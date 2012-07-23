Dark Knight Rises Review: Chris Nolan is your God now

“Oh, I’m sorry, is Bane’s voice too muffled? Too hard to understand? Fine, well now he’s God and he narrates directly into your cochlea. Are you happy now, you complaining pieces of sh*t?” – Christopher Nolan to fans, 2012.
Fanboys who whined about not being able to understand Bane’s voice following the release of the first IMAX trailer are probably sorry they ever spoke up, because Chris Nolan decided to crank it up to the point where it’s so much more prominent than everything else that every scene Bane’s in feels like he’s narrating a dream sequence. It might be cinema’s first ever case of spite editing. (This scene from Freddy Got Fingered comes to mind).
Anyway, I don’t say this as the first point in my review just to be funny, I say it because there’s a reason why Nolan fans treat his detractors like heretics who should be burned (like, literally, more than a few commenters suggested critics who gave TDKR a negative review should be burned, or die in some type of fire). It’s because Chris Nolan’s relationship to his audience is like that of a vengeful God. Enjoying The Dark Knight Rises requires putting messiah-like trust in Nolan that he’ll eventually reward us with paradise, as long as we don’t get too hung up on all the plot holes, technical issues, and leftover genre tropes that seem out of place in the ultra-serious movie reality that he creates; that if we just follow him through all the ridiculous twists and turns (virgin birth? really, bro?), we’re eventually going to reach some kind of catharsis. And the thing is… you do. I left the theater with a big smile on my face. But that doesn’t mean I don’t look back on half the plot points and think, “Wait, what the f*ck?”
As we begin the story, Gotham is safe again, and Batman is living like a Howard Hughes recluse after taking the fall for Two-Face, so as not to undo all the important work the guy did as the crusading district attorney Harvey Dent. The details are a little fuzzy, and I’m not sure they’d fully make sense even if I’d seen The Dark Knight yesterday, but the gist is that the city’s safety is partly built on a lie. That’s the basic theme of TDKR (wow! a theme!), and it’s actually a pretty prescient one: can you withhold the full truth from the public if it’s only to protect them? Even if your motives are good, can you keep your duplicity from eventually coming back to bite you in the ass? I know it’s a Batman movie, but I don’t think it’s too poncey to say that the theme of the film reflects the growing pains the world is going through right now, where the old guard still believes some things need to be secret in order to maintain security, while the new school are transparency absolutists (think Wikileaks). Bruce Wayne’s protegé of sorts, a cop (and fellow orphan) played by Joseph Gordon-Levitt, knows Bruce’s secret, and believes in the concept of the dark knight. His biggest question? Why does he need the mask? Get it? Blogging.
Much in the manner of Prometheus, the film is gorgeous, and the big ideas are mature and ambitious, but on a micro level, it’s a mess. Nolan is like the Mussolini of action movie directors, where he’s clearly operating on the assumption that the ends justify the means, and he has a particular way of opening a plot hole without really explaining it, taking it for granted that you’ll go along until he circles back to it later, and half the time explaining it by way of opening up another huge hole. It’s Bane who brings batman out of retirement, when it’s discovered that he’s been amassing an army of orphan boys in the sewer (also my indie band, etc.) who serve Bane to the death with absolute loyalty. Suicidal loyalty is kind of a big plot point that they never even try to explain, to say nothing of the size and complexity of Gotham’s sewer. There’s an insanely convoluted origin story for Bane involving Ra’s Al-Ghul, The League of Shadows, and some kind of Tibetan pit prison that’s so bizarre, far-fetched and cryptic that it’s almost a religious parable, but for all the digression, it never comes close to explaining the motives of any individual bad guy. But Chris Nolan wipes his dick with motive and shoots in IMAX like a boss.
Like I said, it’s a film about big ideas, which is nice, but for a film about big ideas, they sure do solve a lot of their problems through kung fu (I mean, I like kung fu, but come on). The first act cleverly hints that Batman isn’t going to be able to save the city by beating people up anymore, only to devolve into the usual superhero/supervillain showdown, which Batman can win against all odds if he just believes in himself again. It’s the same old story where the screenwriter seems to think the key to any physical feat is finding an apt metaphor. “Do it, Rudy! Think of the linebackers as your withholding stepfather!”
Not to say TDKR isn’t allowed some silliness, it is a superhero movie after all, but Nolan sets a high bar for himself by building such a self-serious tone. That’s why I love the playfulness of Spider-Man 2, Sam Raimi isn’t afraid to ride the line between good and bad. Nolan isn’t playful, yet we still get scenes where gangs of cops and crooks charge at each other like a battle in Braveheart even though they’re all carrying firearms. Don’t just run straight at each other, stupid! Find some cover and shoot, that’s the whole point of a weapon that fires projectiles! There are many characters that could only act the way they do in TDKR if they were conscious of their own cinematicness. (Is that a word? Well now it is, f*ck you.)
