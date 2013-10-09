Danny Trejo almost shanked a guy on the set of ‘Con Air’

The first 15 or 20 minutes of Machete was enough for me, and I have pretty much zero interest in the sequel. That said, I’m glad it exists, because it means a Danny Trejo press tour. I’ll gladly sit through a hundred Machete trailers if it means getting stuff like Grantland’s new profile of Danny Trejo.
Here’s a story about him wanting to stab someone on the Con Air set.
On the Con Air set, Trejo recalls the machismo was on full blast: “You couldn’t spit without somebody trying to spit further. Pretty soon, you’d have a spitting contest.” Urquidez, who was the movie’s stunt coordinator, remembers a telling incident: “One day, one of the actors was joking with him. Danny comes up to me, he says, ‘Guy’s talking to me like some kind of punk. I’m gonna stick that guy!'” Urquidez pulled him aside quickly, afraid the old neighborhood survivor mentality would get someone stabbed. “I saw it in his eyes,” Benny says. “Danny was still hard-core at the time.”
They never say who the guy Trejo wanted to stick was, but I think it’s pretty obvious that it was John Malkovich. No one can talk down to people like Malkovich. Malkoviches get stitches.
Oh to be on that set. I just imagine Nic Cage and John Cusack rolling dice in the corner while Steve Buscemi plays the knife game and Ving Rhames shadowboxes.
I’d urge you to read the whole thing, obviously, but here are a few highlights:
– He is shirtless, and will not make the slightest move to put on a shirt — nor the slightest hint that a shirt is somewhere nearby, if he even wanted to put one on — for the rest of the afternoon.
– Trejo was 8 the first time he smoked weed. He was 12 the first time he shot heroin.
– In the street fights, Trejo quickly learned that it wasn’t technique that mattered. “People ain’t afraid of tough guys,” he says. “People are afraid of crazy guys. It don’t matter if you beat someone’s ass or not. If you try to bite them in the jugular vein, it’s like — ‘My god, this guy is trying to eat me!'”
– Trejo’s criminal record was colorful — at one point, after a drunken fight, he stabbed a sailor with the edge of a broken bottle. It was lengthy, too: He was 15 when he was first busted. Quickly, he moved from juvie to the more stringent California Youth Authority. At 23, he hit the big time. He’d sold a dealer 4 ounces of heroin, $30,000 worth — only it was bags of sugar, selectively dabbed on the openings with the real stuff. The buyer was an undercover federal agent. Trejo was shipped to San Quentin, but not before stashing about $15,000 worth of the drug money in his mother’s backyard.
– It was in the joint that he got his world-famous body art. The artist was Harry “Super Jew” Ross, a guy he knew from the neighborhood.
– Which brings us, at last, to Danny Trejo’s origin story. In 1985, a young recovering addict working as a PA on the movie Runaway Train found himself tempted by the rampant piles of cocaine floating around and called his sponsor for help. And when Trejo stepped on set, he was discovered. One of the screenwriters was the crime novelist and actor Edward Bunker,7 with whom Trejo had done time. Bunker had seen Trejo win titles in the joint, and quickly nominated him to train the star, Eric Roberts, for fight sequences. The job paid $320 a day.
I think I identify with Danny Trejo a lot, because one day I took some angel dust and ate a guy’s heart. Don’t judge, it was the eighties. After that I had such a rep around the neighborhood that I got hired as Harry Knowles’ beard guy. I eventually parlayed that into my own movie blogging gig. Life is so loco, ése. (*reclines against hood of lowrider, takes drag of cigarette*)
Was Danny Trejo in the Expendables? I forget… but it seems like something that he should automatically be in.
Amazingly, he isn’t, but he would be perfect for those movies.
Actually, no. I am guessing “Machete” is his “Expendables”.
I know there isn’t going to be an easy reception for what I am about to say, but Trejo is a LOT more than just a legit tough guy, he has what I call “true heart”, as well. In fact, I would argue that his performance in Rob Zombie’s first Halloween movie respected the honest breadth of his ability to act, and let him portray a type of prodigious honesty that only people who have truly been in “bad places” can appreciate.
I would have to agree, He is correctamundo re Trejo and his verdadero corazón. Also, that vato’s IMDB is muy loco!
*slams universal translator against the wall a few times while it sparks and beeps*
Uh, thanks!
Is that his real backstory, or just the plot for the upcoming Machete prequel?
“He was 12 the first time he shot heroin.”
In a ceremony called a Barrio Mitzvah.
Zing! Love it.
I’d say you buried the lede when you mention that Trejo grew up in the same neighborhood as Super Jew but don’t elaborate.
Trejo buries ledes in shallow graves, cabron.
What if it was Colm Meaney? Watch out, ese, he’s Irish.
… New entry for my list of Things To Do If I Ever Get A Time Machine.
Go back to the filming of Con Air, and make sure I’m on set for the filming of the scene where Nicholas Cage beats up Danny Trejo. Because I would just love to hear what was said between takes.
I would make that trip, destroy the machine and remain.
Me, Swamp Thing and Garland would forever be shooting craps at the Stardust whilst a narrator wanders my study despairing whatever became of me.
“Malkoviches get stitches”?
Shit, how long have you been waiting to use that one?
For serious, that is a fucking amazing line. You should retire, it’s probably not getting better.
Look at the smile in the banner image- holy shit that is his happy face. This man has SEEN things.
Danny is a ridiculously nice guy. Had the pleasure of meeting him at a local dive-ish bar when he was in town to film an episode of Burn Notice. He hung out all night, took pictures with the few people that asked, and was really unassuming. Also, he’s surprisingly shorter than I imagined. Bought him and his buddy a round when we were waiting for drinks next to eachother at the bar, and the next time I went to grab a beer, the bartender said Danny already took care of it. Good dude.