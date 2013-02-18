Comments of the Week/Hate Mail: Searching for Sugar Man Edition

I finally got a chance to see Searching for Sugar Man this week, and while I don’t have a full review for you yet, I can report that its BAFTA and Critic’s Choice Award wins and Oscar nomination are well deserved. If you get through the entire thing without at least tearing up a bit I think you get a prize for being a sociopath. Now, because I’m a nice guy, I have a copy of the DVD to give away for this week’s Comments of the Week winner. And a soundtrack too! Which makes a lot of sense in this case, because the movie is about a musician. *blows harmonica*
For our winner, this wasn’t necessarily the funniest comment, but it was a hell of an insightful critique packed into three or four sentences. From Disney’s Oscar-nominated short, Paperman:
Xander Crews: “So, uh, I think I just got fired. Also, these paper airplanes really want us to bone. Also, if we were going to buildings directly across the street from each other, why were we taking different trains?”
These paper planes want them to bone indeed. Freakin’ magical realism. Congratulations, Xander Crews, now send me your address and collect your DVD.
Before we get to the honorable mentions, let’s rundown some of this week’s hate mail (or whatever you want to call it). From my Beasts of the Southern Wild review, we have this, which may be the most obnoxious FilmDrunk comment ever:
Masters in Education: I have been on this planet for a very long time. Over half of a century. I lived in LA, Ca. right in Hollywood. I have been to viewings at the SAG theater. I come with a bit of experience. Filmdrunk, you must be really drunk off your behind to give this film a C-. Is it just because there is no T & A or shoot em up and kill em in the movie? Or is it that this movie is way too deep for your intellect and you had to think during the film that you gave it a C-. Not understanding that someone doesn’t want to be controlled by the government may be something most people can’t seem to fathom. However that was the point of the movie. There are microcosm communities in the United States that do not want to be a part of this big mess we made. Geez Bend for one.This movie has done an outstanding job of conveying a very poignant message using realistic fiction. Quvenzhane is one amazing little actress for her age. And yet what you found to criticize about her was her name! Really? Get used to it, because I am positive that you will be seeing it in the future! I stopped watching the SAG awards a few years back. To me there was nothing really worth watching it for. This year is a totally different scenario. Because of Beasts of the Southern Wild, I will be watching the SAG. Just because it is an independent film does not mean it is not worthy. Get off your champagne attitude and take a look at the world around you! Finally, a movie worthy of intellect. It has been a really long time! A movie that is truly artistic! It has been a really long time! I own the DVD and have played the movie many times and will continue to play it again and again. My grade: A
I’m not sure what I like best about this, the fact that s/he used his resume as a commenter handle, or that she thought the point of Beasts of the Southern Wild was about not letting the government control you. In retrospect, it could be some kind of pro-SAG spam.
Next up, from a four-year-old post about I Hate Valentine’s Day:
Eirinaki: You boneheads forget that every other word you use in English comes from Greek, which, as far as I am concerned, marks you all for the ignorant bozos you are in the crap you’re trying to fling at Nia, but, then, the ancient Greeks were right: everyone who is not a Greek is someone who goes “bar-bar”, that is, y’all nasties are just plain barbarians.
Does “y’all” come from Greek? I’m just a yankee bar bar, so I don’t know these things.
Speaking of foreigners hating our freedoms, you can’t have a Hugh Jackman post without an angry Hugh Jackman defender (I honestly don’t know what it is about that guy).
IT: You Americans are able to do only 3 things and are all useless: war, gossip about sexuality of people you don’t know personally and collect guns like stamps. Yes, just as it would be for anyone in the world who can fall victim of endless stalking media, Jackman’s family is pissed of being harassed by your f*cking gossip. Let’s talk about something more serious now: how many innocent children are dead today because of your love for guns?
Hey hey hey, we may be gossipy, war-mongering child murderers, but… what was that fourth thing you said?
From Spring Breakers red-band trailer:
Panopticon George: wow, a bunch of skinny ass girls with no asses or curves or bodies for that matter trying to be bad…. Remind my why i want to see this again? If it wasn’t for Harmony and my love of Gummo and Kids I would tell this here movie to piss off!!!
Moving on to the funny ones, sorta, from a 2010 post about Nude Nuns with Big Guns:
Blah lah: Who is the old nun in the beginning with big tits
Perfect combination of commenter name and question.
From Bam Margera went to Iceland to make a terrible video:
Mustafa Dystrophy: This would make a great ad for hand sanitizer.
