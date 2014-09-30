Donald Glover Has Joined ‘Magic Mike XXL,’ Which Is Now Basically ‘The Expendables’ Of Dong-Shaking

For a movie that, at its very core, is simply about a team of male strippers having the time of their lives, there sure has been a lot of secrecy and “surprises” in regard to the plot and casting for Magic Mike XXL. Obviously, we’ve all mourned the loss of Matthew McConaughey from the cast. But what the sequel will lack in LAHHHHHHHHHHBREAKAHS, it will more than make up for with star power, as Michael Strahan announced yesterday that he’ll be shaking it for the ladies in XXL, and Donald Glover is confirmed to be taking the stage as well.

The thing that has really been grinding into our hips, though, is the mysterious plot of this seemingly unnecessary sequel, as Channing Tatum stared long and hard at his bust of McConaughey for inspiration, while new director Greg Jacobs has assured everyone that they wouldn’t be making this movie if the story wasn’t going to rock our worlds. And now we finally know the plot and can decide for ourselves if we want to stuff dollar bills into this film’s g-string.

Picking up the story three years after Mike bowed out of the stripper life at the top of his game, ‘Magic Mike XXL’ finds the remaining Kings of Tampa likewise ready to throw in the towel. But they want to do it their way: burning down the house in one last blow-out performance in Myrtle Beach, and with legendary headliner Magic Mike sharing the spotlight with them. On the road to their final show, with whistle stops in Jacksonville and Savannah to renew old acquaintances and make new friends, Mike and the guys learn some new moves and shake off the past in surprising ways. (Via Screencrush)

McConaughey isn’t the only actor from the original film not making it back for this road trip adventure. Elizabeth Shue look-a-like contest third runner-up Cody Horn, who played C-Tates’ love interest in Magic Mike, isn’t listed among XXL’s cast members, but Amber Heard has joined the cast, so it’s safe to assume that she’ll play the target of Mike’s affection. Jada Pinkett Smith is also reportedly on board, hopefully as Strahan’s wife so she can say something like, “You’re getting’ too old for this sh*t.”

In the meantime, I’m going to call this number and see if C-Tates will finally be my best friend.