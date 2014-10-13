Comments Of The Week: Yogurt Mustache Edition

We will be getting new FilmDrunk shirts reasonably soonish (I think?), but in the meantime, you’re still playing for bragging rights. Just a warning here at the outset, it may get a little inside joke-y this week. That’s just what happens when one of our own becomes the big star of an online yogurt campaign. Also, this is the second week in a row with a Matt Lieb banner image. Strange times we live in. As always, nominate for next week’s CoTW in the comment section below.
Now then. As you might expect, we got some more of Schnitzel Bob’s incredible Matt Lieb fan fiction. We’ll get to that in a second, but since we recognized Schnitzel B last week, I thought we’d lead off this week’s with my favorite comment, from the Gone Girl Review Part 2 (with spoilers):
Chareth Cutestory: Officah, it’s nawt true. Chahlene is just lyin like that twat in Gawn Girl. She clubbed hahself with that bawttle of Bushmills. You know how these brawds ah. Fackin schemes and sh*t.
That’s just solid commenting right there.
As promised, here’s some Schnitzel Bob’s fan fiction from Matt’s story about meeting Bob Zmuda:
Schnitzel Bob:
Vince heard the softest of knocks on his door. He sighed, knowing it could only be one man.
“Come in, Lieb” he growled. The door opened. Matt peeked his head in.
“How did you know it was me?”
Vince sat back in his chair and stared at the ceiling. “Who else?” he asked, more or less rhetorically. He sat back up. “Anyway, what do you want?”
He watched as Matt began the nervous shifting he always did whenever he asked for something. He observed the way his employee (and in some small way, his friend) half-raised his left foot and swiveled it on the ball. The effect was unflattering. Vince thought on the fact that many of Matt’s mannerisms were unflattering.
“Well sir, it’s my grandmother. She’s very sick and she probably won’t make it to the end of the week. She lives across the country and I’d like to go visit her as soon as possible.”
“Where does she live?” Vince asked.
“New York. Sir”.
Vince didn’t respond or even look at Matt. He got out of his chair and walked over to the window, observing the pigeons that populated the sill while absent-mindedly scratching his ass.
“Why are you really going, Matt?”
He could hear the nervous shift in Matt’s posture.
“I… my grandmother…” Matt began weakly. Vince turned to face Matt and watched as he deflated under his boss’s stern gaze.
“Yogurt.”
“What?” Vince genuinely hadn’t heard the answer, muffled as it was by shame, sadness, and a moustache.
“Yogurt. I’m doing an online yogurt commercial.”
Vince rested on the edge of his desk. He considered his options. Matt was mostly obedient and, more importantly, deferential. Unlike the straight-laced Alison, or the hapless Laremy, Matt could be routinely put-upon without reacting adversely. And while he’d obviously lied, a dog needs to be let off his leash every once in a while.
“You go do your yogurt commercial” Vince watched Matt’s reaction as he gave his blessing. “But I expect you to file stories while you’re there. And I want my laundry done immediately before you go and after you come back. Otherwise I’m gonna have to wear tea-towels as underwear again, and I don’t think anybody wants that, do they?”
Matt was still clearly processing the information and the implied threat. It was more than he’d expected, and he grinned internally at the thought of his trip. “Yes,sir! I mean, no sir! Laundry will be done, sir, I’ll clean those underwear so thoroughly that you could eat off them!”
Vince grimaced at the thought. He knew what went on in his underwear and knew that no amount of cleaning could erase some things.
“Just get outta here.” Vince said. He shook his head as Matt left and wondered if he’d made a mistake.
It’s hard to find just one piece of goodness in there, but if I had to pick a favorite line, it was “Vince thought on the fact that many of Matt’s mannerisms were unflattering.”
Elsewhere… Also from the Bob Zmuda post:
silance: You know who else spent 7 days straight in a hotel room chugging yogurt?
Verbal Kunt: Yeah, but I don’t see what Vince’s mom has to do with this story.
