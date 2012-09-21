Review: Dredd 3D – The Powdered Wig of the Future

Note: This is an extended version of a review I wrote for the Portland Mercury. Go over there if you want the short version.
Scars vs. Helmets
The first thing you need to know about Dredd 3D is that Karl Urban never takes his helmet off for the entire movie. There’s a scene near the end where his space pants are hitched up so high into a future camel toe that I could practically draw a topographical map of his balls from memory, but his eyes and forehead retain their mystery.
The second thing you need to know is that all the bad guys have scars on their faces. Classic bad guy move.
The third thing you need to know about Dredd (note: these are not listed in order of importance) is that it’s shockingly good. Shocking not necessarily because it’s so incredibly good, but because the possibility of it being even slightly good seemed so remote. I mean, imagine someone saying they’d remade Battlefield Earth. That’s basically what Dredd 3D sounds like to most of us, who were only aware of the source material through Sly Stallone slurring “Aayyy yam the law!” in some half-remembered trailer from the nineties.
Even putting aside the history, usually when people tell you that a movie is “dumb but fun!” it means “it’s awful, but I’m a moron!” Dredd 3D is that rare exception, managing to actually smelt that elusive alloy of tongue-in-cheek camp and genuine visceral thrill where so many have burned their dicks off – Lockout, the Conan remake, Abraham Lincoln Vampire Hunter, almost every movie Luc Besson has produced in the 2000s, etc.
A good B-movie makes the grade with retard strength, not by acing math tests, and Dredd, to its credit, has a plot like a sledge hammer. Dredd, a man of few words, shockingly, has a hot shot new partner (a blonde Olivia Thirlby — mmm), a mutant mind-reader on her first day on the job, and together, she and Dredd have to escort their prisoner (Avon Barksdale from The Wire) out of a 200-story highrise controlled by a drug lord – Lena Headey, aka Cersei Lannister, a former prostitute named Mama who once “feminized a guy with her teeth” – after she’s put the whole place on lockdown and put a bounty on the judges’ heads, sending wave after wave of goofy, African warlord-esque thugs after them. UNNNGGGG BUT THEY RIPPED OFF THE RAID! Perhaps, but a genre-faithful movie like this is already derivative of 100 different things, at least they stole from something good.
Karl Urban’s self-aware rendition of KILL BAD GUY/CATCHPHRASE is Arnold for the modern age, with a backing track of over-the-top, Verhoeven-esque ultra violence. Everyone likes dead bad guys, usually where B-movies screw up is by over complicating things. A punk song has power chords, don’t try to stick a violin in the bridge. Lockout had 50 macguffins and confusing plot twists like the director thought he was making Memento. Dredd is new-brutalism simple, there are just enough tweaks to the expected tropes that it doesn’t get boring, and the posturing is subtle enough that you don’t feel like you’re watching a Spike TV sizzle reel. THIS WEEK ON MANSWERS, WHICH ENERGY DRINK MAKES PORN SKANKS THE HORNIEST?! (*chainsaw*) (*toilet flush*) (*bike horn*) (*Wilhelm scream*) That dose of tongue-in-cheek self-awareness is crucial in a movie like this, because without it you’re basically watching fascist propaganda. Dredd’s winks are succinct and nicely subtle. Stupid people will enjoy them too because they probably won’t even notice. For instance, on Dredd’s way inside the highrise, there’s a vagrant sitting outside holding a sign that says “WILL DEBASE MYSELF FOR CREDITS.” Later on, he gets comically crushed to death. It’s the little things.
And perhaps most impressively, the writing is tight enough that nothing requires much suspension of disbelief. You can just sit back and enjoy the shooting and the drugs and the law helmets – with Dredd written by Brits, the judge’s helmet is basically the powdered wig of the future. When Dredd tells Ma over the highrise loudspeaker, “You are not the law. I am the law,” that simple tweak gives Stallone’s dopey, apropos-of-nothing catchphrase a believable context. When Dredd throws a bad guy down an elevator shaft, all he does is look down and say, “…Yup.”
Because that’s all the situation needs. In fact, that’s all this review needs. Dredd 3D: Yup.
GRADE: B
Spot on review. “retard strength” nailed it.
Cersei Lannister, not Circe. c’MON.
I have brought shame to my house. (*bows head, prepares to receive thrashing*)
“Can you smelt what Dredd 3D is cookin’ ?!”
*Cersei* Lannister
Goddamn it. Didn’t see the correction. This is worse than that time Vince misspelled Cersei.
Man, Cirsei Lannister is lookin’ rough.
Get it together, lady! You’re a queen!
I’m pretty certain that I’m not alone when I say that A) I still find Lena Headey hot like this and B) as in, hotter than Queen Cersei. Maybe not hotter than Queen Gorgo, though.
@Billybob
You got a weird fetish. Although now she has a face vagina. So maybe I can see where you’re coming from.
