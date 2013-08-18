Comments of the Week: The Alias Slur

Thank God for Juggalos, because if there’s anything that inspires good comments, it’s our favorite FBI-designated Gang of clowns, ninjas, and homies (homies). Which is not to say that the other threads fell by the wayside. There were plenty of cocaine puns, Parkinson’s jokes, and bot arguments. Please, join us.
I’m not a big fan of puns because they’re usually weak, halfway wordplays that leave me shaking my head instead of genuinely impressed (unlike “I collect many pelts, fur instance…”). But then along comes Larry with his short and sweet contribution to Vince’s post showing Quentin Tarantino dancing like a deaf white guy on Golden Girls.
My guess is that he had a lot more than three lines.
Not only a good cocaine joke, but a point about how Tarantino talks a lot. SOLID pun. Moving on, we found that teamwork wasn’t impossible for you monstrous vulgarians, demonstrated beautifully in the Stallone v. Bruce Willis post:
doopdedoop: Who would win in a fight, John Rambo or John McClane?
Otto Man: At this point? Parkinson’s.
You two had me giggling; I now pronounce you man and wife (sort that out between yourselves), may your future of paired comments shine bright. This next post is on the inspirational side, and it comes from Day One of Vince’s must-read GotJ Tour Diary. First a spam post:
my friend’s step-mother makes $66 hourly on the internet. She has been fired for 6 months but last month her paycheck was $20051 just working on the internet for a few hours. Read more on this web site ………….zee44•com
And then TheLordsCloaca showed up to prove that the machines haven’t taken over yet:
That would mean she worked about 10 hours per day, every day, for the last 31 days. That’s not a “few hours”. She is either the most robust, work-obsessed whore to come down the pike or you are a liar. I think you are a liar. A stinking lying sack of shit from some stupid lying city in a hell-hole lying country! I think you should go to hell and suck Satan’s anus for your sins.
I love it. The pride, the retribution. You did it, TheLordsCloaca, you beat them at their own game. But you know who beat ALL Y’ALL at the game? Chareth Cutestory. I try to mix things up, give everyone a chance at the spotlight, but Chareth really kill’t it these past two weeks. From Day Two at the Gathering:
“Yo, for real, if you’ve ever been grifted by a tree and then tacitly endorsed a sex offense, then raise your motherf*ckin’ giant-ass thumbs!”
One of many from the Day One post:
This next song goes out to Gay Dave. Rest in peace, my ninja. I know you’re up there somewhere, butt-f*cking God or some shit.
Two weeks ago, from the casting rumors that mentioned a “Max Martini” as a potential Batman.
And I refuse to confirm this, but there’s no way that Max Martini is a real person. “Max Martini” is the alias you slur at a police horse when you get caught shitting into a trombone at Jazz Fest.
That’s how it’s done, ladies and gentlemen. Chareth, your prize is a poorly photoshopped scene of your choosing (though no one seems to be taking me up on this. Are my photoshops not masterful?) Description limited to 140 characters; include it in the comments below or contact me on Twitter. To the rest: remember to keep your wits about you, and nominate your favorite comments of the week in the comments section of this very thread. For next week, the winner will receive a poorly photoshopped scene of their choosing (description limited to 140 characters). Or I can give you the flu.
I’d absolutely take you up on the piece if I ever won, but I’m pretty sure my descriptions would be for things deemed revolting even by the internet.
I’d like to request a photoshop of Vince, Laremy and Lieb scissoring each other. But, like, tastefully. Don’t be weird. Also C-Tates should be in the background demonstrating a scissor kick. Showing those amateurs how it’s done.
“And then Leremy, Lieb, and Vince gave each other the classiest scissoring of their collective lives.”
Do you *really* want to be the one responsible for instigating Filmdrunk fanfic? ‘Cause it’s gonna get hella weird in this RV.
My goal has always been to make you love puns. Phase 1: complete.
Stinky Pete expends my bulls:
“recruiting individuals who are younger, faster and more tech-savvy.”
Finally, someone can get those plastique timed detonators to stop blinking 12:00.
