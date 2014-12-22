Comments Of The Week: We Missed You, Taylor Lautner

Now that FilmDrunk shirts are back (BUY YOURS HERE!!11!1ONE!1!), comments of the week is must-read FilmDrunking once again. It also means I have to make some tough choices. It’s like a goddamned Sophie’s choice of vaguely racist dick puns for me every week. Before I choose a winner, let me just say that this week it was more about threads than individual comments, and I appreciate that. There’s no I in snark.
Some of my favorite threads this week included the Exodus: Gods And Kings casting commentary:
The Jersey Devil: When reached again for comment, Ridley Scott replied, “Why all the fuss about people of color? What is this, Malcolm Exodus?”
Patty Boots: I’d like to see his reaction if they’d cast an actual Jew as Moses. “OOOOOH, GOOD FOR JEWS.”
Captain Shimmer: LET MY PEOPLE GO, RHAMSES. YOU AND I ARE DONE, PROFESSIONALLY.
Verbal Kunt: I knew this movie was bullshit the second I saw that Joel Edgerton doesn’t even walk like an Egyptian.
As well as Taylor Lautner shredding the gnar in his unbelievable bike messenger/parkour movie:
Ragnarok: The twist ending? It was 2007 THE WHOLE TIME!!1
JohnnyAwesome: Shred the gnar? I barely even know har!
Sep: “Where’d you learn how to do parkour?”
“Yo Llama’s house.”
Otto Man: The working title of this was Basic Rush
Then Raptor Bacon started a cheesy tagline contest for Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s Man on Wire that was quite pleasing:
Raptor Bacon: DISCOVER HOW ONE MAN TOUGHT THE WORLD HOW TO GO FROM POINT A TO POINT BELIEVE.
BurnsyFan66: The story of a man who could walk on air, until he fell… IN LOVE.
Raptor Bacon: The only thing separating his dreams from reality — was a thin line.
Verbal Kunt: Walk the Line: The Two Towers
kazoshay: Look Who’s Walking Now
Verbal Kunt: The Walketeer
Best damn thread I’ve seen in a long time. Brings a tear to my eye. Anyway, time to pick a winner. Since I’m pretty sure I’ve already given Verbal Kunt a shirt, and this comment was clearly near the top yet didn’t fit into a larger thread, Silance’s comment from the Guardians of Peace threat to unleash a new 9/11:
silance: An Asian 9/11 plot? It’s Marky Mark’s wet dream.
It might not have been the most laugh out loud, but I was more than a little impressed that he made that perfect connection. Email me and collect your shirt, silance.
And as always, if you want to be a FilmDrunk superfan, just bookmark this post and paste your favorite comments throughout the week to nominate for next week’s comments of the week.
I just got my t-shirt in the mail last week, and I can confirm that it is truly a wonder to behold. All dogs now want me to pet them. Children try and lure me into vans with candy. Best of all, I’ve developed my own cult of internet weirdos who write fanfiction about me!
Thanks, Filmdrunk!
Put the shirt on a dog and send us the picture, it’s your duty.
I’ll see what I can do, although the only dog I have routine access to is my mother-in-law’s retarded (no, really) rescued pekingese.
The great Schnitzel Bob called me a internet weirdo! Lieb Be Praised!
Black is the perfect color for these shirts. You can wear one to the funeral for your sense of decency.
Hello Vince, when are you gonna drop the Best of Frotcast on the Filmdrunk site? I know Ben said it’s good to go – I wanted to have my friends listen to it on our commute back to the Murder Mitten (Michigan).
Also, the new shirt rocks bro! Though in that promotional image, is that your bedroom comforter?? How do you bring chicks back to the Frotquarters and bang them on grandma’s blanket?! I bet your pillow cases smell like a mix of moth balls and skeet.
I’m nominating that last part for COTW.
That blanket looks like it has a great thread count.
@Schnitzel Bob thanks for the nom, buddy!
But Vince plays favorites and as long as I align myself with the Frotcast Pariah, Ashley Burns, I aint ever seeing one of those awesome shirts :(
Honestly, I don’t see what the big deal is, so Ashley fucked his EX girlfriend and made her squirt. They were broken up!
Hell, when Laremy tapped it, she was still seeing Vince (who was passed out on the bathroom floor). But he somehow gets a pass?!! It’s F’ed up!
*Gasp* I got a COTW!! I got a COTW!!
/listens for coded message over FilmDrunk Frotcast
A8 Z3LV 7G V05 9G3L J2GA04P
/breaks out FilmDrunk (TM) Secret Decoder Ring
Be Sure To Eat Your Chobani? LIEB!! YOU SON OF A BITCH!
