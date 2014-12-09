David Spade Is Really Enjoying His Time On The Set Of ‘Joe Dirt 2’

As we’ve all known for several weeks, David Spade is back at work in the greatest mullet wig to ever be fused to a child’s skull in film history. The Happy Madison regular teamed up with Crackle to film Joe Dirt 2: Beautiful Loser exclusively for the streaming site that people sometimes forget exists, and Spade’s fans are very happy about this because they love watching the antics of his white trash character. Also undoubtedly happy about this sequel is Spade, because it’s a chance to rehash easy jokes about 80s rock music and super-charged muscle cars and earn a quick and large paycheck in the process. Really, it’s a win-win-win for Spade, his fans and Crackle.

But it wouldn’t truly be a Spade (or Happy Madison member) movie if it didn’t feature him cozying up to one of the most attractive women in the world, and according to this Instagram photo, we will not be disappointed. Joining Spade for Joe Dirt 2 in what will be her first feature acting role is model Charlotte McKinney, who seems like a wonderful young woman that will one day become the Grand Empress of Earth because of her ability to make grown men cry like babies at her feet.