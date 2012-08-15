David Cronenberg on Dark Knight: "It's still Batman running around in a stupid cape."

David Cronenberg’s Cosmopolis opens this week, and he’s currently making the rounds promoting it. When NextMovie interviewed Cronenberg, they asked him about The Dark Knight Rises, because why not? Opinions about The Dark Knight Rises are like smelly buttholes, or so the saying goes. Anyway, it turns out the Videodrome director is not a fan.
The chance of Cronenberg taking on a superhero movie is somewhere between zero and nothing, according to his interview with NextMovie.
“A superhero movie, by definition, you know, it’s comic book. It’s for kids. It’s adolescent in its core,” explains Cronenberg. “That has always been its appeal, and I think people who are saying ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ is, you know, supreme cinema art, I don’t think they know what the f**k they’re talking about.”
“It’s for a little kids! I’m not interested in that! I want to film a guy who has a car crash fetish, who wants to have sex with his girlfriend’s open wound!” …You know, that’s why I like David Cronenberg. The man knows what he likes.
The suggestion that directors like Christopher Nolan have elevated the genre doesn’t resonate with Cronenberg:
“I think it’s still Batman running around in a stupid cape… Christopher Nolan’s best movie is ‘Memento,’ and that is an interesting movie. I don’t think his Batman movies are half as interesting, though they’re 20 million times the expense. What he is doing is some very interesting technical stuff, which, you know, he’s shooting IMAX and in 3-D. That’s really tricky and difficult to do. I read about it in ‘American Cinematography Magazine,’ and technically, that’s all very interesting. The movies, to me, they’re mostly boring.” [Film.com/NextMovie]
“I don’t want to see Batman running around in a stupid cape! I want to see Viggo Mortensen running around with his wiener flopping everywhere!”
Though I can’t say I disagree with him there either. TDKR sort of hinted at the beginning that Batman was going to have to do more than just beat people up this time, but for the most part, that “more” turned out to be mostly “believe in yourself EVEN HARDER!” and “another training montage!” followed by him beating people up again. It was still an enjoyable movie, but if given a choice between Chris Nolan directing a Batman or Chris Nolan directing a Memento, I’ll take Memento. (If it’s between Chris Nolan directing a Batman and almost anyone else directing a Batman, yeah, I’ll take Chris Nolan).
Dang it, I just showed you guys my butthole, didn’t I. David Cronenberg is always tricking people into doing that. Ugh, now I know how Maria Bello feels.
Still have love for D-Crones, but dude you directed “The Fly” and “Shivers”. This is a case of the pot calling the kettle a hypersexual alien worm.
Cronenberg should play Mr Freeze in the next one. Or a douchey version of the butler. That’d be loltastic. LOLTASTIC!
Yup, it’s like that Affleck thing the other day. Good director directing superhero movie is preferable to shitty director directing superhero movie, but that doesn’t mean it’s the best use of a good director’s time and energy.
How DARE he say that Nolan shoots in 3D??!! HOW. DARE. HE.
My wanger shoots in 3D. FACT!
Clearly Cronenberg hasn’t seen Insomnia
Dude looks like he’s GOT insomnia! *Bam-pow!*
Batman running around in a stupid cape, and stupider knee-brace and jumping with a too short rope.
The real importance of Nolan’s Batman trilogy is to purge our minds of the Clooney and Kilmer Batmans. We must never understate this importance.
… I liked the Kilmer Batman…
It had Jim Carrey at his most unspeakably irritating in it. Kilmer wasn’t as bad as a lot of people seem to think, but Jim Carrey made me want to hurt people.
Also, it’s pretty much the worst performance Tommy Lee Jones has ever turned in.
@Billybob – Your ideas are intriguing to me and I wish to subscribe to your newsletter (aka agree completely on all points)
But… but… it had a really young Jon Favreau! And – and – Drew Barrymore in lingerie!
