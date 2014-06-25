‘Does The Dog Die?’ Rates Movies Based On One Important Consideration

There are a lot of ways to rate movies – grades, stars, percentage recommended, tumescence level, number of exposed nipples – but for some people, there’s only one consideration that matters: is there a dog in the film, and does that cuddly snuggle machine live to see the final credits? That’s the question answered by the aptly-named website DoesTheDogDie, which has a three-tiered rating system.
It’s incredible that people will happily sit through all manner of rape, torture, murder, genocide, dismemberment, decapitation, defenestration, necrophilia, and coprophagia being done with humans (and that’s just the lunches with Bruckheimer! zing!), but if a furry puppy gets a thumb tack in his paw we get a panic attack. Incredible, and possibly terrible, but I’m 100 percent guilty. Dogs are just cuter than people. I greet every dog I pass on the street and ignore their owners. Put fur on something idiotic and it immediately becomes adorable, that’s just science.
Amazingly, DoesTheDogDie has already ranked 697 movies, by their count. Some of the worst offenders include ‘Cool Hand Luke,’ ‘A Clockwork Orange,’ ‘Children of Men,’ ‘The Godfather,’ ‘Jurassic Park,’ ‘Naked Gun,’ ‘No Country For Old Men,’ and ‘Patton.’ Pff, who wants to see those pieces of shit anyway? I sure don’t.
Thought I must say, some of their rankings seem a little dubious. Here’s the entry for ‘Inside Llewyn Davis’:
Ulysses the cat goes missing but safely returns home to his owners at the end. Another cat, who is mistaken for the missing Ulysses, is abandoned on the side of the road. Later a small animal is hit by a car and is seen limping away. It is only seen in silhouette so it is unclear whether it is the look-alike cat or even a cat at all.
“It’s unclear whether it’s even a cat at all” seems like a thin pretext for dinging it an entire rating level. Maybe add another category for injuries to ambiguous animals? The icon could be like a question mark with animal ears? I dunno, man, it’s your site, I don’t want to tell you how to do your jobs. I’m just spitballing here.
The banner image came from the ‘Marley & Me’ site, by the way. You DEFINITELY don’t want to read that entry.
Guilty. I could give a shit what you do to human beings but if you hurt a dog I will hate you forever. Still haven’t forgiven Malvo for doing that in Fargo.
One of my favorite movie reviews ever (might have even been written by @Vince Mancini, but I’m too lazy to look it up) was for Marley & Me.
“Put fur on something idiotic and it immediately becomes adorable, that’s just science.”
Also if you own a dog, guess what’s probably going to happen in real life? #SPOILERALERT
But to be serious, I found this site last year. My wife to be in a month really really gets sad about any dog that dies then would just leave and not see the rest of the movie. Injured is okay so long she knows the dog will be okay. I found the site and pretty much look a movie up on it before we go see it. She do the same for me, I don’t get bothered by this kind of thing at all though. So glad they made it into an app. My only wish is they say when it happens, not like time but what is going to happen before the dog dies. Sometimes they just say guy shoots dog, its so instant I don’t know when it happens and it would be fast that it happens no time to warn the wife. But when I figure its going to happen soon based on what I read I tell her to go grab me some more water, that way she misses it and I get a refill of water without getting up. Would really wish there was a way to contact the guys at that site to ask if there is a way they can update it that way. But this is the best thing on my phone.
Hearing that dog getting smashed in the finale of True Detective (oh, spoiler alert?) was the most affecting part of that whole episode. I will use this guide all the time.
New game: Guess the movie from the DoesTheDogDie review.
I am utterly fascinated by this site. Should probably get back to work, but eh.
I mean, look at the simple poetry of this one-sentence review:
Two movies came to mind:
I am Legend – Almost broke up with a girlfriend because she was devastated the dog died, and I didn’t care.
To be honest Inside Llewyn Davis pissed me off with the cat stuff. It literally ruined the movie for me because this asshole keeps fucking up with cats. I lost all sympathy for the character as he faced artistic direction because that mother fucker keeps losing people’s cats. Fuck that guy.
The people that use this site are aware that the animals in question aren’t actually hurt in real life, right? That fluffy just wears some fake blood and plays dead for the camera, then gets up and trots back to his human? Unless, I dunno, I guess it depends on what kind of movie you’re watching, you sick fuck. Someone go look up what they have to say about The Man Behind the Sun or Cannibal Holocaust.
I say that all the time including that its a fake dog to my soon to be wife. It doesn’t matter, the thought is in her head. I can’t explain it. I try to calm her down and tell her that and its not real. Its hard to understand.
I understand (from a distance) – I know a couple people like that, too. She probably goes into hysterics when she sees a dead raccoon (or kangaroo or alligator or whatever you have, wherever you are) on the side of the road.
muh, not really on any animal on the road. But if there is a dog on the road (which in my area its once a week we pass by one) she would be sad but not in hysterics. idk, trust me I would love for her not to feel sad. she just got to much loves for dogs.
Marley & Me is the worst movie ever. There is no debating, its a fact
I would have to agree. That bummed me out for weeks
I would not stop hugging my Lab after seeing Marley and Me.
