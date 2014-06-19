Disastrophe: Evaluating The Last Decade Of Clint Eastwood Films

Million Dollar Baby (2004)
Mystic River (2003)
Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil (1997)
From the titles above, not to mention his historical contributions, he clearly brought skill to el table, though that unfortunately only serves to make the last decade all the more disappointing. To be fair, he’s 84, and by that age I’ll either be dead, in jail, or peeing myself. So while it’s gonna get ugly here, no one should think we’re deriding the man that is Clint. What we’re pondering, all interllectual-like, is the art itself.
But enough of being nice! Let’s filet this fish.
Note: All of the following titles were directed by Clint Eastwood with the exception of two: His speech to an empty chair and Trouble with the Curve. The first was important to note because it exemplified the lack of planning that’s haunted his recent efforts, the latter because it a) sucked and b) continued the forward momentum of Eastwood hating everything modern.
Flags of our Fathers (2006)
Critical Reception: 73 percent on RottenTomatoes (at this point Clint was still getting the soft pass treatment).
Concept: Well how DID the United States rally the general populace and fund that big ol’ fight?
Best Case: Glory meets Margin Call.
Actual Dialogue From Script:
GENERAL “HOWLING’ MAD SMITH”: [on the telephone] I was promised ten days of shelling. You’re giving me three and saying that’s the best you can do?… I don’t give a shit! My men hit that beach with less than ten, and I’ll be taking them home to their mamas in buckets!… Yeah, I know exactly why. Because every Navy man with scrambled egg on his chest wants to offload us here and sail to Japan so they can be there for the big finish, tell their kids they captured the Emperor all by themselves. Well, you aren’t going to Japan unless we take this piece of shit island! These little pricks are dug in… Okay, appreciate that, Jim. Three days is a f****** beautiful thing.
Execution: The guys were loathsome. Hard to care about a bunch of jerks going around the country selling war bonds. Eventually, people in my theater started cheering for the Axis powers. This was the first sign we were in trouble.
Letter from Iwo Jima (2006)
Critical Reception: 91 percent on RottenTomatoes (the ultimate “art” film that everyone knows no one will see, so why bother dinging it?).
Concept: Black and white trench warfare. Gritty. Gutsy. The boys getting it done.
Best Case: The Pacific meets The Thin Red Line.
Actual Dialogue From Script:
KURIBAYASHI: They’re off mark! Off mark! Too close to the line.
Kuribayashki anguishes as he watches the life-saving supplies drop into unreachable zones.
EXT. NEAR FRONT LINE
Soldiers spot the supplies parachuting. At first, they CHEER loudly. But as they land, the soldiers soon realize they are irretrievable. A few brave souls make a mad dash out towards the supplies, but they are easy targets and are immediately GUNNED DOWN.
Execution: GUNNED DOWN. That was about it. Meant to be a bookend to Flags of our Fathers, it was instead a bookend of toilet paper. The Japanese were shown as doomed, which was meant to be sympathetic, but it actually just came off as rah-rah patronizing. As in, “Man, these Japanese guys should just surrender to the most awesomest nation on Earth!”
Changeling (2008)
Critical Reception: 63 percent on RottenTomatoes
Concept: “You’re not going to believe this, but we got Angelina Jolie. Yeah! That one!”
Best Case: Prisoners meets Species.
Actual Dialogue From Script:
STEELE: Six days, Mrs. Collins, and no progress. We may have to go to more… strenuous therapies. (beat) Unless you’re willing to prove you’re doing better… by signing this.
He holds it up in front of her. She focuses first on it, then on him… and finally, her spine where it needs to be even if the rest of her is in shambles, looks at him and says:
CHRISTINE: F*** you….and the horse…you rode in on.
Execution: I mean, just look at that scene. They exchange her kidnapped little boy for a different one and everyone wants to call it good. Except for Jolie. She knows what’s up, and you can institutionalize her all you want, she’s gonna keep coming with the heavy attitude. The worst part of this film? It was more boring than offensive.
Gran Torino (2008)
Critical Reception: 79 percent on RottenTomatoes.
Concept: Old white dudes be racist, but they can come around!
Best Case: A fella’s lawn, and the getting off of said lawn.
