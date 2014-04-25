Disney Has No Plans For A ‘Frozen’ Sequel Yet, Says Exec With A Wink

Walt Disney Studios Chairman Alan Horn has been a busy, busy man lately. With everyone on the planet wanting whatever Star Wars: Episode VII news they can get their ears on, Horn can’t sit down for a single interview or address an audience without someone asking him about the franchise of all franchises. While Horn isn’t tipping his cards on the Star Wars news, possibly because even he doesn’t know what JJ Abrams is up to, he did reveal that this is probably going to be the most expensive Star Wars yet, presumably to a resounding, “Duhhhhhhh” from whichever interviewer or audience he was speaking to.

But Star Wars isn’t the only car on Horn’s lot. He’s also fielding questions about the immensely-hyped May 6, 2016 face-off between Disney’s Captain America 3 and WB’s yet-to-be-titled Batman vs. Superman film. Of that seemingly epic comic book movie battle, Horn admitted that Disney was “struggling with it,” which is a rare and very strange lack of confidence for a studio that basically prints money from even the most boring and repetitive of franchises. And speaking of Pirates of the Caribbean, Horn has also been asked about the status of a Pirates 5, and he revealed that he hasn’t seen a screenplay yet that he likes.

“Hey, isn’t this supposed to be a post about Frozen?” Why yes, how perceptive of you. It’s remarkable that lost in the nonstop questions and coverage of Captain America 3, Star Wars: Episode VII and Pirates 5, no one is really talking about the status of a Frozen sequel, since the Academy Award-winning original is now the highest-grossing animated film of all-time and poised to dominate Broadway in the near future. While he was speaking at the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this week, Horn admitted that a sequel “hasn’t been discussed yet,” according to MTV, and I assume that everyone followed that up with a huge laugh as the people in the audience voluntarily gave Horn all of their money.