And as brilliant with visual composition as Nolan is, boy does he suck giant donkey nuts at sound mixing. I have to assume the reason that people initially couldn’t understand Bane was less a function of his silly (in a good way) accent and Darth Vader goatse mask than it was of a muffled sound mix and a wildly overbearing score. I get that Hans Zimmer is great and all, but as long as I’m here in this movie theater, I’d kind of also like to know what the characters are saying, you know? (Did he just say something about a fire rising? The f*ck does that mean?) The acting is already pretty great (Michael Caine damn near brought me to tears with his Jedi mind tricks). I don’t need to be relentlessly skullf*cked by the pounding music to understand the emotions. It’s so loud at points that it’s hard to be present in the story because it feels like a flashback.
But for all the confusing digressions, silly tropes (really? the hero shaves off his hobo beard AGAIN?), technical flaws, and unexplained motives, Nolan ends strong on scene that sings, and offers a nod to his original themes. If you stand back and don’t dwell on the small stuff, it’s pretty good. Just have faith and don’t question it, or else Christopher Nolan will turn your dick into a pillar of salt.
GRADE: B
It was awesome, start to finish. Boom.
I don’t normally agree with Burnsy, but when I do it’s probably because he agrees with my own personal opinions. Boom.
Agree
While watching the film, I gradually stared to think it was pretty awesome, but that there were some flaws that people are going to latch onto and never let go because everyone went into the theater expecting cinematic perfection. From a Batman movie.
Yeah, I enjoyed it, but the “who cares, it’s a summer movie” argument doesn’t work as well when the film tries to be more than dumb fun. Eg., Prometheus plot holes get picked apart more than Avengers plot holes because it seemed that Prometheus was trying to be all existential and sh*t. Higher expectations I guess?
Great review, Vincenzo. I agree for the most part; I would add that the flashback toward the end that shows Tom Hardy’s adorable baby-face damn near undid all of Bane’s mystique.
Although my wife said that was her favorite part of the movie.
I loved it except for 2 tiny parts at the end.
I know exactly what you’re talking about, and I agree with you 100%.
Are we doing spoilers? That review was pretty much spoiler-free, so I have to assume that we aren’t doing spoilers.
In which case, I’ll just say that I was impressed by how well they disguised Tom Hardy’s shortness.
I didn’t think it was a virgin birth. The way I understood it was they didn’t know she was pregnant when she took his place in the prison.
I was more referencing religion than the movie itself there.
I see what you did there. However, only faith in Nolan can spare you from an eternity of Michael Bay.
Maybe micheal bay will direct the next trilogy and use the batman beyond theme with Shia Lebeouf as the terry
Wow, you must crave nerd rage. You are the Armond White Knight.
A lot of people complaining about the mix. I get the Bane comment, but thought the rest of the sound was fine. I must have been in the one seat optimized for sound?
Great review, Vince.
Could be. I watched it in the big IMAX theater here, maybe the score sounded louder. But really loud scores always bug me more than most.
The score was very overbearing for me as well. Also saw it in IMAX.
I saw it in IMAX too and I agree with the sound issues. So maybe it’s just that. Everything but Bane’s voice that is…it was awkward.
Whenever I see any movie in IMAX, I’m always dissatisfied with the sound… it’s why I saw this movie in 2D… thought the sound was fine. I’ll be in awe of all the IMAX shots when I buy the BluRay.
I saw it in a movie theater that specializes in showing Bollywood films (read crappy). The score was FUCKING LOUD.
I wish they could’ve made more of an effort to make Bane more charismatic- the comment about unexplained suicidal loyalty was spot on. But going solely by your grades, you think Prometheus is better?
I don’t know. I guess. Grades are somewhat arbitrary. I liked them both overall, thought both had some problems, with different things.
“Grades are somewhat arbitrary”
That’s what I keep telling my female students.
Grades are more about relative expectations than direct comparisons, don’t you think? You may write a Nobel Prize winning essay on the economics of developing nations, but if the assignment was a sculpture for your studio art class, you’re still leaving with an F.
Bane’s followers were all League Of Shadows guys, right? Not ‘army of sewer children,’ though I’m sure he picked up a few extra henchmen while he was in Gotham. Anyway, the League Of Shadows are all fanatical devotees of their leader, whether it’s Ra’s, Bane, Talia or whomever.
