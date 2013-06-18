Comments of the Week: Leo Pops, Locks and Drops

Before we start, I need to give a big Thank You to the commenters for the lack of Jaden Smith material. I’d rather write 2000 words about a glass of water than Google that kid’s name again. Onward and upward.
When the internet queefed out the trailer for the next installment of the Hobbit saga, John Wayne In a Devo Hat said the cutest thing:
All caucasian characters again? Seems like they could have hired at least one Tolkien black guy.
Tied with Mr. In a Devo Hat is Farthammer who read about Kurt Cobain’s Scooby smut and went even further:
Just down the street, a much more elaborate mural of Daphne and Velma 69ing was done by The Pixies, but nobody seemed to notice.
Inspired by cartoon porn, like all great minds. So you two are tied, and technically both winners. But sometimes a comment isn’t properly nominated. For instance, Ben Skipper received well-deserved praise for his contribution to the Wolf of Wall Street trailer, this gif:
The only thing that would make this better is if we could see Jonah Hill’s teeth. Way to go, Skipper, you win. To the rest: remember to keep your wits about you, and nominate your favorite comments of the week in the comments section of this very thread. For next week, the winner has to babysit six of my mice while I pick up the other six in Aruba.
This ain’t Aruba, bitch.
/not just obligatory; a reflex
Mephistopheles Jefferson: Over the years, something unspeakable has happened to Kirsten Dunst’s breasts. *first line of my novel*
Hey, spend enough time on this site and even the most idealistic among us become jadened.
Masochistic nomination.
Elle07:I expected at least one “OW I STEPPED ON A PIECE” jokes.
Nic Cage’s T-Rex Skull: I like to imagine it took 90 minutes for the cop to realize his gun was missing because that’s when the bad guys showed up on screen and the cop was going to stealthily pull out his gun and make “pew pew” noises.
Shop 101: I half expected the gun in the bowl, a turd on top of the toilet paper dispenser. Florida and all.
irishda: Paula Deen’s gonna hear about this and wonder why she didn’t get a callback
Greed: Script Dr. Kevorkian.
Patty Boots
Wouldn’t it be easier to just buy a bag of chocolates?
I’m sorry, I must not be sophisticated and European enough.
Vince Mancini
In Denmark, you can’t get a bag of chocolate sweeties for less than four fuck tokens. Fuckin’ socialism, man.
Ace Rimmer
Harsh but true. Luckily there’s an abortion clinic on every street corner, so you can usually find a few ‘tokens’ in the dumpster.
Karribiner
“If you have to talk, remember to ask lots of ‘wh’ questions if you want more than a yes or no answer.”
I’m really good at translating slut talk.
You son of a bitch.
Larry: So CT *doesn’t* lure squirrel down by offering him DEEZ NUTZ?
Second
It may not be funny, but it’s worth noting.
Iron Mike Sharpie