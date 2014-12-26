‘Dragon Blade’ Stars Jackie Chan Battling Roman Forces With… John Cusack?

Last month, Vince brought us the under-the-radar news of Jackie Chan’s next film, an epic historical war movie entitled Dragon Blade, in the form of a new poster. Normally, that’s not a big deal, but in this case it was really interesting to know that Chan was being joined by Adrien Brody and John Cusack, who is quickly rising to Nic Cage’s level when it comes to the quality of projects he takes on. It’s bizarre that Cusack won’t star in Hot Tub Time Machine 2, but he’ll take on cheesy VOD titles like Drive Hard and The Prince. But I guess a dude’s gotta get paid, whether it’s a check from Chevy or a bag with a dollar sign from low budget film producers.
So what about Dragon Blade? It sounds like it has the makings of a pretty intense martial arts film, complete with a war between the ancient armies of China and Rome. Are Cusack and Brody in this thing for the good of the art? Let’s go to the new trailer for some answers…
We’ll leave that answer as incomplete for now, but Cusack at least deserves some credit for not going with a bad British accent for his Roman warrior. Dragon Blade hits theaters in China on February 19, but it doesn’t have a U.S. release date just yet. Cough, VOD, cough.
Lloyd Dobler hasn’t fulfilled his dream of becoming a professional kickboxer, but working with Jackie Chan is close enough.
The last line in the trailer made me very curious to see this movie.
I wish that just once that movie Romans are given Italian accents.
Every Roman I know is white.
But, like bad Mario the plumber ones.
‘It’sa me! Roman cen-tu-rian! I’ma gonna pacify the natives!’
Yeah the Romans had that accent in the Clive Owen King Arthur movie and it was terrible.
The only thing that would’ve improved this trailer is if they had switched John with Joan.
The screenshot at the top sure looks like it’s got Adam Driver standing in the back right, but he’s not listed anywhere as being in or associated with the movie. Anyone got any ideas?
pretty sure that’s not him. although it looks like michael cera is hiding behind jackie chan’s head
That’s Josh Groban, he’s been working out.
Odds on Jackie singlehandedly defeating a century play fighting with a broom.
2-1
and on him spin kicking a gladius into some poor soul’s ribcage?
It’s like Michael Bay, Riddley Scott, and China had a threesome.
Jerry Bruckheimer is sitting behind the Camera.
We have a favorite for the worst movie of 2015.
So no to Hot Tub Time Machine 2 but yes to this?
I heard Chan chases Cusack the whole movie yelling “I want my 2 yuan!”
Didn’t ask for a dime
Fuck that.
I’d watch this.
I watched Grosse Pointe Blank last week. It’s still so good.
What happened, man? I just don’t get it.
Man… those costumes are great, but otherwise this looks awful. Hopefully it’s just a bad trailer, maybe because it’s catering to an international audience instead of specifically my American sensibilities.
Jackie’s got some serious work done on that old mug of his.
They should have cast Mohamed So-and-So.
Is the guy on the top right Freakshow from H&KGTWC?