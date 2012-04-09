Dirty Dancing Remake Being Written by a Guy Named 'Brad'

HEY, REMEMBER THE 80s?!? Hollywood sure does. They’ll be adding Dirty Dancing (1987) to the remake pile soon enough (was the public’s appetite not sated by Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights or Dirty Dancing: Capoeira Nights?!). A remake has been in the works since at least 2009, but the latest plan is for High School Musical‘s Kenny Ortega (who also choreographed the original) to direct from a script by just-hired Glee co-creator Brad Falchuk.
The Lionsgate remake will incorporate classic songs from the 1960s, hits from the original film and brand new compositions.
“High School Musical” helmer Kenny Ortega, the original film’s choreographer, will direct as well as produce. Eleanor Bergstein, who wrote and co-produced the original pic, will also be involved in a producing and consulting capacity. [Variety]
Patrick Swayze famously made it okay for tough guys to dance in the original, and with the director of High School directing a remake from a script by the guy from Glee, it seems all but impossible to find someone manly enough to play the lead this time around. They might have to get the actual Truckasaurus. Of course, there’s always C-Tates. He recently gave Elton John a lap dance, but I imagine this will be way gayer than that.
no comment.
Cue a bunch of fans reacting like someone had just painted graffiti over the Mona Lisa.
Too bad, I was looking forward to the other potential reboot, Dirty Danson: Whoopi Pie Nights
Tyler Perry’s upset that no one picked up his reimagining, Durrrty Dancin: Madea Makes it Twerk
They should make Dirty Dancing: Islamabad Nights so the series can go out with a bang.
As far as I know, Vin Diesel ONLY agreed to do The Iron Giant because it was directed by a Brad.
Banner picture caption: Nobody puts flabby in a corner.
Kilmer always has “Hungry Eyes.”
huge jackman was manly enough to be wolverine and gay enough to do musicals.
Nobody takes C-Tates off the co’ner.
Raping Michael Jackson’s corpse might have been expected, Mr. Ortega. But this… nah, you know what, just go ahead.
“Nobody puts baby in a corner over Facebook!”
Maybe Swayze can make a cameo as “Dust in the Wind” or “Ashes to Ashes”?
Speck of Dust on Booboo Stewart’s Leotard – Patrick Swayze
Since this is being updated for today’s audience, I’m sure we can expect to see Baby practicing “the lift” in a foam filled pit while wearing a helmet, mouth guard, elbow and knee pads?
At least the part with the illegal back-alley abortionist won’t have to change.
Michael Bay passed on this project, saying “Needs more muscly twink robots”. It was at this time that a Google alert went off in Taylor Lautner’s neural CPU processor…
Can we please all agree not to tell Julianna Hough or her agent about this until a month or so past the premiere?
Cancer put Swayze in the coroner :(
I still heart this joke.
Blarty Dancing: Lasagna Nights.
Dirty Danzig: Drunken Nights
The remake should star James Van Der Beek, and the title song can be “I had the tahm of muh life…and I don’t want yours.”
*sigh*
The Mighty Feklahr was certain a “falchuk” was when a guy jacks off wearing a pantyhose costume and a cock leash!
speaking of fat val kilmer [www.reddit.com]