EXTRA face vagina is surely what you meant to say.
I have said it a thousand times the original Dredd was so bad it was good territory. It was great to watch Stallone yell: “LLLLAAAAAWWWWW”
Yeah but it was more like “LUUUUUUUUUHHHHHHHHHHHH!!!!”
OG Dredd only had one thing going for it and that was the manly staring contests between Stallone and Assante.
They eye fucked the shit out of eachother.
“UNNNGGGG BUT THEY RIPPED OFF THE RAID! ”
Fuck it, if this movie’s half as good as The Raid, I’m all in.
It’s at least half as good.
Oh! It’s KARL Urban and OLIVia THIRLby. I need to read better. I’ve been thinking for the longest time this movie stars Keith Urban and a Firby.
Furby dude, fUrby. Know your sex toys before you come comment here boy.
Hey now, no one likes a sex toy spelling Nazi.
I do, however, fancy a sex toy Nazi. As long as I can be Himmler.
Having Dredd attacked by members of Anthrax would have been a fun in-joke.
I was just about to post if “I am the Law” doesnt pop up anywhere in this movie, I’d be pissed.
I’m in the UK and saw this a couple of weeks ago, and I was really disappointed that “I am the Law” doesn’t pop up anywhere.
Yes it does. I even quoted it in the review. He’s talking over the loudspeaker. “You are not the law. I am the law.”
Creepy hillbilly cyborg in the first made me want to take a shower.
I think that, technically (and I’m far too lazy to verify) this story is a very popular Judge Dredd story arc from the comics, which have been around forever. Kind of like Nolan adapting Frank Miller’s run on Batman.
Nerd five.
In the sense that it’s the story of Judge Dredd shooting bad guys in the face until they die from it, I think you’re right. I’m pretty certain Ma-Ma and Peach Trees were invented for the film, though.
Goddamit… I had to go look it up and I hate doing work, especially when I’m at work. I thought it was a Judge Dredd story called “Block Mania,” but that was more a series of blocks fighting each other as opposed to all occurring in one block.
So, Judge Dredd’s a country singer in this one? Oh wait, Karl Urban, not Keith, my bad.
I think the reason you never seen Dredd’s upper face is that the big red “X” on his visor has made him cross-eyed.
I see I stepped on MickTravis4Life’s Keith Urban joke AND I also wrote “you never seen” (good grammar got I ain’t).
My body is at work but my mind is gone for the weekend already.
OOOOOSH. Going to see it tonight. I’m pumped through the roof.
Have you listened to “The Irrationality of Rationality” by NOFX? ‘Cause that’s some good violin-in-the-bridge-of-a-power-chord-punk-song that actually works pretty well right there.
I’ve listened to it probably a thousand times, and I must admit that I never noticed that.
Fact: Judge Dredd is actually Proto Man, Mega Man’s evil brother.
[static.minitokyo.net]
Fifteen years
In the academy
He was like no cadet
They’d ever seen
A man so hard
His veins bleed ice
When he speaks
He never says it twice
They call him Judge
His last name is Dredd
So break the law
And you wind up dead
Truth and justice
Are what he’s fighting for
Judge Dredd the man
He is the law
DROKK IT!
So this is the “Eomer thinks his sister is dead and totally fucks up everyone’s shit on Pelennor Fields in an epic berserker rage that stands as the singularly most bad-ass moment in The Lord of the Rings books” type of Karl Urban violence that Peter Jackson robbed me of in “Return of the King” it seems. Perhaps I will go see it for that reason alone.
‘Pushes up nerd glasses”
Dredd was in production BEFORE The Raid, so it’s really just a case of similar ideas, not a straight up rip-off.
re: Raid vs. Dredd–
If you watch as much as gangbang porn as I…um…as my cousin does, you know that multiple dudes busting in on one big box ain’t nothing new or unique. It’s just degrees of costuming and how hard the team tries to penetrate.
+1
COTW
I logged on just to say the Original Judge Dredd was an entertaining movie that has aged well. Murder. Death. Kill. Fo’ lyfe.
I’m laughing at what I assume is a deliberate mistake.
What’s your boggle?
“Verhoeven-esque ultra violence”
Yup, I’m seeing this.
i hope the only reason there’s no mention of a rob schneider cameo is that you don’t want to spoil it
That really was the problem with Stallone’s Judge Dredd. It got way too complicated. You can do that in a weekly comic because you need something to break up the action pieces when you’re part of an anthology with four or five other stories (the artist alone will get bored otherwise), but it’s a tightrope situation. When your Stallone movie gets too highbrow, there’s a problem.
And I juuuuuuuuuust got the winkiness of WILL DEBASE MYSELF FOR CREDITS.
Dammit, this was not how I expected to learn that I was an idiot.
you ever play the dredd game on super nintendo? fucking awful. man, remembering stuff is overrated… imma get drunk.
Solid movie. Great review.