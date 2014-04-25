Disney Has No Plans For A ‘Frozen’ Sequel Yet, Says Exec With A Wink

Walt Disney Studios Chairman Alan Horn has been a busy, busy man lately. With everyone on the planet wanting whatever Star Wars: Episode VII news they can get their ears on, Horn can’t sit down for a single interview or address an audience without someone asking him about the franchise of all franchises. While Horn isn’t tipping his cards on the Star Wars news, possibly because even he doesn’t know what JJ Abrams is up to, he did reveal that this is probably going to be the most expensive Star Wars yet, presumably to a resounding, “Duhhhhhhh” from whichever interviewer or audience he was speaking to.
But Star Wars isn’t the only car on Horn’s lot. He’s also fielding questions about the immensely-hyped May 6, 2016 face-off between Disney’s Captain America 3 and WB’s yet-to-be-titled Batman vs. Superman film. Of that seemingly epic comic book movie battle, Horn admitted that Disney was “struggling with it,” which is a rare and very strange lack of confidence for a studio that basically prints money from even the most boring and repetitive of franchises. And speaking of Pirates of the Caribbean, Horn has also been asked about the status of a Pirates 5, and he revealed that he hasn’t seen a screenplay yet that he likes.
“Hey, isn’t this supposed to be a post about Frozen?” Why yes, how perceptive of you. It’s remarkable that lost in the nonstop questions and coverage of Captain America 3, Star Wars: Episode VII and Pirates 5, no one is really talking about the status of a Frozen sequel, since the Academy Award-winning original is now the highest-grossing animated film of all-time and poised to dominate Broadway in the near future. While he was speaking at the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this week, Horn admitted that a sequel “hasn’t been discussed yet,” according to MTV, and I assume that everyone followed that up with a huge laugh as the people in the audience voluntarily gave Horn all of their money.
I think I speak for everyone with kids under 12 when I say….let it go.
If you stood this film up next to Wizards, or Pinocchio or Akira, it would simply be laughed off the stage as the sugary and banal excuse for a few lame songs and CGI that PIXAR shit out behind the dumpster cartoon that it was. Have people not seen real animated films before this? WTF is happening to kids nowadays? That this tripe is all of the sudden the new Fantasia? If those animators had any shame they would all commit seppuku with their dullest drawing pens right in front of their shiny PC screens.
Disney has made a strong case that after the financial flop that was Rescuers Down Under, all non-Pixar Disney sequels would be direct to DVD.
Hey, now, Rescuers Down Under was PHENOMENAL. You just watch yourself, bud.
“A Frozen sequel? Do you mean in addition to the next three films in the series that were already part of the original plan, which are already written, and for which we’ve already signed up the original stars to iron-clad contracts? Other than that–no, haven’t thought about it.”
If they make a sequel to it, they should drop that annoying snowman character, completely ruined the whole movie.
I thought he was a brilliant metaphor for the obsession 90’s Disney movies had with the Icarus Myth, as well as his entire existence being REALLY reminiscent of Kafka.
I meant that he wants to experience summer, but is entirely unaware that summer will be his death. Kafka’s works are based on that kind of ethos.
By the way, the snowman did NOT ruin the movie. The Trolls did. Those Trolls were the equivalent of the Gargoyles in Hunchback of Notre Dame, complete with terrible song number.
Not really sure what they would do for a Frozen Sequel. They pretty much wrapped it up in a neat little package.