Actual Dialogue From Script:
WALT: Get off my lawn.
SMOKIE: Listen, old man, you don’t want…
WALT: I said get off my lawn. Now.
Walt’s calm demeanor is unnerving to the gangbangers. The guns in their hands seem tiny compared to the big military rifle Walt holds.
SMOKIE: Are you f****** crazy? Go back in your house, old man.
WALT: Get off my lawn.
Execution: People often make the case that this is a solid film, and I won’t disagree [Vince’s Note: I unapologetically love it]. But it played to Eastwood’s strengths, being surly and one-note – which were the exact things that got him into trouble with every other film he had a hand in. So while you can appreciate Gran Torino it’s extremely difficult to make the case it’s in his top five, or really showed us anything new at all.
Clint Eastwood’s films are basically ambien in movie form for me.
he’s the snorah jones of movies…
Letters From Iwo Jima is underseen, if only for Ken Watanabe.
I wish I would’ve walked out of that movie. Just two and a half hours of grey, unrelenting suicide. One of the most unwatchable movies I’ve seen.
@Vince Mancini, this seems to be an issue with you; like your take on 12 Years a Slave. Not saying you’re wrong you just have different tastes.
I liked both of those movies because I was already very familiar with the source material and various other pieces of history on the subjects. The sources are pretty dark, especially slave narratives and WWII in the Pacific. Take Incidents in the Life of a Slave Girl or With the Old Breed as just two examples. So the movies seemed in line with the tone of the sources, not overdone for the sake of Oscars.
Well, war IS Hell, as the saying goes.
Nowhere near a perfect movie (and not one I’ve revisited since I’ve seen it), but I think the two films make interesting counterpoints to each other (Flags and Letters). While Flags follows the fluffy media version of World War II (Hail, the Conquering Heroes), Letters is WWII with all that extra crap removed. Gritty, ugly, and, as you say, unrelenting.
To each his own. WWII seems to be the popular Good guys vs. Bad Guys sort of war movie; Letters From Iwo Jima seems to be the anti version of these movies, save of course for any Holocaust movie.
I don’t know what Laremy was talking about with that one. Didn’t exactly feel patronizing at all, just that they didn’t exactly showcase just how good of a job Kuribayashi did at holding off America even though he was never going to be able to win. In fact, I don’t know how you reconcile “Everyone in Flags of Our Fathers is kind of a dick” with “AMERICA IS THE GREATEST!” If anything, I found those two to at least be more realistic with depictions of soldiers than most other movies. There’s assholes in all walks of life, there just happen to be more in the military because you kind of have to be in order to get by.
As for @Vince Mancini, I dunno what you expected a movie about soldiers split between those with fanatical devotion to the point of delusion and those who realistically understood their chances of survival to be like. I can understand not liking a movie because it’s a downer, but I don’t understand docking points from the movie for it being what it wanted to be.
I expect a movie that isn’t incredibly dull, repetitive, and depressing. A shitty subject doesn’t excuse a shitty movie, it means they’re just not working hard enough to find the story in it. I don’t need a movie to tell me slavery or fighting on Iwo Jima sucked, I already know those things.
I think that’s a structural issue when you’re dealing with specific events. Vietnam is wide open to all sorts of interpretations because of the nature of that conflict. Even at the time, many soldiers didn’t know what the hell was going on, neither did the generals or politicians. That conflict is wrapped in a haze of pot smoke and ambiguity. It is much easier to make a sort of free form film about Vietnam, than a specific battle in WWII.
When you have something like Iwo Jima, the margins are a lot narrower. Because it was one of the most brutal battles the USA has ever fought, contained on a tiny island. There aren’t many Private Jokers or Sergeant Eliases on Iwo Jima, because they were getting shot in the face every minute they spent on that island. It’s very hard to portray that specific battle any differently because of the events and how they unfolded. Iwo Jima was so extreme that I don’t think a sub-story would enhance a film about it, it would probably detract from it.
It’s his best film of the past decade by several miles. I don’t especially love it (it shouldn’t have been structured via the cheesy flashback at the beginning), but it’s better than most of his films.
