what you love, you’re not going to love what you do. Your pumpkin latte is shit. Your outfit is shit. Your attitude is shit. It’s time for a change buddy. What do you enjoy doing?”.
“I like writing and movies.” Vince replied. “Good,” said Burnsy, “Go start a blog called Filmdrunk and get the FUCK out of my face!”.
And what about Ben? After being diagnosed with testicular cancer, when you guys were all making fun of him behind his back, it was Burnsy who he went to for solace. Dreading months of radiation therapy, possible surgery complications, etc… Benjamin was considering taking the Robin Williams way out.
He weepily told Burnsy, “I just can’t do it man! Treatment makes you lose your hair and makes you sleepy and stuff. Plus the hospital gowns open in the back and everyone will see my tramp stamp! I give up…”. POW!!! Burnsy smoked Ben like a pack of Kools, knocking out a couple teeth.
When Ben awoke, he was in a filthy motel bathroom, in a tub full of ice. Around his neck was a 12 carat gold chain with a bronzed testicle on the end of it. Burnsy’s operation had effectively cured Ben’s cancer and this was inscribed on Ben’s nut necklace: “BK/AB 4 EVA!”.
Burnsy also mentioned how Bret would always go to him for love advice (cause Burnsy is what the ladies call a “poon master”). The day of his wedding, Bret asked him, “How do you know if a girl is the one? I love her more than anything in this world, but you’ve always said, ‘never trust a bitch’. So how can I trust she’ll be faithful to me forever?”
Burnsy said, “Dude… listen, your girl is amazing and loves you too. Get those second thoughts out of your head and check this out!”. Pulling out his iPad, he showed him a video of Burnsy making love to Bret’s future wife. She was screaming in pure ecstasy as they tried positions she and Bret never thought or even dared to try.
Burnsy reassured a mortified Bret, “After that epic bang sesh, your girl is officially DONE exploring her sexual horizons! We totally did everything… which reminds me, you’re going to need to wash your Squirrel Furry costume and get the dog tested for STDs. But at least now she’ll be content with you for the rest of her life! Don’t worry, you can thank me later.” (Bret still thanks him to this day.)
Or how bout when Brendan said his favorite color was blue and Burnsy told him no, it was green. He changed Brendan’s whole fuckin world view!
The weird thing is that Burnsy ain’t even mad at you guys for forgetting all this, he still loves you because he’s a true bro. Next week should be the ‘First Annual Frotcast Burnsy Appreciation Week’… cause it’s about time you guys stop being selfish jerkfaces and start making amends.
So, Vince. How’d you like my self-nom? Dat Ass, eh?
Special shout-out to Vince, from the Oil Industry shill suggests obvious use of smear tactics against the industry’s enemies
I wish that disclaimer appeared more often. Too many fucking idiots wander off Facebook or Yahoo News more and more and are shitting this place up something awful.
Lots of good stuff from the latest Kevin Smith story. The usual buffet of Smanatics came to the rescue of their bejorted overlord, but for my money, this was the best comment:
David Mindstrange Ryan
Well first of all the person who wrote this is not really that smart of a person. Clerks and Clerks 2 were great movies. As for Jeff A. of course you haven’t heard about him, he is someone Kevin Smith knew from Jersey, he was in the first 2 movies but held out for the studio to offer him a contract and they never did, that is why he hasn’t been seen in other things. People don’t give Kevin Smith the chance he deserves, anyone who dislikes him should give Dogma or Mallrats a watch then see if they still feel the same way.
You hear that Chareth? You are not really that smart of a person!
GunsFoHire
It’s amazing how many of you fucking assholes are going to sit on the internet with your “bigboy” pants pulled up real tight and trash talk a man who built nothing into something, meanwhile the water level is rising in your mothers basement and you’re freaking the fuck out because that super limited edition DM guide signed by Gary Gygax might get wet. Shut the fuck up you bunch of worthless neanderthals because the fact of the matter is you’re all going to be there on opening night with bated breath trying to suck on Kevin Smith’s cock like it shooting out golden cum.
I WILL NOT BE LECTURER ON PANTS BY A KEVIN SMITH FAN.
Oh thanks, autocorrect. NOW I look like an idiot.
rustyj87
You all are morons his movies are far better than the crap that Hollywood shits out every year plus all the remakes they pile on us but I bet you all love crap with the rock In it
