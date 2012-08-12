Comments of the Week is back! Why? Because I wasn’t too lazy to keep track of the funny ones this week. Sorry, you probably expected a better explanation than that. But let’s focus on the positives. I’ve got a few prizes to give away, including Lockout, starring Guy Pearce, on Blu-Ray, and some swag from Dreamzone’s Godfather, a XXX Parody. And of course, I still have
I started things off by suggesting Jay Penske’s wild night in Nantucket could make a nice “girl from Nantucket” limerick. I thought MickTravis4Life’s response was this week’s clear winner:
MickTravis4Life:
THIS RICH FACK ONCE PULLED OUT HIS CAWK
IRREGAHDLESS O’ BEIN OUT IN THE DAHK
SOME NOT-WHITE C*NT SHRIEKED
LIKE THAT QUEAH VAN DER BEEK
“THAT’S GROSS, YOU RETAHD. GO SAWX!”
Man, I wish “irregardless” could be in every parodical vernacular limerick. Come back next week for a round of Jamaican Precious haikus. Anyway, congrats, MickTravis, let me know if you want a shirt or DVD.
HONORABLE MENTION:
Same post:
Stinky Pete: Frankly, these “ladies” sound more like the subject of a “Lady from Nantucket” limerick I once heard.
I remember that one, it started, “There once was a girl from Nantucket / Whose boots looked a lot like a bucket.”
Moose:
Jay: Hey Mahk!
Mark: What?
Jay: Whaddah we always say to not-white c*nts who can’t keep theah lips closed?
*together* PUT A CAWK INNIT!
What? He said “cork.” In related bad Bostonian, WB wanted Ben Affleck to direct Justice League:
MickTravis4Life: MAKE ME A FACKIN MAHTINI WITH THAT RING YOU GREEN FACKIN RETAHD.
This next one comes from R. Kelly blames his divorce on The Notebook, and it’s kind of visual:
From our live discussion with Jay Chandrasekhar and Kevin Heffernan, my favorite question:
Torgo: On the MEL scale of comedic genius how do you rate yourself? Brooks, Blanc, Gibson or Torme?
From The Saddest Boy in the World:
Digital Wonderbread: What a gyp. Nobody buttf*cked the sadboy.
What can I say, I can’t resist a well-timed Patton Oswalt reference. Or the word “buttf*ck.”
From Joss Whedon to write and direct The Avengers 2:
Jacktion: Joss Whedon is the only person I know of that shops in the “Big & Tall” section of the hat store.
It’s true, Joss Whedon is the Kenny Loggins of having a huge noggin. I don’t really know what that means either.
Now that the Red Dawn villains have been changed from China to North Korea, Good Grief has a plan for some new dialog.
Good Grief: “Let’s make Korean barbecue!!”
Bill & Ted 3 finds a director, and Ace Rimmer plans how he’s going to explain late 80s/early 90s pop culture to his kids:
Ace Rimmer: “Now this guy here, y’see, was what was known as a ‘fresh prince’: a bit of a character, but by darn he had moxie and gumption. They don’t make them like that anymore. Now settle down while I talk you through the four different versions of Footloose.”
And finally, from would-be hero gets arrested bringing guns and knives into a Dark Knight screening:
Alcoholics Gratuitous: We’re starting to put faces to all of those dicks from Chat Roulette.
TFBuckFutter: What the f*ck kind of theater lets you bring a bag in? What if he had candy in there!?
Thanks, folks. And always remember, I appreciate you even if your coworkers don’t.
I live in Boston, and I’m pretty sure MickTravis4Life follows me around.
This exchange seems weird enough to deserve commemoration.
‘Have fun talking about salmon, loser’ is up there with ‘COMMON SENSE, fag’ in my book of great internet burns.
Forgot the link: [filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
you can’t use an exclamation mark to emphasis something being “droll.” That’s like whispering in all caps.
OH MY GAWD BECKY LOOK AT HER BUTT!
That’s oddly liberating, actually.
Yeeeaaaahhhhh! COTW is back bitches!
*scans list of winners*
Well fuck then. Nothing’s changed. Where’s my Monday bourbon?
I was on the Sadboy bandwagong until I read the Ragnarok R-Kelly comment. I laughed for five minutes. Nice to have the CotW back.
Second that. That was really good.
Well law-di-daw! Feeling like the velveteen rabbit n’ shit over here. I’ll take a t-shirt, thank you.
Well done TFBuckFutter!
Heh….thanks for the congratulations on my 12th place finish.
I feel like the Miss Canada who had a dick.
Thanks to Patty for cleaning up what I missed:
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
Patty Boots
“We’re not violent,” says the guy named Violent J.
No CotW link in the bottom of this morning’s Links post. Does this mean there will be no CotW this week?
A few of my favourite Bourne Sequel Ideas:
I would watch those unironically; I love breakfast.
Feck. [filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
From [filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
And with the alley-oop:
Juggalawyer represent!
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
Man, Live sucked.
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
Erswi: Did the confusion set in before the EMT could even close the door?
Too bad it wasn’t over by the UN building, he could have said he was there to shoot a piece’a cord.
Is. In. There. Stinky P
Also, shoot Christopher Mintz Plasse a men’s medium, looks like he wore out his Filmdrunk T doing voice work on ParaNorman.
I would second Erswi but he made me Google a Live lyric and that’s not something a bro does to another bro.
This comment would make a dolphin cry.
I should kill you all for hating on the soundtrack of my mis-spent youth but thanks for the nod Vince. With my COTW record I take what I can get.
Poor Erswi is being pinned down and abused for being strange.
I think our Mort’s got a little admirer. See newcomer tellembonosentya‘s comments from the DVD posts a fortnight ago and today, dismissing him in short order as a liar, awful and sick. It’s almost like he knows him too well.
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
Seconded!
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
TokenBlackGuy: Well now we know where the one he lost went.
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
Hey girl, there may be 64 colors in that crayon box but only one captures Patches’ joie de vivre. It’s Burnt Sienna.
ChinoMoreno
Hey girl, you put the ray in Crayola.
Huh. I don’t know what happened there. First comment should be Erswi.
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
Greg Barnes: whoop whoop f the fbi they dont know what we can do and fuck the police they think we all are a gang and they think i am part of it so what fuck them mmwcl fam whoop whoop
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
Matt Shaw
are you fkin kidding me? This article and the idiot who wrote it should get the fact right before vomiting at the mouth. FIRST of all, Dave Mustaine did not endorse Rick Santorum.
SECOND: “hasn’t been musically relevant in years” who are you trying to fool? Last time I checked, he’s still selling records, and playing concerts to crowds of over 80,000 people!
you have no relevant facts to back up the garbage you spill
First the Juggalos, now the Megadeth fans. Are you trying to rile up the ENTIRE trailer park?
Seconded. That there’s some quality hate.
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
Stinky Pete
Peace Sells But Who’s Kenyan?
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
elle07 cuts to the chase:
With a name like that, you can’t tell if he’s coming or going.
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
MickTravis4Life: Wouldn’t be the first time. People conveniently forget the time Ted Kennedy drove his car into the lake and killed Cliff Burton.
God, please let this be satire.
NolianOpinian
The obamagovernment hires gun mans for mass shootings: in order to gear up for a campaign to finally ban firearms to the comman man. I believe this is his only was to make illegal the sale,use, and ownership of guns. Shortly after the law is passed and 90 percent of guns are successfully ceased. The government will take total control. And we can’t fight back.
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
Shop 101
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
Mr. Jamie wishes to register his dissent.
I think he’s made his point.