I agree about the relative expectations. But I had pretty high expectations for Prometheus and I thought the plot holes and other inconsistencies were bad enough to really affect my enjoyment of the movie. Whereas, with TDKR, although there were plot points that were silly if you thought about them, they didn’t detract from my experience watching the movie.
I assumed that all of the mercenaries were from the League of Shadows, which as we saw in Batman Begins are legit cray-cray. The only thing I truly disliked was the ending. Also, you would think that Gotham City Police Department would try to have like an anti-super villain given how many times they get completely outsmarted by essentially one person.
Anyway, I liked the movie a lot. It wasn’t the visceral skull fuck that Dark Knight was, but in a good way–I didn’t feel pummeled by a plethora of violent set pieces (you’d need an Asian person to count up all the carefully choreographed scenes of mayhem in DK).
My main complaint (SPOILER! Unless you’ve seen the trailer) is that LA doesn’t have a pro football team but Gotham does. And they can’t even fill the fucking stadium.
The 99% can’t afford the tickets.
That’s where The Wayne Foundation is supposed to come in.
Yeah empty seats at a football game. Gotham has home games that are blacked out. That city is really down in the dumps.
Also: I think Michael Caine was doing an impression of Steve Coogan’s impression of Michael Caine in The Trip.
“She was only 15 years old!”
“You were only supposed to blow the bloody DOORS off!”
God I love Rob Brydon:
“But over the years, Michael’s voice has come down, a few octaves. And all the cigars, and the brandy have taken their toll”
So very very pleased someone else has seen and enjoyed The Trip.
A FUCKING B?!?!?!?!?!?!? YOU LIKED MAGIC MIKE BETTER THAN THIS?!?!?!?!?!??!?!?!?!
BURN HIM! BURN THE HERETIC!
Or: Magic Mike is a better film about male strippers than DKR is about a gritty Batman?
I really enjoyed the movie, but yeah, Magic Mike was a better executed movie.
Balls of Steel you need to STFU + GTFO + STFU again.
I know you’re supposed to suspend disbelief for a superhero movie, but Hines Ward returning a kickoff for a touchdown?
HE OUT RAN THE HONORABLE BROCKING SCHEME OF HIS SPESHAR TEAM COACH.
I wish there had been a shot of Ward trapped in lockdown Gotham, where he shrugs and says “still better than Pittsburgh.”
I was really hoping for a shot that showed the sideline once more, with ROFLburger’s big dumb face just staring into the middle distance in abject horror- with the knowledge that the days of Choco Tacos and Call of Doody were over. Time for Ben to be big boy now. HARF HARF HARF.
They should have remixed Commissioner Gordon’s audio too. I could barely understand him through that mustache.
I loved it, but I agree with the plot holes. Why didn’t anyone just use the rope to climb out of the prison? This is pretty common with a Nolan movie though, a lot of his conflicts could be solved with relatively simple solutions (Just move your damn kids to Europe Leonardo DiCaprio!).
Still the best movie of the summer and probably the best final movie of a trilogy until someone makes a cut of Return of the Jedi that removes the Ewoks.
I think the rope leads up to a smooth wall that can’t really be climbed, hence the need to jump from ledge to ledge like in a video game.
I’ll admit that maybe 90% of what I know about climbing comes from “Assassin’s Creed” games, but didn’t those walls look climb-able? It looked like he probably could have gotten his fingers and toes into the wall enough to climb the sides instead of doing the Super Mario Bros jump that everyone was trying to do. (Chris Nolan, I just picked your nit)
I don’t understand how that rope works either. Seems like you could lasso the jump step. I’ll have to watch is again some time to figure out how it works. And the gap looks plenty scalable.
I think Bale should have not shaved. Seeing Batman with a full beard would have been hilarious.
Superman beard is still my favorite. Good luck shaving that shit with an Earth razor, dumdum!
literally, more than a few commenters suggested critics who gave TDKR a negative review should be burned, or die in some type of fire
“Some type of fire”? What other types of fire are there?… Oh, I get it. You mean “gunfire”.
Nice one, Vince. Keep it classy.
oooh, edgy interpretation
Was anyone else really hoping Bane just shot Hines Ward in the head to finish off the football players? Did Hines just kind of go off to the side to watch while Bane brought the doctor into the stadium?
Also, agreed about Bane’s voice. Didn’t bother me after a while, but at the beginning it sounded like the theater was playing a simultaneous audio track with the volume turned up too high.
Ward’s punishment will be more severe, in that he will suffer early demetia due to CTE developed from multiple concussions.
Yea during that opening plane scene when Bane first talked I was like “who the hell is talking? Why is there a narrator talking trash to Littlefinger?”
