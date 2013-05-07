Crowdsourcing Supercuts: Help us compile cinema’s greatest compliments

Oliver emailed me the other day asking me for help working on his next supercut. While normally I’d give him my standard speech about getting a job and how the bums lost, he recently put together that beautiful cut of Wolverine’s claw sounds replaced with slide whistles that I suggested, so now I owe him a favor. He wrote a special message for you below, but the long and short of it is, can you help suggest cinema’s greatest compliments? Weigh in in the comments.
Dear FilmDrunk Commenters,
For one to articulate admiration and respect for those around them is perhaps the finest of human expressions. This is why I am working on a completion of the “100 Greatest Movie Complements” (h/t Harry Harahan for the inspiration). Normally I avoid the sub-verbal caterwauling and banal grunting that takes place in the comments here, but for the sake of comprehension I am reaching out with an open hand to enlist your help.
With the overwhelming hate that permeates the Internet and much of Jew-run media/entertainment complex my goal is to focus on some of the actually nice things that that get said on the silver screen. To providing a voice of love in a conversation dominated by hisses of degradation and intolerance, not to mention “FIRST” and “gay.”
With this in mind please submit your favorite film flattery, it can be a compliment between friends (“You can be my wing man anytime”), lovers (“You make me want to be a better man”) or even one to oneself (“I’m good enough, I’m smart enough and dawg gone it people like me”).
-Oliver
For my money, nothing beats Ron Burgundy’s “I wanna’ be on you.”
“Did anyone ever tell you that you have the face of a Botticelli and the body of a Degas?” -Robert Downey Jr., The Pick-Up Artist.
Hannibal to Clarice: “I see. I myself, cannot.”
Boogie Nights has several:
“I think you have the job, but let me make sure of something. (pause) This is a giant cock.”
“I got a feeling that behind those jeans is something wonderful just waiting to get out.”
“He’s my 17-year-old piece of gold.”
“People tell me I kinda look like Han Solo.”
“It’s a real movie, Jack.”
“Mmmm! Goddamn, Jimmie! This is some serious gourmet shit” – Jules, Pulp Fiction
casino royale, before bond gets tortured.
“I haven’t been fucked like that since grade school” -Fight Club
“I want to have your abortion.” – Fight Club (alternate take)
Oh! That whole montage from the beginning of Mean Girls, where everyone is talking about Regina.
“Regina George punched me in the face once. It was awesome!”
Veronica Vaughn, sooooo hot…want to touch the heiney. AROOOOOO.
“You’re weird.” – Donnie Darko
Good compliment from Kickboxer.
[www.youtube.com]
dumb and dumber
[www.youtube.com]
I thought you were going to do the I desperately want to make love to a schoolboy speech, but that was good too.
“You complete me”
[www.youtube.com]
“Amid the chaos of that day, when all I could hear was the thunder of gunshots, and all I could smell was the violence in the air, I look back and am amazed that my thoughts were so clear and true, that three words went through my mind endlessly, repeating themselves like a broken record: you’re so cool, you’re so cool, you’re so cool.” – Alabama Worley
fight club great compliment
[www.youtube.com]
Dumb and Dumber – “First time I set eyes on Mary Swanson, I just got that old fashioned, romantic feeling, where I’d do anything to bone her.”
Deliverance – “He got a real purty mouth, ain’t he?”
Fuck, you beat me to the Deliverance line.
“As Good As It Gets”, Greg Kinnear to Helen Hunt: “You’re why cavemen chiseled on walls.”
There’s the “You make me want to be a better man” line. Check out how clumsy the direction is on the zoom into Helen Hunt and Her Magical Cunt’s face @ 3:10 [www.youtube.com]
“We accept you, one of us (gooble, gobble, etc.)” – Freaks
“Now you’re an honorary Ramone” – Rock ‘n Roll Highschool
DANNY: OK, I got one- What about this girl right here? She is way too attractive to be working in a video store!
SLATER: I agree with you. I think she should be working with us… under cover of course… [Last Action Hero]
“You’re like a big bear with these claws and fangs and big fuckin’ teeth!” – Vince Vaughn (Swingers)
“Clever Girl” – Jurassic Park
YES.
“I’ve always loved you” – Illinois Nazi to head Nazi in Blues Brothers
Wet Hot American Summer
Coop (Michael Showalter) to Katie (Marguerite Moreau): “I want you inside me!”