Eastwood is massively overrated as a director, though. Most of his films are just mediocre. Only one I really loathed was “Mystic River.” If I had more time I’d write an essay on why I hate that overwrought, melodramatic, contrived piece of shit film.
@Juan_Carlo — A tip of the hat to you, sir, for having two opinions I agree wholeheartedly with. There’s a lot to like in Letters, even it doesn’t have a strong story. I don’t understand how impending doom is supposed to be patronizing.
…and Mystic River is hot garbage.
Of course you hated it, Vince. The Americans won. That means it’s a Toby Keith, jingoistic crapfest in your book.
Now back to your Chomsky and Howie Zinn, cupcake.
@antdelvec: If you think Flags was fluffy, then you are doing it wrong. I suggest you watch it again, read the book, or curse your mother for smoking and drinking during her pregnancy, because you are a dumbass.
@Vince’s Disappointed Dad
I’m going to tell @antdelvec’s Drunk Stepdad you were being mean to me. He’ll just laugh and go back to watching Hannibal.
But seriously, I wasn’t making a comment on Flags as “fluffy”, but the manner of glorifying war and the men in war as heroes as fluffy. The kind of shit of Jesse Bradford’s character bought in to a bit; the stuff that sells war bonds. It contrasts to the stark reality of Letters, in which that shit doesn’t go down for the Japanese soldiers. they’re just stuck on a rock, fighting for their lives.
“Old white dudes be racist, but they can come around!”
…because they can, you know. People are not pure evil in real life, they have multitudes in them, or whatever you want to call it. I’m not going to say that Gran Torino is his best film or anything, but old white people are, for the most part, not crazy, unchangeable hatemongers.
you had me until you said “not” – if you take “not” out of that last sentence, it would become true. oh, and it’s not just old white people. Most old people are, for the most part, crazy, unchangeable hatemongers. and smell funny.
The Jersey Boys play sucked, no chance the movie can improve the story.
It did suck. I’m a massive musical theater snob, so I love me some musicals. But jukebox musicals almost always suck and this was no exception. It’s “Rock of Ages” for old(er) people.
The basic premise for Trouble with the Curve, while dated, seemed like it would have been a solid baseball movie, but it appeared the people that made it had never even seen a baseball game, or a movie.
All is forgiven due to Unforgiven.
Yep.
Pale Rider’s good too.
Any Which Way You Can, my good fellows. Yes, of course, it’s a sequel, and sequels generally suck. I won’t argue that it’s derivative of the first film, but it has one thing that the original (and all other Clint Eastwood films) sorely lacked: William Smith. There is never a reason to not watch a William Smith movie.
What a cuntstorm of a post.
“cuntstorm” sounds like a pretty radical cologne.
…that you would use.
(And so would I).
Cuntstorm! Next week, on SyFy!
@Iron Mike Sharpie SyFy After Dark!
Cuntstorm should have been the sequel to Sharknado and just focused on Tara Reid’s character
Cuntstorm is Madonna’s cover of Darude’s Sandstorm.
An argument could be made that the downward spiral began with Million Dollar Baby. That is some emotionally manipulative nonsense, and Hilary Swank’s family was next level grotesque.
THANK YOU. Seeing it after everyone raved about it made me feel like a space alien.
agreed. Always Sunny did it better anyway.
The movie does suffer from a lack of baby eating threats
The movie was mostly good, and then the ending was one of the worst thing’s I’ve ever seen.
Emotionally manipulative nonsense sums up most of Eastwood’s films, though.
Still haven’t seen “Unforgiven,” so it might be awesome. But everyone raved about “Million Dollar Baby” and “Mystic River” and they both sucked, so I’m in no rush to see it.
[www.youtube.com]
Jersey Boys was not a good movie. But Vincent Piazza was perfect in it.
Gran Torino was fucking great, don’t you downplay that shit you little bastard just so it fits your fancy little theory. What a smarmy little prick you are.
(I think that was sufficiently surly.)
Surly and correct.
You said it better than I could have.
Agreed. It does seem the author is downplaying it just to fit their theory. Gran Torino was WAY better than I expected.
Yes that was quite sufficient.
We have a winner. Correct and angry, just like I like it.