Question is, Avengers or Batman?
I’d straight up murder someone for Joss Whedon.
But TDKR is better than Avengers
Weren’t the suicidal guys members of the League of Shadows?
Thats what i gathered.
no
I was pretty sure that they were. Because there’s no way all those dudes were orphans/guys off the street. I assumed that they were what was left of the League of Shadows after Begins and Bane rounded them up. That explained the suicidal thing pretty easily.
Yes they were. This is not a plot hole. We are lead to believe they are some sort of loon mercenary force that follows Bane, but when the reveal comes in the third act it makes sense that they would die on orders as members of the League…if one was paying attention.
I personally didn’t like the ending, even though the movie was very entertaining as a whole. It felt very lazy to hear Alfred’s summertime holiday jerkoff fantasy about watching Bruce from a far while enjoying his Fernet Branca. Then hearing about how a plane has no autopilot three times, when it doesn’t even really need it out above the ocean (Lake Michigan) in the middle of nowhere, only to see the eventual conclusion that was so inelegantly laid out in the first 30 minutes of the film. It would’ve been so much better if it even just played out like Alfred said with them not acknowledging each other but knowing that everything was ok, instead of doing air toasts with their respective drinks before Alfred left to go hit up a gay French disco to get some strange.
I think the brand loyalty was more a result of the organization he was a part of than anything specific that he did to his followers. Nolan’s Bane is more idol and mouthpiece rather than the charismatic leader you expect him to be going in.
I thought the change in location of the prison and addition of religious elements worked well in tying the various origin stories together in what could have otherwise been a very slow third act.
I agree completely with Vince’s review. And I enjoyed the movie too, but there were just too many plot holes and inconsistencies. I think it’s the weakest of the trilogy, but still a very good film.
Where do I nominate Vince for blogging MVP of the millennium for working a Freddy Got Fingered reference into his Batman review.
In the mean time I’m gonna go offer my daddy some sausages.
Bonus: that’s a total A-Dubs movie, too. “I am reminded of the masterpiece ‘Showgirls’…”
move*
dammit
BATMAN VS BACKWARDSMAN.
Comparing this to Prometheus makes me hope the next Frotcast will be similar to the that one (ie, lots of talk about it). Also, if you could have David Gborie on again, that would be great too.
Better trilogy capper: TDKR or Toy Story 3?
I thought for sure the sound mixing problems were the theater’s fault. No way they would release a movie of this prominence with such a lopsided mix. I know there was a conversation about auto-pilot in “The Bat” and I presume said conversation covered the logic of the ending but I don’t know what the hell that conversation was because I couldn’t hear it.
The villain motivations are a carryover from Batman Begins – the League of Shadows wanting to destroy Gotham and the baddies connection to it. They’re awfully simplistic when compared to a wild card like The Joker, but I didn’t think they were non-existent. Clunky, expository and conveniently jammed in sure, but there. The “so I guess that happened” part to me is for all of Bane’s screen time and bad-assedness, his death was so anticlimactic Batman might as well have found him dead in a motel room.
Prometheus couldn’t make a pimple on the on Christoper Nolan’s Ass. TDKR’s ending was stupendous and made up for a movie that was tad convuluted. Next Up Night Wing.
Quick! Someone photoshop a backwards red hat on Bane in the banner picture to see if he looks as much like Fred Durst as I think he does.
So… Commissioner Gordon is the best cop/second best detective in the entire of Gotham and he only works out who Batman is when Batman says “There’s an easy WAYNE to work out who I am” and yet Patrolman Blake works it out based on looking in his eyes one time?
It seems like way too many people know who Batman is.
I wanted a montage of Gordon flashing back to all the kids he put his jacket around, like that’s his go to sympathy move and is in no way special for Bruce.
“Batman is David Spencer?? No, he’s too young…. Batman is Leroy Thompson??…no, he’s black….Batman is Stacie Wilbert???…no, that’s a woman…Think Gorgon, Think!”
I was always of the school that Gordon always knew but never acknowledged it to anyone that he knows. So the fact Bruce had to almost spell it out to him bothered me.
He said he didn’t want to know. It wasn’t something he worked on or thought over. He only wanted to know after he thought Batman was truly donezo.
Overall, I loved the movie, but I’m a real ‘mo for Batman.
I think like someone else said the motives for the villains are basically follow up from Batman Begins. Still, maybe they say and I’m just forgetting, but why did Ras Al-Ghul want to destroy Gotham specifically? He was off in like another country. Just because Bruce Wayne was from there?
I agree with the sound mix, in the football stadium Bane’s talking with a microphone and in the next scene when he opens the prison his voice is just as loud, sans mic. I didn’t get it.