From this picture (probably NSFW) of a lady with a silicone penis:
Verbal Kunt: That’s impressive. You’ve managed to find a picture of Miles Teller that didn’t make me immediately want to hit him in the head. Probably because he’s hugging that Asian lady.
From Casey Affleck to star in Boston Strong, the comment section of which went down the rabbit hole from hell.
Chazz Goodtimes: holy sh*t, Bostonians and New Yorkers arguing about whose terrorist attack was worse is the most Bostonian and New Yorker thing ever.
Funny ’cause it’s true, yo.
And now for the inside joke portion of Comments of the Week. From my review of Dracula Untold, the f*ck you potatoes of movies:
BackToTheSutures: But do they show the pikes going in?
I wish. From Matt’s yogurt commercial:
Dickinmya: The internet is so weird. I’ve never met Matt and never will but my heart is exploding with pride that this stranger I’ve heard of now has a job on online ads I’ll most likely skip.
Well said. Also…
Shop 101: Young Terry Richardson is unrecognizable without his dick out.
Accurate. And finally, perhaps the most insidery Frotcast reference:
SallyGally: This is Gary from Fremont. I think Matt Lieb did a great job in that commercial. Also, Newtown was an inside job and Obama is a communist. This is Gary from Fremont.
Good stuff. Also, honorable mention to the guy on Facebook who said “I want to see a woman drowning in yogurt and Lieb beating off to it.”
Don’t we all. Happy commenting, folks. As always, if you say something stupid or boring I’ll probably delete it, because f*ck you. This isn’t Yahoo.
Too long, didn’t beat
What yo mama never said
I saw a 10 minute video on the front page of xvideos yesterday of two girls drowning in quicksand, and that’s why I came back. And because I needed to bitch about my FF team to the Kommentariat.
I actually saw that too.
Then proceeded to use a sheet of sandpaper as my jizzrag.
I’m not going to say whether or not I know exactly what you’re talking about. I will say that hypothetically, I would never have clicked on that exact same video if it weren’t for the Frotcast.
Keyword: Quicksand
The 10-minute video is gone, but there’s still a 6-minute video and a 34-minute video.
Isn’t it the worst when someone gets your name wrong and you realize that their mistake is better? For the record, dickimaa was my university-assigned email and it was just nonsensical enough to be fun.
*something stupid and boring*
I feel honored to have been passive aggressively inferred about in the rabbit hole from hell comment.
Schnitzel Bob’s work has not only given me many good laughs, it has coerced me into actually reading some of Matt’s articles, which is no small feat.
JerryGigantic
My favorite part of Christmas is the Christmas Bunny, or whatever.
BingoDan
i like when you decorate the christmas hamster and put the old boots in a firepit and krampus brings you socks
GlennBeckHasAIDS
“Awright class, face the fackin’ front of the room and say ‘O Captain, My Captain’ to this awtographed photo of Varitek punching out that fackin’ queah A-Rawd”
Can we just perma-nominate Verbal? I see his avatar and I start laughing before I even get to his comment because GOT DANG.
If Verbal’s not a professional comic/writer, then the state of comedy is truly and deeply fucked forever.
Lots of good stuff in the “Stop saying things are about family” thread:
Feklhr
At the end of the day, the only family The Mighty Feklahr is worried about is the one in the minivan He set on fire.
Also:
silance
The Aristocrats!
But mainly:
BurnsyFan66
Vince, don’t be mean to hollywood just because you’re mad at your Dad. Please give him a call, he still loves you even though you’re a blogger.
Vince’s Dad
No I don’t.
Second that exchange between BurnsyFan66 and Vince’s Dad
I found Lieb’s doppelgänger
From the ASU Frat thread:
Chareth Cutestory
This is just like that time Chad sued the Black fraternity for libel after they for wrote an op ed in the student paper condemning him for streaking the Trayvon Martin vigil in blackface.
Anyway, they had to pay Chad $3 million and are closed down now. Classic.
From the NPH/Oscar post. Nailed it:
Schnitzel bob
NPH is the theater kid best-care-scenario.
