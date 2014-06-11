‘Dumb And Dumber To’ Trailer: Dated, Repetitive, Or Just Sad?

As you may have already noticed, the Dumb and Dumber To trailer debuted on Fallon last night. For the last 20 minutes, I’ve just been sitting here trying to figure out exactly what’s so off-putting about it. Is it because it’s weird to see Harry and Lloyd wearing basically the same clothes and doing the same stuff they were 20 years ago like some weird time capsule where only the mannequins age? Is it because this premise is just weirder and less funny when the two guys are in their fifties? Is it that it feels slightly dated in the way that rewatching most Farrelly Brothers stuff feels dated? Is it the air of patheticness and desperation that comes with watching anyone retell an old joke expecting to get the same reaction? Or is it just that the jokes themselves aren’t that good, like the title? Or maybe it’s actually hilarious fun for the whole family and I’ve lost the capacity to enjoy things?
I’m not ready to say that the key players in this don’t still have good work left in them, but I really doubt that this is it. People love this nostalgia pandering, but mostly it just makes me feel sad and old. In the original, Jim Carrey sprayed binaca sideways and blinded a guy. In this one, Jim Carrey sprays binaca sideways solely to remind you of a 20-year-old spraying-binaca-sideways gag. That’s not a joke so much as a sad echo of a joke.
That said, I think this exchange from the YouTube comments really puts things in perspective.
It feels like I’m watching The Three Stooges, and not the good ones.
This one doesn’t even have Kate Upton in it!
It felt like watching a sequel to Dumb & Dumberer not Dumb & Dumber.
Here’s the original, awful, Dumb & Dumberer trailer.
Yes, Shia Lebouf was in it.
Huh, after my expectations were set so low I thought it looked bad but not AMWTDITW bad.
I think Daniels ruins it – he just looks so old, moreso than Carrey. He’s got those teeth that belong to only meth addicts and the elderly.
I think <5 has to be the rule for acronyms right? GFYADIAFYRMOFA
Yeah, I don’t even know what to think. I did laugh at the catheter joke but there’s just something ‘off’ about this trailer. That said, there’s some hilarious trailers to some terrible movies & vice versa, so I’ll just have to wait and see like a putz.
As long as it’s better than the last way-too-late-sequel-to-a-comedy-classic Blues Brothers 2000, I’ll be happy. Or not. I don’t even know anymore.
I laughed. Maybe because I was expecting it to be terrible or maybe I’m just a sucker but I laughed and I don’t know how to feel about that
This is what it reminds me of: [skateandannoy.com]
Hopefully this is the beginning of the end of all these ‘long awaited sequels’ that I still don’t know who is clamoring for except Hollywood writers.
Fuck that, I still want my Zoolander sequel.
There was so much that was great in that film. That one might be sequel worthy, brah.
I look at it this way; if you were an adolescent when you saw the first one and you loved it (raises hand), you’ve obviously grown and matured since the first one, but if you were 35 and loved it, you’re probably still the same as you were when you saw the first one, just with less hair and a bigger gut now.
I do agree that all the Farelly stuff feels outdated when going batch and rewatching it.
Back, not batch.
Outside Providence is the only one that holds up at all, but probably because there was an actual story and not just slapstick. And Alec Baldwin…
I didn’t know anyone else saw that one. Dildo!
Making sex is like Chinese take out. It’s not over until you both get your cookies.
Love that movie.
They even threw in the hot pepper gag again. Damn it. I really really wanted this to be good.
Didnt think it looked that bad- I’ll see it just for Carrey. I also liked him in Burt Wonderstone so I’m probably in the minority here
I’m going to guess it will be better than the Hangover sequels. Not that that is saying much.
I didn’t like that a lot.
The Farrelly Brothers don’t get comedy anymore.
It’s as simple as that. They couldn’t even make a new movie. It is clearly just the same mannerisms and jokes.
The only joke appears to be “remember this joke?”
You know how sometimes a trailer ruins all the good jokes in a movie?
This is a movie where the original movie ruined all the good jokes in the trailer.
That’s deep. And dead on.
Well geez, with all the talk I thought that’d be “Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve” sad. That trailer wasn’t great, but I didn’t want to commit sympathetic suicide over it (unlike with, as noted above, “Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve”, ’cause that sh*t is sad.)
I think the internet is being too harsh on this one, this’ll probably be one of the funniest movie of the year. Please consider:
1) The music throughout the trailer ruins the timing of the jokes/dialogue, see the 1994 trailer for an example [www.youtube.com]
2) This trailer probably isn’t showing the good stuff, and there’s a lotta shit you can get away with in a PG-13 in 2014, and this is just trailer 1 of 3 for a movie that comes out in 5 months
3) Every sequel revisits jokes from the original, and of course that stuff is gonna make up 20% of the 1st trailer…but concluding the Farrelly brothers are out of touch is a bit of a leap at this point
4) Cleverly written absurdity + gross out humor + excellent physical comedy might be a refreshing break from Jonah Hill and shit come November 2014
“Concluding the Farrelly brothers are out of touch is a bit of a leap at this point”
Yeah. It’s way too soon to conclude that. They would have to make a string of 5 or 6 increasingly awful and unfunny movies before one could reach that conclusion.
Or do something like attach their name to a really really historically awful looking movie like Movie 43.
