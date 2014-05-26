Denzel Washington Is At His Absolute Baddest In ‘The Equalizer’ International Trailer

Take five parts Man on Fire, one part The Professional, three parts Eastern Promises, perhaps a dash of Jodie Foster in Taxi Driver, and a sprinkle or two of Taken, mix it all together in a bowl that is also filled with C4, and you’ve got the international trailer for The Equalizer, starring Denzel Washington and Chloe Grace Moretz. Based on the 1980s CBS series of the same name that was Person of Interest in a far simpler time, The Equalizer is about a former spy who uses his ass-kicking abilities and Cold War contacts to help Average Joes and Janes in need. That’s where Moretz comes in, as the teenage prostitute whom Washington would prefer not be slapped by the Russian mobsters anymore.

Meanwhile, the very underrated Marton Csokas stars as the very evil Russian mafia leader, who, it turns out, would like to not only keep his business as it is, but he would also like it if the Equalizer stopped putting holes in all of his men. It’s hell on their health insurance premiums and the workers’ comp? Forget about it.