From the Angelina Jolie WWII film thread:
Watanabex
wow his story sounds like a true triumph of the will
+1 roman salute
From the Unbroken Trailer:
Verbal Kunt
I’m sure this movie will be very tightly edited. Jolie has no problem cutting out stuff that looks pretty, but doesn’t serve her much anymore.
Second
From Werner Herzog in that Penguins movie
Nic Cages T-Rex Skull
“Und now we see zeh deranged penguins certain-ly headed to-wards zair doom. Yet we discern uh faint smirk on zair beaks, as eef beckoning zair eempending demise. Shoor-ly, zees creature’s vicked contortions uf zair facial muscles are smiles uf zeh damned: beasts wiz no so-uls. Zeh scienteests call zis ‘Dreamverks Face.’”
From Marky Mark plays a book reader
John Chimpo
“YO, I GAWT YA DANGLIN’ PAHTICIPLE RIGHT HEAH, YA BOOK READIN CAWKSUCKAHS!”
Twofer from the thread about John Grisham defending child porn
Osama BenJarvus
So The Firm was dedicated to his friend’s cock, I assume.
MakingFlowers
“Oh he just pushed the wrong buttons, googled up the wrong stuff, held down the wrong clicks, accidentally peer to peered the data badly, right clicked the save as to the wrong file name, fired up the incognito browsing too much, forgot about how to dynamic the IP using the proxy listers, maximized the media windows, jazzed up the contemporary rock, poured himself the wrong red wine, couldn’t quit flogging the dolphin in the right webcam node, and ended up arrested. Could happen to any of us.”
From the mistranslation of Guardians of the Galaxy:
Torgo
Incorrect translations go over their heads.
Raptor Bacon
James Franco sits on the porcelain toilet in his Hollywood home – seat once cold but now tepid from his presence. His legs have almost fallen asleep, the tingle like a colony of ants racing up and down under his skin.
“One last feed refresh” he tells himself, sliding his thumb down the screen as the feed moves like a window shade. Perhaps it is, he thinks, an online shade opening a window to the world.
He looks at the newest streams of consciousness from society – and there it is. A photo and 97 characters. Wind swept hair, a rich leather jacket and sprawling landscape of time, nature and beauty behind him. A digital Rockwell.
The words from this poet lap over him like waves from the Lake Cachumba, the summer camp James used to frequent in his youth. The words sink in like a lotion.
Present.
Distracted.
A soul that is both sorrowful and grateful. Two sides of an ever-conscious coin.
James looked up through the bathroom skylight and solemnly nods. “Truth” he udders under his breath. “Truth”
::Juicy fart noise::
::Toilet flushes::
From the My Little Ponies movie thread
MakingFlowers
Thanks to bronies, this will be the first movie to be rated G that still requires an adult to accompany you into the theater.
Biff
Also a hazmat suit.
Self-nominating for this:
From the Air NZ thread:
Stallonewolf
…Australians are drunk and filthy.
“Vince, you hipster dipshit! Crawl out of your scarf-flipping almond-milk chai of a neighborhood for five seconds and you’d see that Australia has many esteemed universities and is on the leading edge of major agricultural and medical technology and is not at all racist!” -Down Underball
Kirsten Stewart is retiring:
Patty Boots
And nothing of value was lost.
Buttockus Finch:
“[T]here’s a tremendous amount of language.”
That describes everything Sorkin has ever written, including post-it notes.
MakingFlowers
I want them to have to prove they aren’t sluts or whores in a courtroom.
AB
Did you or did you not give Mikey Blalock a handjob behind the utility shed after gym class?
esopillar34
“ladies and gentlemen of he jury, I will show, beyond doubt, that these two girls are, in fact, whores.”
esopillar34
*proceeds to rip open shirt, point at abs, and order jagerbombs for the girls*
MakingFlowers
“Your honor, they have Snapchat. Need I say more? Well, I will anyway.These girls are whores!”
Verbal Kunt
A battle of five Armies seems like overkill. The Social Network was a compelling movie and only had to use two Armies.