Read more: [filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
John Wayne in a Devo Hat: I’m here to present the award for Most Sellingest of Cartoony Stuff. I was 8 years old when I figured I better start buying comic books because childhood. I don’t remember what that first book was because drugs, but it sure as hell wasn’t from DC because gayfags. I bought lots of Marvel comics subscriptions and other stuff, like crappy mego dolls that looked like fat midgets, the Spider car that had that lame net that always fell off the front, several pair of those cheap ass chinese web shooter things that shot out suction cup darts and then broke, spiderman with parachute, and probably some colorforms or a kite or something. I watched the live action Spiderman and Hulk television shows, even though I knew that Hulk was just a fat retard. Then I got serious and started buying old Marvel Comics, and for some reason decided to amass a complete set of Howard The Duck. Then they made the Howard The Duck movie which eternally inhaled massive hairy shit covered super hero cocks and I permanently called bullshit on the whole comic book deal because maturity. Now, 40 years later, I honestly don’t give a shit anymore and Marvel is still rolling in it. So I give you the Gene Simmons of comic books and proud recipient of this years grand trophy, Stan the Man.
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
Larry
P.S. I was math this and books that and bad at sports all over the place when I was a kid, but comic books are still dumb. Even Stephanie Meyer can tell her stories without pictures, you unkempt fucks.
Oh gawd, yes.
“you unkempt fucks” is fantastic
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
Karribiner
If there’s anything Vince should be remembered for, it’s the phrase “vagina-gap area.”
Reply
Larry
It’s where he buys his khakis.
Same post:
Larry
What if you could love yourself?
“I’m here for the doppelgang bang.”
Picking favorites out of here will be tough, but He will fire first with: [filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
Stinky Pete
YOU GAWT A WINNIN’ LAWTERY TICKET, CLAWK. IF YAW STILL WAHKIN AT THAT FAHKIN PAYPAH IN FIVE YEAHS, I’LL SHOVE A PIECE A KRYPTONITE SO FAH UP YAWR ASS PEOPLE AH GONNA THINK YAW A QWAHTZ FAHKIN WATCH.
Yes. But Stinky Pete has a bunch of great ones and is mano y mano with Chareth as thread MVP.
From the treasure-trove that is the Affleck as Batman post.
HarryW
Two-Face is going to be wearing a Patriots jersey with a Yankees hat.
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
That was my wife’s fave (she’s a townie).
I have lots of family on my dad’s side that straddle the MA / NH border, including an uncle who was a police detective in NH for 25 years. I spent a summer there when I was 9 and came home sounding like an extra from Cheers.
+1
Chareth Cutestory
“Mr. Wayne! Care to comment on why you and the Batman are never in the same place at the same time?”
“BECAUSE I’M THE FACKIN BATMAN, YOU RETAHD.”
[gasps and flash bulbs abound]
“ANY OF YOU GAYLORDS SEEN MY CAH? IT’S LAWNG, BLACK AND FACKIN FIYAH SHOOTS OUT THE BACK?”
Read more: [filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
Jesus Christ, this one had me in tears:
Chareth Cutestory
“Mr. Wayne! Care to comment on why you and the Batman are never in the same place at the same time?”
“BECAUSE I’M THE FACKIN BATMAN, YOU RETAHD.”
[gasps and flash bulbs abound]
“ANY OF YOU GAYLORDS SEEN MY CAH? IT’S LAWNG, BLACK AND FACKIN FIYAH SHOOTS OUT THE BACK?”
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
+1, but also -1 for reminding me that, as he proved in The Fighter, Bale could have played Batman this way too. “WEAH’S THE FACKIN BATMOBILE BOO BOO?”
John Chimpo beat me to the Boo Boo joke. #dickstep
morganfreemason
HEY LEX, YOU BALD FACK, ME AND THIS JUICED FACKIN ALIEN AH GANNA MAWP THE FLOAH WITH YA!
Feklhr
The Infamous Bill Buckner is sure to bring ERROR to Gotham City!
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
Southie Batman thread.
So obvious but still goddamn brilliant:
Stinky Pete
HEY BRUCE, DO YOU LIKE APPLES?
* kills his mother and father *
WELL HOW DO YA LIKE THEM APPLES?!
One more from the Affleck as Batman thread. I was so busy riffing on Good Will Hunting that I forgot all about Chasing Amy:
Busey Family Values
Casting aside, I think the only reason to watch this would be if he convinces Catwoman and Superman to have a three way so it could strengthen their relationships.