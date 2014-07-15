A Pulitzer Prize-Winning Filmmaker And Undocumented Alien Went To Texas, And You Can Guess What Happened Next

Jose Vargas is a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist who in 2011 revealed his status as an undocumented alien in a New York Times essay. He recently directed a documentary for CNN about his fellow undocumented, ‘Documented.’ Of course, there are some drawbacks to coming forward as an illegal alien, namely that you might get arrested if you try to go to Texas.
From the New York Times:
McALLEN, Tex. — Jose Antonio Vargas, an undocumented Filipino immigrant who is arguably the most high-profile leader of the immigrants’ rights movement, was detained Tuesday morning at a Border Patrol checkpoint in the airport here before he could board a flight to Houston.
He was handcuffed and taken for processing to the McAllen Border Patrol station, which has been teeming in recent weeks with undocumented immigrants from Central America, part of a wave of migrants who have been streaming over the border.
Mr. Vargas, a Pulitzer-winning journalist, came last week to McAllen, a city just a few miles north of the border with Mexico, for a news conference and vigil organized by United We Dream, an undocumented youth organization, outside a shelter downtown for recently released Central American migrants. Mr. Vargas wrote recently that he did not realize until he was here that he would have to cross through a Customs and Border Protection checkpoint to leave the Rio Grande Valley.
I don’t want to get into a whole thing about immigration, but if the goal is keeping out undesirables, you’d think you could show the authorities your Pulitzer Prize and they’d be like “You know? I think this one’s good.”
How does it go again? “Give us your tired, your poor, your huddled masses, but especially give us some college graduates because we’re all gettin’ pretty sick of these god damned ‘Transformers’ movies.”
Oh wow. An illegal alien who ran around for years talking about how he was breaking the law, tried to continue breaking the law and is being held for it. What is this world coming to?
Well what would you suggest he do? You’re sort of caught in a catch 22 when you get sent to a foreign country when you’re three and you’ve gone on to live there for your entire life. I know it’s fun to just shout “he’s breakin’ the law!” but it’s not exactly a solution.
This is obviously not something that’s available to everyone, but the guy was a reporter for the Washington Freakin’ Post. He probably had access to better advice than “don’t worry about it, nothing will happen.”
Right, and I’m sure the guy who worked for the Washington Post never thought of trying to do things the legal way, he just loooved breaking the law all those years. Everyone acts like it’s super easy to do it “the legal way,” when clearly it isn’t.
@Vince – No, he could walk about five blocks to the biggest assortment of lawyers on the planet. Somebody could have worked this out for him for about ten grand, and ‘lil Donny Graham could have bragged about it to his buddies.
or maybe he’s – i don’t fucking know – TRYING TO MAKE A GODDAMN POINT?!”!?#@
I seen undocumented fireworks
I seen undocumented drugs
and undocumented guns
I seen undocumented pets
But I’ve been, done, seen about everything when I see an undocumented alien go through a Texas checkpoint
Yeah, Vince. It’s so much easier to make and publicize a documentary film about being an illegal, than to fill out all that paperwork to become legal. That’s why we’ve got so few legal immigrants, and so many documentaries about it. I mean, the guy’s only been in the US for 21 years. If you’re going to demand that he do things the “legal” way, at least give him some time to fill out the paperwork.
If I make a movie about being a heroin dealer, that doesn’t make me a special person who gets to ignore the law. And my obvious attempts to publicize the film — like tweeting about how I’m visiting the DEA — don’t get some art amnesty either. Which is a tragedy, because the film was going to be really good. And heroin is fucking awesome.
He got arrested and then released.
Great, another Alien movie. Go back to planet Filipino!
It’s not really about keeping out undesirables. It’s about the rule of law (or as we used to call it before 2009, the Constitutional separation of powers ensuring that a president who doesn’t want to enforce borders has to answer for ignoring the law).
Also, I just heard a piece with Vargas on some NPR show — he’s been asking for this. It’s a PR stunt, and I hope he gets what he wants out of his upcoming hunger strike before the Feds come and tell the other Feds to stop doing their jobs.
