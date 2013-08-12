Disney Didn’t End Up Doing Anything For ‘Star Wars: Episode VII’ At The D23 Expo

Last month, as people were gearing up for all of the exciting new film, TV and comic revelations at Comic-Con 2013 in San Diego, the toldjastapo at Deadline dropped the crappy news that anyone looking for Star Wars teasers and Episode VII news was going to have to wait a little longer. Basically, since Disney took over the Star Wars franchise and universe, the House of Mouse wanted to keep all of the good stuff to itself and let the big reveals happen at the D23 Expo, which took place in Anaheim over the weekend.

Except a funny thing happened between the times that D23 started and ended, in that nothing happened. At least nothing involving Star Wars: Episode VII. The Avengers, Captain America, Guardians of the Galaxy, Thor, Maleficent, Muppets Most Wanted? Sure. But Episode VII? No sir. The force’s sh*t was weak in this one.

Despite the plethora of stars and footage, the Force was notably absent from the D23 Expo, despite the Walt Disney Co. acquiring George Lucas’ Lucasfilm empire last year. Disney didn’t tease anything new about its plans for “Star Wars” films at D23. The studio previously said it plans to unleash a new “Star Wars” trilogy and two spin-off films beginning in 2015 with “Star Wars: Episode VII.” “I really wish I could tell you more, but there are dark forces and they are watching,” said Disney Studios chairman Alan Horn. (Via the AP)

Well I guess I can’t blame Disney for this one, because they didn’t necessarily tell us or even tease that they’d be announcing any casting decisions, as much as other outlets implied that it was going to happen. But still, not even a teaser trailer that was just 5 seconds of R2D2 beeping and booping with some words on the screen? Hell, look at what they did for something called Demented:

How hard was that? It’s times like this that I’m relieved that I’m a shut-in and refuse to go to large events and venues and waste my money on high hopes and expectations. Especially the Gathering of the Juggalos, as I’m pretty sure I’d have bled out from a knife fight by now.

In the meantime, here’s a video of Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige talking about Guardians of the Galaxy this weekend, as well as some other people talking about other things that don’t involve a talking raccoon.