Also, I’ve got to call shenanigans on Batman being able to heal from a broken back in a shitty jail cell in east bumblefuck.
And last, Batman should’ve went out like a G, no need for the last two scenes. Still good with them though.
The same reason that’s used in every other movie about destroying societies (except Prometheus which never told you anything, POS). It was because Gotham is corrupt and un fixable and the people were shit so the league of shadows needed to push a really big reset button so to speak.
The League of Shadows destroys cities and/or civilizations they deem too corrupt to continue (and let’s be honest, they have a point with Gotham). At first, Ra’s al Ghul recruits Bruce Wayne to help them but Bruce goes all “fuck yo’ house” and burns the place down. In the first movie TLOS tried to destroy Gotham economically (which sounds smartypants until you think about it) but the Wayne’s fought back and so they returned to do it by unleashing a vaporized toxin that made everyone insane. Seems like a basic plague would’ve worked better but I digress. In this one, Bane and Vince’s mom are, on a personal level, avenging Ra’s al Ghul (whom Bruce Wayne didn’t save at the end of the first one), and on a business level, finishing TLOS’s previous agenda.
yea, I got most that. Just wasn’t sure how Gotham was chosen as a target in the first place, but granted I’m not an expert on the source material.
I really really liked the movie. As others pointed out, there are some plot holes here. In general though there are so many other good things going on, especially the characters, I was able to pretty easily look past that.
Maybe I’m a sap or overly sentimental, but I loved the ending. To each his due.
I think that when we got to the part that Bane did what he did out of devotion to another’s vision that a lot of the Menace of Bane melted away. I liked that he was just evil and unreasonable, but if he is just another guy doing what he does for the sake of some girl that is kinda lame. Okay, it is very lame. And Talia’s motivation was a little tacked on as well.
Another thing. Am I the only one that just didn’t LIKE Batman throughout most of the movie? He was bitter as a recluse and no where near charming as he went back to being the Bat. He was never the brilliant mind that we had seen in the other movies. If Noan wanted us to see a burned out version of a former hero that is only in the game because he feels like he has to prove something to himself then Bravo! Well played.
He kinda seemed like a batman from another dkr, dark knight returns
I didn’t mind Bane’s weakness for Talia too much…I feel like after The Joker everyone expected another chaotic, incorruptible (in terms of how evil they are) villain. If all villains were like the Joker, Bats’ rogue’s gallery would be boring. If anything, I would have liked Nolan to flesh their relationship out more, so that the reveal was stronger. Although I don’t know how they’d do that without compromising the Talia twist. Idk, I thought they did well with that.
And really? If anything, I thought Bale didn’t have much to work with character-wise in “TDK.” I loved the new one because Batman actually gets opportunities to be a badass in this one.
I missed Batman. It seems like he’s in it for five minutes.
Sooo Bane’s thing was basically that he was on painkillers? Really?
My favorite plot hole was the entire point of the League of Shadows wanting to destroy Gotham.
In Batman Begins, they want to destroy Gotham because of the corruption in the city that includes the police. They were originally going to destroy Gotham earlier, but the Waynes put a stop to their plans.
So, Rahs Al-Ghul uses Bruce for that purpose, but Batman stops him and they fail. Then, after The Dark Knight happens and Dent does all his shit, all the corruption has stopped and the criminals are locked up.
So, at the start of TDKR, The League of Shadows, headlined by Bane and…
SPOILERS!!!!!
…Talia Al-Ghul, they destroy the social order just to prove they can destroy Gotham. It’s like trying to disrupt the success of a restaurant to the public by putting rats in the soup.
Also, how did Bruce get back to Gotham with no money, no possessions and no help all the way from Tibet hole-jail?
I thought Bruce Wayne made the same trek in Begins. He’s batman.
I see your point but Talia/Bane were motivated mostly by revenge, not the original directive of TLOS. So if there was a meeting of TLOS board, they probably would’ve voted down the plan, but this time…it’s personal. Dunt dunt dunt!
Perhaps Bruce walked in on the ice because he finally learned to mind his surroundings? Eh, I don’t know, that’s one of those “because he’s Batman” moments you’re either in or you’re out.
You are right. TLOS originally wanted to destroy Gotham because it was corrupted. The city cleans up its act and then Talia wants to destroy it out of revenge. Gotham is just generally effed either way. It still just doesn’t make sense that Talia would exact this type of revenge on Gotham. I mean, why? A woman doesn’t spend a large part of her life loathing her father and then at his death decide that she is going to carry out his vision. She should have just behaved like any normal girl that wants to piss off daddy and stick to stripping, then she would be dead inside by the time he died and Gotham could live happily ever after.