I hope he stays in the Philippines.
Yeah, we wouldn’t want any more Pulitzer Prize-winning journalists here!
USA! USA! USA!
Wa’qa wa’qa!
I knew what KG meant.
Dor sho gha! It’s a good thing that the replicators on the great space heap IKC Grethor does fake ids as well as it makes silver paint and fleshlights! The Mighty Feklahr would rather go to a ‘Romulan Pray the Awesome and Honour Away’ summer camp than be detained a second longer than necessary in the fucking “Tropics of Texas”.
I mean, does anyone really think this guy didn’t *want* to get arrested? He seems to enjoy publicity.
Immigration reform is kind of an important issue. I think he enjoys the publicity he can bring to an issue that affects millions of people.
If his self-interest happens to align with said attention, I’m cool with that.
I *think* he’s trying to bring publicity to an important cause, and not just your run of the mill genital flashing celebrity. But yeah, he enjoys publicity, I guess you could put it that way.
If I was in Texas I’d want to be deported too.
+1
Fuck yes.
All my code is famously undocumented.
Ya, put that Flip on the next bus to browntown, that’ll learn ‘im!
Awfully defensive, Vince.
Huh? About what? Are you trying to “U Mad Bro” me?
No, we’re trying to start our own birther movement. When was the last time you went through a checkpoint? Do you have something to hide?
He’s a walking publicity stunt… and I find it hilarious. He knew he was illegal at about age 16…and has done nothing to get legal status. Sooooo, in the immortal words of Jay Cutler DOOOOOON’T CAAAAAAARE.
Yeah, see here’s the thing: when you are already in the country as an undocumented immigrant, you can’t just apply for legal citizenship. You have to return to the country where you have citizenship and *then* start the immigration process, since it’s hard to claim that you want to immigrate to a country you’re already residing in.
And that’s before you consider that the immigration process takes a long time.
Word of advice: Customs and Border Protection can randomly stop you up to 60 miles away from the border.
I’m sure Vince never had to worry about that, being a clown-haired white boy in San Diego.
He’s a left-wing activist, a Pulitzer Prize winning journalist, documentary filmmaker, undocumented/ “illegal” Asian immigrant with a Mexican sounding name….and he’s gay.
How he wasn’t crucified in Texas is a friggin miracle.
He was flouting his law-breaking and deserved a personal ICE-sweep at his house. Unfortunately, he has been released by boarder patrol. I await his smug pumpkin head accompanying numerous traitorous news articles.
All aliens just want to phonnnnnne hommmmmmmme
TX & AZ are two places to never be if your papers are not in order.
Definite publicity stunt.
First: good. That’s what is supposed to happen. Secondly, I don’t understand why there is such an outcry in defense of illegal immigration. I would imagine that most defenders of illegal immigrant rights aren’t really in positions that puts them in contact with those illegal immigrants (education, health care, social services). I they did then opinions might change because they would see the burden that it is placing on social services, a burden that will eventually spill into more places than Arizona and Texas.
Finally; yeah, complete stunt. Did it’s job. Got people talking again. The public had almost forgotten about this poor illegal immigrant and his struggles.
I suppose a lot of people defend illegal immigrants, not illegal immigration, for two big reasons. A) They realize a lot of the US economy depends upon illegal laborers who are exploited and face a lot of bullshit, and B) They have some sympathy for other people who immigrated to America for a better life, like the ancestors of a great majority of Americans.
Illegal immigrants pay into society and are not a net loss when it comes to US resources. They don’t just come and vacuum up social services. If a large portion of your city’s business depend on Spanish-speaking people, it’s not some outrageous burden to have a DMV clerk or a school program that’s Spanish as well.
Serves this guy right, but unfortunately this is exactly the kind of exposure he wants for his film. How can his film even be called a documentary when he’s quite obviously involved in the controversy? Sounds more like propaganda if he has an agenda.