The day that curmudgeonly racism isn’t worth my time and enjoyment is the day I’ll be cold in the ground.
Nice write-up Laremy…I don’t think grandpa has a good movie left in him.
Dead wrong on Letters, but I get your point about the characters in Flags. One of the issues with that movie is that the book was written by the son of the guy who was played by Ryan Phillippe. The author is not complementary of many people besides his father and comes off as more than a little biased. The movie would have been well served by moving away from the book a little bit,
On a side note I re-watched The Eiger Sanction while too hungover to get off my floor this morning. The balls it must have taken to make a movie about an art history professor who is also an assassin and also a mountain climber. And the jokes! A non-stop stream of homophobia, racism, misogyny, and of course rape jokes! Just astounding. What a great flick.
I have a lot of family members from past and current services, and currently have a roommate who’s in the army, so I say this from my experience and others. To be fair, a lot of people in the military are kind of dicks.
As someone who’s served in the military for a little while now, I can say that you’re absolutely correct. Mostly because the human population contains a lot of dicks.
From what I gathered while being in the Navy, people in the military are either lucky or not right in the head.
Eastwood can crap out stinkers, like the abysmal Bloodwork or anything with the blond from Sudden Impact he was fucking for a while.
“I didn’t see this one…”
Good idea writing an article when you havent even seen the movies in the time period that you are discussing. Great research. Cock.
You seem upset about….something. Talk to an empty chair.
Probably because he engaged in as much research as Jenny McCarthy did when talking about vaccines.
Changeling had Burn Notice before he was burn noticed and vintage Los Angeles. Me likey.
I did not know he directed Midnight ITHGOG&E – that was a fun underrated film. Gran Torino was all around great. The rest of these show that it’s good to have people tell you know some times. No one has said no to this cooky old fuck in 20 years. (that includes yer mom)
I don’t know who this Laremy dicklicker is but he has a lot of goddamn nerve besmirching an American icon in the twilight of his life. Clint Eastwood has earned the right to direct One Direction fan fiction if he wants to.
In your nasally, Johnny Galecki voice: “He’s old now, look how much his movies stink you guys. I haven’t seen them all, but here are some lackluster dick and fart jokes to prove I belong in the internet commenter nose thumbing brigade.”
Maybe go outside and talk to a girl, you Powder looking motherfucker.*
*I assume you resemble Powder.
Leave this planet.
ROLL TIDE
I actually like Laremy in spite of the shit I give him in the streaming threads, so I find this especially funny.
Powder seems apropos for the name Laremy.
Good call.
@SeaStorm; Obviously you’re not a Juggalo.
wow, if that Letters review was the first thing i ever read on this site i would have clicked away and never came back. luckily, it wasnt :/
I’m not familiar with this specific writer strange name’s work but I suppose we all have opinions and you what they say about opinions. With regards to the list I enjoyed Flags of our Fathers, Letters (I’m a bit biased regarding stories that involve the best generation this Earth has ever created, good book ends IMHO), Gran Torino (as did most people I know although they don’t critique movies for a living), Trouble with the Curve (Amy Adams and Clint Eastwood, win).
“Best generation this Earth has ever created”
Same generation that killed how many people in the Holocaust and atomic bombings?
That’s a good point I worded that wrong should have said the USA has known. The following link depicts that group of people I was referencing.
[www.liveleak.com]
“To be fair, he’s 84, and by that age I’ll either be dead, in jail, and/or peeing myself.”
Fixed.
He didn’t even watch them all. So, yes?
More proof that the failed wannabe film makers turned critics that populate the internet hate success.
I enjoy that you sometimes switch up your “this chick’s not even hot, bro” comments with “this writer’s a fag” and “yeah well you’re just a loser” from time to time, it really keeps us on our toes.
*KRAKKATATHOOM!!!*
In light of BHO’s so far disastrous second term, it seems to me that the Empty Chair speech holds up a lot better than the at-the-time mockery.
Yes the Obama only idiots like you and Eastwood can see is amazingly bad, your observation is spot on.
the biggest problem with his “chair” speech was that he kept quoting the wrong Dirty Harry line. He should’ve closed with “a man has got to know his limitations”
i heard the chair did benghazi
I guess judas hasn’t read any approval polls in the past 6 months. Only Obama cultists believe he’s having any success on any issue whatsoever.
