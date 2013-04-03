Danny Boyle Is Working On Trainspotting 2

The first 24 hours after April Fool’s Day are the most difficult, because there is so much crap to sort through in these cat tubes and it’s hard to tell what is real and what was some awful joke story written by someone who turned to his cat and said, “See? I told you I could fool strangers.” But it seems that this news about director Danny Boyle wanting to make a Trainspotting sequel is pretty legit. You know, because he talked about it.
Boyle’s target date for Trainspotting 2: Dead Baby is Still Dead (title pending) is 2016, and the original was released in 1996. That means 20 years will have passed between the original and the sequel, so why even bother? You know, other than to make me incredibly depressed about where my life has taken me.
“We have got an idea that we are working on. We will approach all the actors to play the same parts. Twenty years has past,” Boyle says. “What has happened to them? Are they in the same town? Have they gotten out of the town? Have they married? Have they lost? What has happened to them? Because it’s like [Michael Apted’s] “Seven Up!” and “21 Up!” [films]. We see ourselves in those stories. It’s a wonderful thing.”
Boyle adds, “We all answer to the call of time and it’s nice to see that played out for us in a very specific way. It gives a reason for a sequel, other than just cashing in on the appeal of the first, but it has a connection with people. Because, extraordinarily, of all the films I’ve done, that’s the one where everyone remembers all the characters. Even though it’s a small movie in a way.” (Via Hitfix)
I think a fun idea would be if everyone returns to play the old characters, except they’re based on their actual lives right now. Like Sick Boy is the star of a hit CBS series, Renton’s a huge movie star and even Spud and Begbie have done well for themselves. And maybe we find out Tommy faked his death or something, which led to him becoming a doctor on a really awful primetime soap opera. Either way, they’re all still pissed at Renton for stealing their money, but they get over it quickly because they’re all rich now. So they just do a bunch of heroin and the end.
If he sticks to the plot of Porno, which is sort of an unofficial sequel to Trainspotting (I believe), it should be good. That book is fucking cool. Trainspotting (the book and movie) is one of my favorite movies ever and Porno was not a disappointment. Do we know if Irvine Welsh is open to that if Boyle wants to use it?
Boyle gave an interview a month ago where he said it is “very loosely” based on Porno.
If they stuck with the plot of Porno the movie would have to be NC-17.
Yeah, it’s pretty graphic. But so was Trainspotting (the book). Boyle found a way to leave out certain parts without gutting the whole thing. I’m admittedly over-optimistic because it’s one of my favorites.
Porno is quite a bit more graphic in the fact that its sex not so much drug use and violence like Trainspotting. But since sex is viewed so negatively I can imagine lots and lots would have to be cut.
I think Irvine Welsh has said on twitter that he is indeed down with it. I love the book as well but I think the film will be pretty different
Was Porno the one that had a crudely-rendered drawing of a guy’s dick on one page, or was that Filth?
I am mildly optimistic for this because Trainspotting is the tits but I can understand why this story got bumped for ROSARIO DAWSON’S SHAVED LADYPARTS. I’m just saying.
Something like this bothers me way more than remakes, reboots, and ill-advised sequals to big hits. Take something original, distinct, and still to this day very singular, and ruin it by taking the story further than it needs to go.
Story was over. There was nothing left undone.
Kevin Smith thinks this comment is preposterous.
Heheh. Excellent point.
(And I did like Clerks 2.)
At least there’s source material to adapt, just wait till someone adapts the prequel as well!
I liked Clerks 2 as well, it’s Smith in his comfort zone, but the zone includes a donkey show.
I think I would rather him just make movie that involved only Robert Carlyle’s character interacting in everyday life. I wouldn’t understand very much of it but it would sure be fun too watch.
You should read Porno then, the first chapter Begbie chapter (which is basically just his inner monologue as he gets out of a spell in jail) is equal parts hilarious and dark.
28 Years Later. Everyone is infected with the Rage Virus instead of AIDS. Kelly McDonald’s character returns from her time-traveling trip to 1920’s Atlantic City where it turns out, she picked up the Rage Virus by fucking the original zombie, Steve Buscemi.
I thought Anton Chigurh killed Kelly after her mom’s funeral.