Funny because it’s true. From Ron Jeremy in critical condition after heart aneurysm:
Larry: My porn name is Cream Abdul Jabbar. It’s because I’m white and I score a lot and I grew up on Jabbar Boulevard.
That might’ve been this week’s winner if Larry hadn’t won the last one of these.
Large: If, God forbid, Ron Jeremy doesn’t make it, the entire porn industry will wear black girls on their faces.
Bravo.
From Dakota Fanning celebrates her 18th birthday by doing a nude scene:
Andy Sexton: Are we seeing North Dakota or South Dakota?
Probably the classiest reference to a nude Dakota Fanning I’ve ever read.
From Mexican Wolverine saved people from burning building in Mexico:
Larry: Who you tryin to get crazy with, ése? Don’t you know I’m Logan?
Watanabex (the actual Mexican who sent me this story): Mexican Wolverine also had the uncanny abillity to put up dry wall for half the cost of American Wolverine.
hothotmeat: I think you are referring to his nemesis, Labortooth.
That’s just perfect commenting right there. Anyway, thanks again for being clever you guys. Don’t feel like you have to be, but it is nice.
As always, use the comments section below to nominate for next week.
Too bad Vince isn’t a comics fan. The Sugar Man at Marvel looks like every picture I’ve seen of him.
It’s that champagne attitude of his, it goes right to his head.
“Next up on 106 and Park – Filmdrunk with Mackelmore performs their hit ‘Champagne Attitude'”
There is no sex in the champagne room. “Well not with that attitude.”
Jesus Christ. Labortooth? Jabbar Blvd? I swear to god this site’s commenters could form a new version of UCB.
United Christian Broadcasters? Amen to that, Brother.
Clearly Masters in Education has a collection of chicken biscuit wrappers to make him/herself feel cohesive.
Over/under on number of cats in her house: 3.5
Also, anyone who uses terms such as “worthy of intellect” usually sucks.
“The ancient Greeks were right.”
Not something you hear much about the modern Greeks. And don’t knock bar bar–an elephant in a suit is welcome everywhere.
jangles
Second.
Holy crap, the one-two punch of these comments from the Shia LeBeef post almost killed me:
Larry:
Where’s Bumblebee now, Shia? Dude is way more hardcore than his brother Suni.
/I’m all man. Gotta go not winnow.
Stallonewolf:
Shia’s accepting some of the blame because he knows that when you point a finger at someone, two more point back at you.
Well done Andy Sexton, clever indeed!
Magnum BA: Paperboy is great: It’s like watching a John Waters movie without having to see a fat tranny eat a turd. I don’t get the Oscar snub.
John Wayne in a Devo Hat: A man accompanies his woman to the grocery store, and bites his upper lip and grunts silently when he sees other women with nice asses walking around wearing yoga pants in the produce section.
A man stands up when he pees, and sometimes in public restrooms, when he pees in a toilet that another man has spattered shit all over the bowl above the waterline, will direct his urine stream at the shit and blast it off and pretend he is playing the video game Asteroids.
A man picks his nose and wipes the boogers under various seats, never tells another soul, and carries the secret locations of these boogers to his grave.
Mustafa Dystrophy highs my capacity:
Don’t judge, there are a lot of people who subscribe to cooking magazines.
The ten seconds that it took me to get this one were totally worth it. A+ would laugh again.
It took me an entire day.
Mustafa is the opposite of the existential buffoon: instead of saying stupid things that he thinks are deep, he comes up with something that appears very simple but actually shows him to be more clever than everybody else. To paraphrase the Talmud–fuck you, Mustafa.
To paraphrase McLean Stevenson – Shalom Aleichem, Larry!
Did not expect a reference to that sitcom today or, for that matter, ever. You, sir, are broadcasting from the snow level.
FauxYou loves that Joaquin Phoenix is passionate and vocal about his beliefs, hates when actors don’t just stick to acting.
FauxYou
love Joaquin! He’s the only REAL MAN speaking the truth on these self loathing celebrity awards & I applaud him for being vocal on animal rights & cruelty & living that way too. Just make movies people, that’s all we want to see!
Doesn’t show much respect for animals in Master because he crushes so much pussy and ass!
/le douchebag c’est moi
Did Kristen Stewart lose a shoe? Or find one?
Or something to that effect in the Oscar thread. Three days later, John Chimpo, can’t shake the image…
Erswi
My wanking motion just upgraded from dismissive to furious.
AndYouShallKnowMeByTheTrailOfCheezits: That’s what I like about this slash fiction, man…I get older and they stay the same horrifying descent into a mescaline-induced nightmare reduced to word form.
