Django Unchained’s love interest is named “Broomhilda von Shaft”

No one is able to ride the line between awesome and terrible so consistently and brilliantly as Quentin Tarantino. Also, he talks a lot. Basically, he’s the perfect Comic-Con speaker.
Some highlights from the Django Unchained panel:
Tarantino also said they just finished shooting a few scenes with Jonah Hill (Yes, that Jonah Hill) as a member of the Regulators. The Regulators were sort of the KKK for that period of time. Tarantino said that they were the funniest scenes he has ever filmed. [Boomstick]
Hopefully Jonah Hill is fat again, and the scene involves Django having secretely greased up The Regulators’ saddles, so Jonah Hill keeps slipping on it and falling down every time he tries to get on the horse. And then at some point it cuts to the horse covering his eyes with his hooves. “Here we go again!” I like to think of it as a composite homage to Hogan’s Heroes and Roots.
In the works for 13 years, “Django Unchained” is set mostly in the antebellum South, and tells the story of a slave-turned-bounty hunter, played by Mr. Foxx, who settles scores, hunts white men and searches for the love of his life. She is a black slave played by Kerry Washington, and named Broomhilda.
Yes, it is a Siegfried reference, Mr. Tarantino said, never mind the playful spelling.
I’m assuming he means the Wagner opera, which I’m totally familiar with and didn’t have to look up at all. (*clears google history*)
Broomhilda’s actual name is Broomhilda von Shaft, said Mr. Tarantino. At some point, he said, she and Django, will have a child (as he envisions them, if not actually in the film), whose descendants will include John Shaft, of the movie “Shaft.” [NYTimes]
“Broomhilda von Shaft.” That’s right, it’s a combination of a Wagner opera and 70s blaxploitation films. Because he likes both of those things, you see. Oh, Quentin, shine on, you coked-up diamond. I eagerly await the arrival of his first born, Menelaus Q. Bangbus.
“Zim squim, ala kabun, it seems that the Coke Wizard’s work here is done!” (*Tarantino’s coke wizard disappears in puff of smoke*)
[picture via JoBlo]
If ever a headline picture was begging for a “Terrence Howard hat parade” photoshop…
Eh, it still doesn’t sound as ridiculous as Bella Swan.
Weird. Django Shaft was my high school gym teacher’s name.
Wagner? 99% chance Siegfried is a gay Vegas reference.
“How many dicks is that?”
“A lot.”
Fat Jonah Hill
I just saw 21 Jump again, and if Hill is in this, C Tates better be by his side. I choose to believe they’re bros in real life and they go on adventures and shit.
Fat man next appears in The Englishman Who Went Up Jonah Hill But Came Down Jonah Mountain.
/I love that title more than life itself, so how about you eat a dick.
As Tarantino ages, he looks more like vampire Tarantino in From Dusk Til Dawn.
Jamie Foxx is black
Your hat is invalid
Jamie Foxx looks like he’s trying to get back into Oscar roles with a performance of a blind Cat Stevens.
I don’t feel like anyone should be allowed to wear that hat (referring to Tarantino) unless they’re also rockin’ lederhosen.
Find out which of your friends is excited about this movie. Cut those friends out of your life and watch as your trips to jail, stolen property and times per week getting bodily fluids sprayed on your face go way down. If you are excited, no one will miss you.
Tarantino does not subscribe to the one fedora per crew rule.
I find it more intriguing that Samuel L. Jackson plays Stagecoach Turner.
Goddamn, that is a nice reference. Take the rest of the week off.
You win, if only for getting that awesome song stuck in my head.
Broomhilda Von Shaft? Really?
Aww gawdammit ::reluctantly changes uproxx password::
That, friends, is a Peace Sign. If he wanted two kilos, the coke wizard would materialize at the very thought of it.
What stupid, made-up names.
I mean, really. “Quentin Tarantino”? “Jamie Foxx” with two x’s?
Whatever, Hollyweird.
Jonah Hill’s character will be called Nathaniel von Houndd.
RIP
*pours out old timey 40oz*
You’re not even seeing the full extent of how weird/dumb this name is.
The character from the opera is “Brünnhilde”.
*This* is Broomhilda: [allcartoonpictures.com]
Just had a moment of ‘Wait, does he really spell is Jaime Foxx?’ when looking at the banner pic.