Talia has this kind of unexplained loyalty to her father even though she doesn’t particular approve of him in the comics as well. So if anything, Nolan is being true to the source material there.
Also, the time frame between Bane taking over Heinz field and the bomb exploding is supposed to be 5 months. So I’m thinking someone as resourceful as Batman can figure out how to get from Tibet to Gotham in that amount of time.
*Also, how did Bruce get back to Gotham with no money, no possessions and no help all the way from Tibet hole-jail?*
How did he get to where we found him at the beginning of Batman Begins with no money, no possessions, and no help all the way from Gotham? These aren’t plot holes, people. You don’t need to be told everything, every step of the way.
“Also, how did Bruce get back to Gotham with no money, no possessions and no help all the way from Tibet hole-jail?”
I could be wrong about this, but I believe the impression is the auto-pilot on “The Bat” picked him up. He stored “The Bat” in the bat cave but when we find it later it’s on the top of a roof covered up (i.e. he flew it back). We find out later that Bruce patched the auto-pilot function to work.
Overall, this movie just disappointed me relentlessly. I threw my hands up in disbelief at least a dozen times and just left unfulfilled. Nothing made sense and there were holes everywhere that nobody bothered to fill. Like that whorehouse in Boise.
Sucks for you man. I mean, that’s gotta be really frustrating. Here’s the (arguably) most anticipated movie of all time, you’re excited to see it for like 3+ years, and you hate it. I know you can’t like movies based on how much you wanted to see them, but if you’re completely disappointed with it and couldn’t find anything good in it, I kinda feel sorry for you.
Just sayin’, that’s gotta suck.
Worst line of the movie: “You’re looking for the Clean Slate? You mean the device you and I both know you simply have to plug into a computer and it will erase your entire criminal history and allow you the opportunity to leave Gotham behind and start a new life? I can’t believe you think it actually exists!”
I agree with that, and also when SPOILER BITCHES – Talia takes like ten minutes to explain her Super Origin while a bomb ticks away and Batman sits there with a dumb look on his face a knife in his ribs.
Also, “He must be as dumb as he dresses!”
“Get the president”
I thought the best was “Hey… do you have that, uh… nuclear fission project I paid you for?” Well, okay, that wasn’t the actual line at all. But it might as well have been.
Favorite and most quotable line, “WHERE’S THE TRIGGER?! WHERE’S THE TRIGGER?! WHERE IS IT?!”
It’s up there with, “RAAAACHEL!!!!”
“So that’s what that feels like…”
Batman trying to deliver a comedy punchline in his cancer-voice is ridiculous.
I can’t remember, did the Bat have auto-pilot?
Nope. Plot hole?
In the end sequence, Fox and the mechanics are trying to fix the auto-pilot and one of the techs says a software patch had already been uploaded to fix it weeks earlier by Bruce Wayne.
Sorry, I forgot to click the sarcasm button. They must have mentioned the “auto-pilot” 5 times.
At least no one went “Autopilot? You mean the software that would allow the Bat to fly without a human pilot onboard?”
I gotta go A-. I was going to say B+ but then I realized I was really downgrading it slightly because of a natural tendancy to feel let down by everything. It did what it should, packed the whole story in there, tied things up nicely, and I didn’t once say to myself that it should move along more.
Right?! Even at 164 minutes, I feel like I could have kept watching for another 30.
Wait, didn’t you mean 614 minutes?
Agree with Luchador. The dialogue was either weak, comic-y metaphor, or cryptic nonsense. Haven’t we seen Alfred plead with Bruce enough in the first two instalments? Yawn. I’ve never been annoyed by Gary Oldman before, every scene with Commissioner Gordon made my eyes roll with impatience and disbelief that he got so much screen time. Bane was awesome and Catwoman was okay, but threat is just a giant, overlong and underwhelming mess.
But really, has Nolan ever been known for great dialogue? No, but he compensates in other areas.
The rest, not threat. Stupid autocorrect…
Here is my DKR mini-review which no one will read. (spoilers)
What it had in common with Dark Knight is a number of moving pieces, each character having their own very specific goals. In DKR however there’s no humor in these pieces, and its impossible to see how it’ll rap up neatly until it actually does. That’s why Dark Knight is more enjoyable and also why it improves with multiple viewings. I can say from experience that the second time you see it you can relax and enjoy whats actually happening, and not wonder how the fuck its gonna end.
