Dane Cook Appropriately Cast As Dusty The Cropduster In 'Planes'

Originally meant to be a straight-to-DVD excuse to let your TV babysit your children for two hours, Disney’s Planes was instead given an August 9 theatrical release date because producer John Lasseter needs another swimming pool. The animated spin-off of the wildly successful Cars franchise was also originally supposed to star Jon Cryer as the voice of the lead character, Dusty the Cropduster, but he dropped out, so Disney decided to go with someone who is even more relevant – Dane Cook.
Planes is about Dusty’s ambition to become a champion racer against all odds, as he has to overcome his fear of heights. A plane with a fear of heights? Now THAT I have to see! Especially if that plane is voiced by Frat House Weekly’s three-time Man of the Year.
“Dane Cook brings unmatched charisma and brilliant comedic timing and instincts to the character,” said Hall. “He gives Dusty a great edge.”
The all-new story offers an exciting cast of characters and centers on Dusty’s high-flying dream. But Dusty’s not exactly built for racing, so he turns to a seasoned naval aviator who helps Dusty qualify to take on the defending champ of the race circuit. Dusty’s courage is put to the ultimate test as he aims to reach heights he never dreamed possible, giving a spellbound world the inspiration to soar. (Via Deadline)
This is quite the renaissance year for the once-maligned Cook, who was famously accused of stealing jokes and bits from other comics for personal gain after his early acting attempts had failed miserably. But Cook has climbed back to the top with a new deal at NBC, which comes hot on the heels of his 2012 TV show, Next Caller, which was canceled by NBC before it even aired. Great work as usual, NBC!
Is that banner pic photoshopped, or did they really crank the Dreamworks Face to eleven on that jet?
At least 12.
Can I get some backstory on the gutter ads for “AMC’s Competitive Taxidermy Show”?
This is a joke, right? Right?
No way. Competitive taxidermy, bro. It’s real.
I can’t believe nobody at NBC thought to go with “Plane Cook” as a character name. Maybe they are not all as hilariously dumb as we think.
Then he can star in a Ratatouille spin off called “Plain Cook”, about a rat chef who makes bland products that people have forced down their throats.
If you can find it, go watch an old Tex Avery cartoon called “One Cab’s Family”, then come back and tell me how original the Cars and Planes stories are.
ENOUGH WITH THIS FRANCHISE.
I hope the Pixar folks are just phoning it in, so they can focus on the good stuff instead.
Pixar as we knew it is dead. :-(
It’s not Pixar, it’s the geniuses at Disney’s straight to DVD sweatshop DisneyToon Studios
Nooooooo, I need Pixar to keep making adorable movies that make me cry. So, pretty much everything but more Cars.
And haters gonna’ hate, but I liked Brave.
So… not playing the Hot Air Balloon who imitates planes?
A statement that ridiculous needs a term beyond hyperbole. It’s just too far removed from reality.
I hear they signed Janeane Garofalo to voice the relentless drone.
Nice.
Oh, that’s quite good.
How come no one is mentioning the use of White Zombies “More Human Than Human” at the intro for this trailer? that song has the sounds of sex at the beginning its highly inappropriate for a childrens’ movie, unless its marketed to sexy children, then it should be alright.
I hadn’t watched the trailer and assumed you were kidding, but nope. They really used a rob zombie song as the trailer for a disney movie, that is, surprising.
I’m holding out for Disney’s “Guns”. Boomer the Shotgun, who is morally conflicted about shooting ducks will be voiced by Chris Pratt.
I actually want this to happen. Just like with “Cars,” “Planes” as Pixar’s movie this year means some OTHER animation studio gets to win Best Animated Feature at next year’s Academy Awards. (I hope it’s Studio Ghibli’s new movie!)
Pixar has Monster University coming gout this summer – So they will get their obligatory Oscar.
Nononononono! Ghibli’s “From Up on Poppy Hill”! MIYAZAKI WROTE IT! (He said, sight unseen.)
Seriously, though, I almost always root for the foreign/arthouse animation nominee. Give more exposure to these movies and maybe American animation studios will start working outside the kiddie sandbox.
Disney Animation = not quite Pixar.
Also I’m glad they replaced Ducky.
Remember when Pixar didn’t suck?