From the “Weekend Box Office: ‘Exodus’ Plummets By .666” thread . . .
Tonto Goldstein
Let my people go… see other movies.
Well, it’s probably true that he was pretty sure.
Porn stars be beefin:
Verbal Kunt
They’re just talking so much shit because they’ve been doing ATM all day long.
Alcoholics Gratuitous
“Twitter, where all adults go to publicly air their beef curtains…”
Stallonewolf: They should do a promotion where a ticket purchase comes with as much free popcorn as you can fit in your fedora.
[uproxx.com]
Same thread:
Pat Bateman
I guess I’ll have to binge watch the first episode of season 1 to get up to speed on the plot of this movie.
Tralf Hardy
This show was really important to me. You see, I had a friend back in the day, who loved this show, thought it was some good satire. He even took to calling me by just the first letter of my first name and demanding that people “hug it out,” when petty conflicts arose. Anyway, he was a good friend, like I said, and then he got me to watch the episode where Turtle buys some sneakers, and we never hung out again. Fuck that guy.
Can I nominate all of the above?
Oh Buttockus, from the Big Eyes post:
She spoke an *amalgamation* of five languages. That must have led to some bon coversaciones in their bellissima haus.
With Schnitzel Bob, Verbal, LiebFan and others, we have entered into a silver age of commenting here on Filmdrunk.
Alas, the Golden age was over whenever Morton Salt died. Chino Moreno and Pauly Peligroso left in their grief and The mighty Feklahr returned to his home planet. Donkey Hodey recommitted himself to the eradication of wind energy> Stinky Pete hopped aboard his ship bound for ports unknown. Chareth got a job at the mill and was too busy to come around anymore. This all left me, the9, all alone, talentless, humorless, and lacking the ability to make jokes, to tend bar here at filmdrunk cantina waiting for the revitalization of my city. Thankfully Patricia Boots and her husband, Stallonewolf, remained to weather the storm for a new generation here at Filmdrunk.
Not so much “parts unknown ” as “a new job with draconian internet policies,” but it’s nice to know I’m missed.
From ‘The Gambler” review, a couple from Stinky Pete:
TAKE A LOAN FROM MY MUTHA FAW ME.
and
SAWRY MISTAH DEALAH, BACK IN SOUTHIE MY FATHAH TOLD ME TAH ALWAYS HIT AWN FIFTEEN, UNLESS SHE HAD AN OLDAH BROTHAH.
Second for hitting on fifteen.
Not really CotW material, but I enjoyed Karen Mo’s drive-by Gary-from-Freemont-ing in the review of The Interview.
It was from Uproxx TV (I won’t disrespect Ufford’s memory by calling it Warming Glow), but people lost they damn minds on Burnsy’s Big Bang Theory trivia game, and it was great. Especially when every single one of them commented “BAZINGA!” like it was an original joke to make.
Two highlights:
Hobo Spices
BAZLUHRMANN!
The Deposed Knave of Bel-Air
BIZMARKIE!
Foxcatcher
Ohmyballs: Schultz thinks the movie is fake and gay.
silance
Sounds to me like Mr. Polly Prissy Pants is just having his “that time of the month”, the big homo.
Everything about this, but especially “It’s a legal thing, you wouldn’t understand”
the9
This is an excerpt from my Thinkpiece: “Santa Clause is problematic.” I am trying to shop it around but no one bought this year. Maybe next year.
“Young American children are being taught that a mystical being will shower them with innumerable gifts, in exchange for being the undefined and vague concept of “Good” or “Nice.” Meanwhile Jewish children are taught that their parents work hard and provide them with a present for just 8 nights only. It’s no wonder that Pesky Whipper-Snappers today are so entitled and expecting to be gifted things for simply being and the Jewish grow up with an appreciation for their parents hard work. This “Santa Clause” indoctrinates our children with an expectation that “being” good is more important than hard work and doing.”
shitcan
Who is this Santa Clause, and is he in any way related to Santa Claus?
the9
It’s a legal thing. You wouldn’t understand.
Electric Mayhem
From the Latin “Res Ipsa Santa” which translates to “The Old Fat Guy speaks for himself”
Buttockus Finch, Esq.
Short for Santa von Clausewitz, who famously wrote that Christmas is the continuation of Hanukah by other means.
JJ Jr.
Tim Allen is problematic overall.
Stallonewolf
“Implied” gay relationship? So they don’t show the fox going in?