Unlike Vince I thought Tom Hardy did a good job. The voice was a little loud, but Bane’s supposed to be a powerful character so it didn’t bother me that much. I also wasn’t bothered by the army of devoted henchman because historically, grandiose narcissistic sociopaths don’t have trouble convincing directionless, emotionally unstable people to follow their plan for a share of the possible fame, (think Charles Manson, Hitler). Bane wasn’t hiring members of the special ops, they were lowlifes who were as impressed by him as they were scared of Batman. Also Vince, Bane gets his money from the evil Wayne enterprises board member who wants to take control of it to merge it with his own company. A little dumb, but they did explain it.
I only had two considerable problems with it. The first is minor thing that just pissed me off, I’ll say it in spanish for those who want to avoid spoilers, el primero nombre de JGL es estupido. Second is something the Nolan brothers do in a number of their screenplays. They don’t trust the intelligence of their audiences and end up hitting us over the head with clunky dialogue.
In hindsight what I liked about the end, despite it being just more physical fighting, is Batman finally giving Gotham everything. In the trailers we’re lead to believe that “everything” means his life, but now I’m pretty sure Batman is talking about his moral code: to not kill anyone. If you agree with me that letting Ra’s die in BB doesn’t count, then in the end he finally breaks this, killing a certain truck driver and giving Gotham everything, entonces el Batman puede retirarse para siempre..
Also, Michael Caine was mad good, yo.
In the wise words of Daniel Plainview,”I’m finished.”
(Don’t be too harsh with this review. I’m no Mr. Vince)
“Unlike Vince I thought Tom Hardy did a good job.”
Where did I say he didn’t?
“Also Vince, Bane gets his money from the evil Wayne enterprises board member who wants to take control of it to merge it with his own company. A little dumb, but they did explain it.”
What the hell does that have to do with anything? Are you sure you read my review?
“And remember kids…don’t do drugs.”
Sorry, read your review like an hour before writing this post. Over the course of the hour “every scene Bane’s in feels like he’s narrating a dream sequence” turned into “fuck that Bane guy,” and “Suicidal loyalty is kind of a big plot point that they never even try to explain, to say nothing of the size and complexity of Gotham’s sewer” turned into you questioning Bane’s resources. I agree, hour-ago-me is a lazy dick.
thanks Irishida
Pretty sure this bro is writing on autopilot. After all, as Nolan learned in film school, “Deus Ex Autopilot”
Related: Is “autopilot” the new “YOLO”?
The hasty review obviously deserves some criticism but I wrote it on an iphone between two classes. Vince was addressing mistakes I made in relations to his own review. If you are gonna rip on it for its imperfection no problem, it’s a comment section, but take 10 seconds to come up with a joke better than “this guys on autopilot just like the bat LOL.” Also I think you mean Autopilot ex machina.
Defensive kitten has claws.
How about you slip into a leather body suit and cat ears, and we ride off into the sunset together?
!!!~~~SPOILERS?~~~!!! 2fast2furious !!!~~~SPOILERS~~~!!!
Great review. Loved the movie overall, but I had 2 things that annoyed me..
1) Why can the painted-black-Batmobile ram through trucks, fires, walls, explosions, etc etc etc but the pussycake camo-painted-Batmobiles explode into a million pieces from one gun shot fom the silly rolling-wheel Bat Cycle? WHAT IS IN THAT PAINT BRO? The camo Batmobiles also were blasting their cannons at the flying Bat from point blank and nothing happened; I didn’t really notice if they just flat out missed (somehow) or Batman had his Anti-PointBlankCannonShell Repellent applied.
2) Ok great, you climbed out of the pit-jail off in Timbuktu. How does he get back to, and inside, of locked down Gotham again? “Lost all mah cheddar, stranded in the middle of bufu? NPs dawg, brb Gotham” But I guess they didn’t need to show him sucking dick over a few months period to get a plane ticket back.
Hm actually 3 things.. Bane, in all his god voiced badassery, was just: wooop… dead, thanks for the assist C-Wimmin. =/
Getting back to Gotham from Afghanistan or whatever I agree would be hard…until you remember he’s the goddamn batman. And getting across the one functioning bridge might be hard…until you remember the goddamn batman had some goddamn ninja training.
Just like magic is kind of the answer to a lot of the things in Lost, the fact that Batman is a ninja kinda answers a lot of the questions in DKR
thank you, irishda… no joke, I have been saying that to friends since I saw the movie… “He’s a god damn ninja, get the fuck over it”…
“Get the president.”
I’ve literally made a 30 point list of everything that made me say WTF?
How about the inexplicable lack of a tsunami caused by a nuke detonating over a body of water?
Oh wait, Chris Nolan just answered that for me: Autopilot.