Oh well, at least he was smart enough to say superhero movies and not contradict himself by saying comic book adaptations
Considering that History Of Violence was a comic book adaptation, he’d probably know the difference.
He clearly hasn’t been paying attention; he thinks Nolan shoots in 3D.
If only Batman had more scenes where people were mutilating themselves and/or turned into dirty, bloody creatures, it might fall under Cronenberg’s definition of supreme cinema art.
He’s probably kicking himself for calling it Crash instead of Red ASSphault.
eXistenZ fucking sucked.
I would hate to have my name sullied as a director by having to base my material off of a comic book.
In Cronenberg’s “Batman,” Bane’s Goatse mask would be literal.
Now if Nolan had included Poison Ivy and some penis tentacle like vines that were able to ass and mind rape both Batman and Catwoman simultaneously that would have been more appealing and interesting.
I’m not a drooling fangirl but the fact is…Scanners beget Scanners 2 and Scanner Cop (and somewhere I’m guesing Cronenberg signed off on this)
and I still love Cronenberg. He’s earned the right to say things like this. But yeah, I find it way amusing.
I doubt he signed off on anything. He didn’t have any clout when he made Scanners. I’m sure the studios saw that it got a little following and they proceeded without him. Happens all the time.
TLDR; Haughty dipshit is haughty.
Is A History of Violence not a comic?
No, no, it’s a Graphic Novel, which means it is Important and Serious and Totally Not A Comic, You Guys. Look, nobody wears a cape or anything!
Eh, some graphic novels are just story ideas from writers too lazy to write the novel or screenplay, but who still want to present an idea to Hollywood.
It’s a graphic novel because it was released all as one story. A comic is serialized.
Christopher Nolan does not shoot in 3D
Cronenberg looks like he’s almost completed the transition from human to something right out of the Ray Harryhausen studio.
Being raised in a culture that regarded comic book readers not as geeks but as full-blown retards makes summer a neverending punch in the cock.
@JamesEHolmes
That should totally be on a t-shirt.
D-Crones has done some mad awesome shit, yo. He also did some mad terrible shit, yo. Still, he was probably the only director that could make Naked Lunch look that good.
Um, David? “A History of Violence” was a comic.
Guys I heard that “A History of Violence” was actually a comic book first guys guys
The “comics are just for kids” argument is ridiculous, especially coming from someone as sharp as Mr. Cronenberg.
I would have to partially agree with him, based only the idea that some types of movies are just not for everyone. If you like to think of yourself as a super intellectual type, Batman movies are probably not your thing, and if asked you’re going to say they are stupid movies. In many cases they are, but that doesn’t change the fact that they are hella-fun to watch for people who like that sort of thing. Example: I hate Victorian period piece movies. It’s like torture if my wife wants me to watch one with her, and it’s completely impossible for me to get into the story as I just loathe the very concept.
It has less to to with super intellectual than costumed man after costumed man after costumed man
never turning out to be a tranny.
Vampires, zombies, neoprene bat-nippled, cape dudes and whatever they’re supposed to represent are always going to be dullsville for some
as energizing as might makes right fascism may be.
Still just batman running around in a stupid cape?
Did David watch his own last movie? He really has no room to talk. Cosmopolis was such crap, he only wishes he could fill the shoes of Nolan. But he never will.
“This is just pseudo-intellectual rubbish with random characters popping randomly in and out of scenes uttering boring monologues in the most monotone voices imaginable. This literally sums it up. Worst movie I’ve seen since 1983. …and I was actually trying to be POLITE in my last comments. For example, I didn’t even MENTION the painfully fake appearance of the cut-and-paste NYC greenscreen background shown through the limo’s windows, for fear of being accused of being too ‘artistically unsophisticated’ to appreciate Cronenberg’s attempt to symbolically convey the artificial facade of a superficial capitalistic society. If you proceed to venture any further than ‘Eastern Promises’, then you will start to equate Cronenberg with an organ grinder’s monkey.”