Heh, ‘butt’.
Barbara Rager
Patty Boots
“Volumptuous” sounds like something out of “The Jabberwocky.”
JTRO’s surreal comment made me laugh the most out of that entire fantastic Kevin Smith comment thread:
hatsamare:
Will Rosario Dawson be in it?
JTRO:
No she’s out of movies and is now partners in Shannyn Sossamon’s multiracial homeopathic remedies warehouse now.
Thank you for getting that.
I am a sucker for this kind of punning:
Stinky Pete
“Hey George, can you make me a rough drawing of Captain Canusk’s fortress?”
“So, sketch you one?”
“Actually, I was thinking Ontario.”
Fucking Chareth. You are literally the gutter press, bro. Literally. You are literally the bottom scrapings of a figurative barrel and shit.
Arrested Development Alias
This is the most ridiculous thing I have ever read. How is this in any way journalism. The man is in social media he tweets what comes to mind. Oh, how dare he get high and talk through Twitter. How dare you have a giant stick up your ass and TRY to belittle a guy for being creative. Taking us on the journey of making something happen. Scripts, films, ideas and intellectual properties can go through many iterations it just that most aren’t brodcasting it through social media. The man has over 2 million twitter followers and a legion of podcast fans. He tours with his films now doing it independently without a production company dictating his creative vision. You can say “Oh, those ticket prices are ridiculous, who in they’re right mind would pay that.” IT’S NOT FOR YOU YOU FUCK. Bottom line you are a vindictive little shit because you never had the balls to do any of this yourself. Now you blog post on a half assed website that is just drenched in pointless vitriol at those who try and do something. How dare he? How dare you promoting such needless asinine rants on a person who is in social media deep for tweeting his thoughts. “Oh, he’s hiiiigh man hey whoa 420, bro.” You are a sad person because you are literally the gutter press if you are so upset at a man who is simply being asked questions and responds. The most ludicrous thing about this is how your facts are wrong. He has never once said that it will be a stand alone book or whatever. It was always meant to be a film, he simply thought that a fan sourced book would be something fun and another way to make money to fund the film, THATS IT.
“Oh, how dare he charge for his film, these prices are retarded.” Do you like making money? Would you like to manke money? Do you have anything at all in all your years that would actually facilitate anyone paying you for something creative you’ve done? Do you simply shit on the creative under the guise that you know better because you are a student of media blah, blah, blah and you gain fans because they think they know what they are talking about blah, blah, blah?
“It looks like the Bat Signal, except in place of the bat is the bulbous silhouette of a derivative sh*t head.”
So this is what passes for pseudo-journalism these days.
Bottom line if you are so angry and so full of rage at Kevin Smith news then let me ask you this. Why report it? Why give in to him and promote him and what he’s doing. I just looked at his twitter. He quite literally took a screenshot of his mac, of the first page of Clerks 3 and posted to instagram because in my mind the dude probably thought, “Hey, my fans will probably like this.”
And so you take that small nugget of Kevin Smith news and run with it and post an article about how upset you are. You just promoted him, you just helped him gain a little more awareness. The internet has (sadly) given all of us a voice, you use it to bitch and moan and try to take the wind out of the sails of anyone doing anything creative because you don’t like it. Kevin Smith uses it as a way to talk to fans to make a living, outside the normal sign onto movie, make movie, distribute movie, and ultimately to just promote awareness of his upcoming projects for anyone who would like to know.
You apparently love to know because any piece of Kevin Smith news you are all over it.
You might be the biggest Kevin Smith fan of them all.
I forgot to revisit this thread. I knew there’d be something more!
Ahhhhh. That was good. *smokes*
Just because it’s not for you doesn’t mean it can’t objectively suck a Mexican’s diarrhea-spewing ass.
I lul’d
Chocolate Bear
Vince, whenever you feel the tug of gratitude towards humans who treated you kindly just remember the true mantra I often repeat to myself: Nobody will ever like you.
But when I say it I use Vince also.
Can a spambot win it for a reply?
kushiro
Why can’t we enjoy these girls in bikinis and sniff our own farts? Huh?
STOP LIMITING MY CHOICES, WORLD!!
kelly281
We may have to start a whole separate section just for Kevin Smith fans who hate Chareth’s Kevin Smith’s posts.
ChewyisGum: Wow, you come across as a bitter cunt. If this was in print, Smith wouldn’t find this worthy of wiping his fat ass with it. You fester in your small area of Internet while Smith does whatever the fuck he wants to. I’m sure he appreciates the money you paid to watch his films.