Also, if Bruce’s reasoning is that “Batman can be anyone” (as stated in TDKR), why is he so against the copycats in TDK? Granted, that one he caught at the beginning of TDK was kinda whiny, pasty, and doughy, but still…
When he says anyone I think he means anyone that can kick ass. Batman don’t need no bitches.
I think that’s the point. He didn’t want Joe Plumber to run out with a hood, bat logo, and baseball bat. The copycats in TDK were just as bad as the thugs they were chasing down, not to mention that they were completely unorganized, untrained, and whiny/pasty/doughy.
Also, those guys kind of broke the one rule that Bruce Wayne holds above every thing else. Using guns is not ok. It’s why Bruce Wayne retires from being Batman in Batman Beyond.
/Nerd Glasses Engaged
I thought JGL was great, it’s too bad his slender frame prevents him from being an action star, reducing him to doing bikeour flicks and indie films. It’s a bummer they ~~THPOILER ALERT~~ set him up so nicely to be the heir to the Franchise with no sequel in the wings
I’d like to see a new director take over Tommy as the bat, if only because he would be such a radically different Batman. He’s got no ninja training, so his evasion and combat skills would be lacking. But he’s also a detective, so we might actually see Batman bust out his crimesolving skills.
It seems unlikely that Warner Broz would continue with JGL and the Nolan story. Sure it made millions upon millions, but you gotta know they’re itching to get back into that dumbed-down “9-to-99” age market.
bikeour….yes…
I’ve spent a good chuck of my time ever since the Avengers arguing with other people about how plot holes exist in almost every movie including the simplistic ones like Avengers (If you’re always angry, Bruce, shouldn’t you always be the Hulk?). The question is whether or not the movie can make you forget about them. And with DKR, fuck yes it does. Hell I didn’t even wonder how they managed to recover the plane-thing until the next day.
Character motivations are also explained, albeit they’re pretty simplistic so it kind of stands out as odd in a Nolan movie. I enjoyed the humanizing twist for Bane’s motivation, and I liked Batman’s character arc, even if Gordon’s was kind of left by the wayside.
Plot holes notwithstanding, I’d probably bump the movie up into the A- range. It tries for something big and complex, and it succeeds in a lot of regards. Also I’m really hoping “When Gotham is…ash, you have my permission to die” becomes a meme cause I’ve already got about twenty of em thanks to the “Romney as Bane” article.
I agree by and large about overcoming the plot holes. Plus, it’s a way better rebuttal to plot issues than “F YOU BRO, IT’S A COMIC BOOK MOVIE” is
This guy, right here. I also think it’s hypocritical to call out “Rises” plot holes and pretend that TDK didn’t have any.
1. You’re telling me a school bus DROVE OUT THE SIDE OF A BUILDING to “blend in” with the other ones (which would take precise fucking timing) and no one notices or reports it? And how long had it been since Joker and crew made their presence known in the bank before the not-so-subtle bus escape? Wouldn’t a major Gotham bank be swarming with cops after like 3 minutes? Did everyone forget to hit the button?
2. Would they really hold that ceremony for Loeb if the Joker made a direct threat against the mayor? I get that not holding the ceremony is “letting the terrorists win,” but come on. They had no plan, short of “wait for the Joker to do something terrible and hope he doesn’t do it right.”
3. I still don’t get the whole “recreate the wall getting shot to determine what kind of round the shattered bullet was to reassemble the fragments with some program to lift a print off it to find the room where Joker set you up during Loeb’s funeral. Seriously, what am I missing here?
I love the Nolan movies, but they all had their flaws. I liked “Rises” the most for that human element… something that was solely missing from the 2nd one, in my opinion. I get why it’s put on a pedestal, but that movie had some serious flaws.
Irishda, another meme I’m waiting for is “I am (insert object here)’s reckoning.” Like “I am this cheeseburger’s reckoning.” etc. And Hans, I agree with you 100%
@Hans Also, that boat scene always really bothered me. There’s no way both ships wouldn’t have blown up within a minute of the announcement. People are not that decent. None of the ordinary folks with kids decided that the lives of their families were worth blowing up a bunch of dirty criminals? And there has to be more than a few sociopaths among the prison inmates.
In a movie with a killer clown, a kidnapping that involved escaping from a skyscraper by hooking onto a moving plane and the aforementioned school bus escape, the boat scenario still stands out as the most unrealistic by far. It casts a pall over the entire third act of the movie (which is otherwise great), and is why I initially thought TDK was overrated.
I had a hard time accepting that Bruce Wayne gave up his heroic fight to save Gotham from evil and mope around Wayne Manor for eight years over MAGGIE GYLLENHAAL.
He had to put his time in so he could be rewarded with a lifetime of banging Anne Hathaway.