Doc Holliday: “It’s true, you are a good woman. Then again, you may be the antichrist.”
alternately: “You’re no Daisy”
Wet Hot American Summer:
Coop: When we first started hanging out together, this morning, we were just friends; but things change, and I’ve fallen in love with you. I just know that if you gave me a chance, I could make you feel so good. So I am coming, not as your buddy, and not as a co-counselor, but for the first time as a man – a man who loves a woman, and who wants to hold her and provide for her and, yes, have sex with her; but no, seriously, Katie, I love the way you laugh and I love the way your hair smells and I love it that sometimes for no reason you’re late for shul, and I don’t care that you’re bowlegged and I don’t care that you’re bilingual – all I know is that I would have said no to every single person on your list because I’ve always wanted you.
Kiss Kiss Bang Bang.
Harry: “Do you think I’m stupid?”
Gay Perry: “I don’t think you’d know how to feed yourself, if you didn’t flap your mouth so much. Yes I think you’re stupid.”
And…
Gay Perry: “Look up idiot in the dictionary. You know what you’ll find?”
Harry: “A picture of me?”
Gay Perry: “No! The definition of the word “idiot”! Which you fucking are!”
Han Solo: “I’m nice men.”
“Can I ask you a question? Was your father a meat burglar? Here’s why I ask: because it looks like somebody stole two fine hams and shoved them down the back of your dress.” -The Ladies Man
“That’s a damn fine zipper, mister.” – Larry Crowne
“Hey, nice beaver.”
This.
“That Hansel…he’s so HOT right now!” – Zoolander
“You know how to score with chicks, and you’re pretty much the only kid in the 10th grade witha moustache.” Napoleon Dynamite
“I like your style, Dude.”
“I dig your style too, man. You got a whole cowboy thing going on!” Lebowski
“Doctor Banner…I’m a big fan of your work as a giant green rage monster.” Avengers
There’s about a thousand backhanded compliments in Gross Point Blank.
(with his old teacher)
“You haven’t changed a bit. I mean, you look great!”
“You’ve always been very good at saying that and not sounding like a kiss ass.”
—
(Minnie Driver)
“You’re a Psy-cho!”
—
(Martin, to the Mirror, among other things)
“You’re a handsome devil, what’s your name?”
Guess that middle one is more an insult really. Obviously.
It’s so much easier to think of insults.
Idiocracy…
(NotSure)
“You know things are bad when they’re coming to me for answers”
(President Camacho)
“So you’re smart, huh? I thought your head would be bigger. Looks like a peanut!”
(Various)
“You talk like a f@g.”
Jeez. Everything I’ve posted so far has an insult in it. Can I really not tell a compliment from an insult?
Some Woody Allen:
“You’re what Grammy Hall would call a real Jew.”
“That was the most fun I’ve ever had without laughing”.
“Why is life worth living?…. {rattles off a great list then} … Tracy’s face.” The “You’re God’s answer to Job” line too.
“Paul Krugman? My dad loves your shit.” – Get him to the greek
The Last Boy Scout.
“She rates a three on my finger scale. That means that I’d cut off three of my fingers if God would let me fuck her.”
Office Space…
“I don’t know, I guess. Listen, I’m gonna go. It’s been really nice talking to both you guys.
“Absolutely, the pleasure’s all on this side of the table, trust me.”
“Good luck with your layoffs, all right? I hope your firings go really, really well.”
“Boy that’s just a straight shooter with upper management written all over him”
“Affleck was the bomb in Phantoms” – Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back.
Caddyshack
“Oh this is your wife huh? A lovely lady. Hey baby, you must’ve been something before electricity.”
“I like you Timmy.”
“It’s Danny, sir.”
“Danny.”
Hard Ticket to Hawaii
“Hey Coleen, you got a great ass!”
“Buy a hat like that it probably comes with a bowl of soup. Looks good on you though!”
“Of my friend, I can only say this: of all the souls I have encountered in my travels, his was the most… human” – Star Trek 2: Wrath of Khan
The Usual Suspects…
(Agent Kuljan)
“I’m smarter than you, and you’re going to tell me what I want to know whether you like it or not.”
Any part of Verbal’s descriptions of the other “suspects”.
First thing I brought up when Oliver presented this idea. Seriously. That and hard ticket to hawaii.
Diamonds Are Forever.
Plenty: “Hi, I’m Plenty.”
Bond: “But of course you are.”
Blue Velvet
“Suave! Goddamn you’re one suave fucker!”
Goddamnit. The best backhanded compliment of all time: Groucho Marx in Animal Crackers:
“Why, you’re one of the most beautiful women I’ve ever seen, and that’s not saying much for you.”
“I could dance with you until the cows come home. On second thought, I’d rather dance with the cows until you come home.”
“I hadn’t seen a body put together like that since I’d solved the case of the Murdered Girl with the Big Tits.” – Dead Men Don’t Wear Plaid
A Fish Called Wanda
“I want you to know something Otto.”
“What?”
“Even if you were my brother I’d still want to fuck you.”