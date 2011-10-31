Dog from ‘Up’ in real life discovered on a see-saw

I can’t remember if Dug, the dog from Up, ever joined Carl or Russell on a see-saw in the movie, but this dog’s passing resemblance to the Up dog was more than enough for me to dedicate an entire post to it. Come on, the only thing I like more than chubby little kids are fat dogs doing human stuff. Well, actually it sort of depends on the amount of the chubby kid’s swagger. This kid was pretty legit, for instance.
So, what do you think? Probably not as cute as the real-life Up kid, but the world could always use more fat dogs on see-saws, I’m always saying.
I may soon turn this site’s focus specifically to Asian children in costumes, because holy balls they are frickin adorable.
[Dog picture via TheChive, thanks to Jacktion!® for making the Up connection]
The only reason that fat kid is balanced by the dog is because he is a soul-less ginger. See the look on the dog’s face? He’s obviously terrified.
“passing resemblance to the Up dog was more than enough”
Up dog? What’s that?…damnit, the batteries have died. This bowtie was supposed to spin…
If the fat kid on the see-saw had been Asian, the internet would’ve exploded with joy.
It’s still a pretty fantastic picture, though.
His translator collar is saying:
THIS HUMAN LOOKS TASTY. I MUST NOT EAT THIS HUMAN BECAUSE EATING HUMANS IS BAD AND I AM NOT BAD.
I look at that dog and hear him thinking, “Soon. Very soon.”
What’s “Up dog”?
Dug is comfortable with his weight. The fat dog on the seesaw is like, “DON’T LOOK AT ME!”
A see-saw with springs in the middle? GTFO.
I warn you Vince, that’s their M.O. They lull Americans into a false sense of security by producing adorable children and making toys, and just when you think you’re safe, BOOM!!! They pounce. Never forget Pearl Harbor.
What’s Up dog?
I would just add: Jessica Simpson always takes the fun out of everything.
Fat Bitch
It doesn’t matter that the dog shouldn’t eat chocolate, because between the giant bird and the fat kid there’s no way he’s getting any.
Kid has red hair + kid has no soul = Kid is a ginger.
Dog has red hair + dog has no soul = Dog is a ginger?
Discuss.
Am i the only one who kinda understood the meaning of UP dog? Is it from the movie UP?
*starts shivering*
Jacktion!®? Really? He’s a registered trademark now? Huh.
A public service anouncement from The Jersey Devil . . .
*about two years ago*
TJD: *arrives at work* Hi, Steve, what’s going on?
Steve: Does it smell weird in here to you? Kinda smells like updog.
TJD: What’s updog?
Steve: Not much, what’s up with you, dog?
*rimshot, facepalm*
I’m ready to just drop everything and embark (HA!) on a new, glorious future with the Updoxx network.
I want to frame this picture.
The see-saw will never tip because dogs can’t comprehend the mechanics of a fulcrum.