Chuck Todd declared BHO’s presidency “over” but he’s a total right-winger, right?
Guys, I want to address a few of the specific criticisms in here, because I think they are valid.
1) I do not know what a cuntstorm is … other than that I want to be a part of it.
2) Conversely, I do lick dicks. The world is full of these sorts of contradictions.
3) I’m somewhat smarmy, and I do look a little like Powder. Totally fair. But, you know, skin cancer. So even steven is what I say.
4) I didn’t research very hard. Because I’ve lived it. Ball don’t lie.
5) I didn’t besmirch the man, I besmirched the art. Art has to be besmirched because better art comes from besmirchment.
6) I, in general, don’t talk to girls, because I am afraid of them. This is because I am less of a man than anyone who disagrees with me. No, ha, only kidding bro. I pay for hookers.
7) If this article was the first thing I ever clicked on for this site I would have been really freaked out. I mean, I wrote it. Probably woulda never come back too. Co-sign.
8) Am working on ways to leave the planet. But that presupposes either an afterlife or the tech needed for the average internet writer to acquire transpo off Earth. Not super hopeful on a near-term solution to this one.
Anyway, thanks for reading. Sorry I made some of you so mad with my writing. Happy others of you maybe enjoyed it. Either way, I realize time is a commodity and if you didn’t like the work you’ll know not to waste more of your precious currency with articles that have my byline.
Just like I wish I could with Clint.
I enjoyed this piece more than almost any Eastwood-directed movie. You know you’ve hit a nerve when people’s main response is conjecture about your personal life.
I enjoyed this post. Clint Eastwood is…probably my favorite actor. I also enjoy arguing. Keep on writing.
I liked this article but not enough to comment but damn bravo laremy that was amazing
So…still no answer on what cuntstorm is? Thanks Obamacare!
I think Cuntstorm was a move the Amazon used in Diablo II.
The Empty Chair speech is because what else was Clint going to talk about? He’s a pro-choice, pro-marriage equality Libertarian. If he’d talked about the things he was passionate about he would have been booed off the stage.
Also BHO is an empty chair.
@BD I got binders full of empty chairs son. 47% of voters are empty chairs.
BD is going to be really angry with President Hillary. YOU TELL ‘EM, BRO!111111
She isn’t the president we need but she is the president we deserve.
THis was perfect. (I mean really perfect, not hyperbolically so) He criticized the art and only the art, not the politics, age, or race of the man.
Eastwood didn’t really direct a good non-Western until Absolute Power (and i might be stretching the definition of good with that pick). it’s not surprising he has a ten year run that can be picked apart. That said, for a guy in his late 70’s/early 80s many of these movies are still enjoyable.
Play Misty For Me (1971). Not a Western, and a pretty darn good flick.
I love Clint Eastwood, which is why this crop of movies bum me out so much.
I hate hate hated Flags of Our Fathers, and wanted to blame that, and the ending of Million Dollar Baby on co-screenwriter Paul Haggis, who is the hackiest of hacks, but I think in the end Clint just doesn’t know how to choose good material. As long as the idea sounds interesting, and the script has “THE END” on the last page, he’ll make it.
The closest he’s come to a legit winner lately is Gran Torino, and even that was only half good, and ironically the good half wasn’t the half that featured guns and killings.
I legit LOVED Gran Torino. Maybe it’s because I had zero expectations going into it. But man, it’s so good…I agree with most of the stuff you said about the others movies, though (at least, the ones that I’ve seen).
He still has one last note he can play: the zany antics of a man and his ape.
That picture at the top is bloody amazing.
I admit I’ve never seen Mystic River because the book was that damned awesome. I’m THAT guy today. Dennis Lehane, FTW!
And Gran Torino ruled. Eastwood carried that movie on his elderly shoulders like a boss.
Well, that answers that!
Troll so hard with this clickbait, huh?
Flags and Letters were two awesome movies. Vastly underrated. Probably because mouthbreathers like Vince were too busy jerking off to a Micheal Moore “documentary.”
Also, Heartbreak Ridge was fucking awesome.