Good thing none of that has happened and it’s also still the year 2000.
It’s hard. I honestly have great memories of most of their catalog, from Dumb and Dumber to Kingpin and Outside Providence, but try rewatching anything outside of Dumb and Dumber and it just doesn’t hold up. You don’t get that with Naked Gun or Men in Tights. I’m not sure it’s the Farrellys’ fault, but something about their style played itself out. I’ve seen a couple of their recent ones, and it’s not terrible, it just feels… oddly dated.
I liked 3 Stooges because I go into Farrelly brothers with ZERO expectations that i am going to see the next Something About Mary. I prefer to evaluate their stuff on a case by case basis instead of holding it up to their (better) past stuff
Do people actually like/find humor in Men in Tights? I guess I’m just not a slapstick guy. I would rather watch old people eat soup than see that shit again.
@Vince Mancini I actually watched most of Outside Providence a couple weeks ago.
I feel like that one actually holds up pretty well.
But no, their new stuff is terrible. Hall Pass was complete crap. It was like the glommed on to every “shock” tactic being employed in recent years and went over the top with it. “OH MY GOD! AN EXTENDED LINGERING DICK SHOT! AND A WOMAN SHITTING ON A WALL! HOW AWKWARD AND OUTRAGEOUS!”
I know this is a really unpopular thing to say, but I remember laughing a ton when I watched Movie 43 on Netflix with a buddy of mine, and we really didn’t get what all the fuss was about. But it’s not like I’d recommend it.
Heartbreak Kid is in my top 5 favorite comedies, I’d say, but granted that came out a whiiiiiiile ago.
So yeah, it’s entirely possible I simply have what some would consider shitty taste in all fairness.
The Farrelly Brothers were out of touch in 1994. Now they’re like terrible comedy re-enactors. LARPing through bad physical comedy is one step above making a feature length movie out of “Subservient Chicken”.
@a_spikejonzejoint: The Farrellys Heartbreak Kid is really in your top 5 favorite comedies? That must be some list.
Jesus Christ, The Heartbreak Kid? Welp, this post is now invalid.
@Mardukas: Well, top 9 more honestly. It’s my favorite Farrellys or Ben Stiller movie anyhow.
You’re not helping yourself.
No one else thinks Heartbreak Kid is totally hilarious??? Ah man, I give up.
For the record, I think this trailer has some quality stuff: the 20-year gag, the catheter, the dead dad phone call, them parked on the highway lounging, Carrey’s “that’s insane”, showing the cat’s butthole…I don’t get how this is being seen as a complete retread of jokes from the first one, though I think i’ve never actually seen all of the first one, so maybe they’re all in there.
No. No one else thinks that. It had Carlos Mencia in it for the love of blue f*ck.
Great, @Vince Mancini, now I have to go watch Men in Tights again.
@a_spikejonzejoint, The idea of you trolling us about the Heartbreak Kid was mildly amusing for a second in my head, and it’s still way more than that movie.
But more on point, maybe it’s just a generation thing. I stumble upon the Naked Gun on tv tonight (I know right!) and it was so poorly paced, I couldn’t even finish it. I did enjoy a couple of gags.
I haven’t watched Men in Tights in a long while but there was a time where I would watch it all the time, so I choose to believe it’s still awesome. Not two days ago a friend’s boyfriend randomly made the fox joke (which in french is even weirder, because the pun doesn’t work so it’s just a fox runing away barking absurdly)
Aaaanyway… I don’t know, I hope it’s better than it looks.
eh, that was actually a lot better than what I expected. The catheter gag got me, but then again I don’t own any scarfs.
I am of the opinion it is nearly impossible to make a good sequel to a comedy. I liked Hot Shots part duex, as one exception.
I suspect this will only reinforce that belief, but I want it to be good, because I’m 31 and this was one of those movies.
Naked Gun 2 or GTFO
Naked Gun 2 1/2.
Waynes World 2 if only for Del Preston
Also, Clerks II
Caddyshack 2?
Anchorman 2 literally came out a few months ago and it was worth seeing twice.
Beverly Hills cop II is great. All of the national lampoons Vacation movies (not including the eddies island straight to DVD bullshit) are great. Ghostbusters II is good. The first 3-4 police academy movies are interchangeable.
I actually wonder if I saw the original now for the first time if I’d think it was funny at all. Maybe we all just need to be 12 again and not completely jaded. Back then it seems like every movie I saw that wasn’t god awful was amazing to me.
I’ve seen the movie dozens of times and it hasn’t soured with age. I still remember exactly where I was and what I was doing when I saw the movie. I actually watched it twice, back to back because I was so amazed by how funny it was. It remains my favorite comedy of all time.
First time I saw Dumb and Dumber was with a smoking hot blonde in a pink bikini. The movie held up better than she did
I think the trailer was full of sight gags, but when I thought about it, thats almost all the first one was. It was just seamless back then. I STILL laugh at the goddamn Mutt Cutts van.
knowing the first film well, is know the twist already in the trailer make this unwatchable? I mean the feltcher love child angle is so transparent. Lloyd is totally going to OLDBOY his own daughter.
This is the Farrelly’s Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.
Man, seeing how those two have aged, that does make me think of old Indy. Which is sad.
After reading the review I expected the worst. But I thought it was funny and I really don’t like Jeff Daniels acting as this character.
Hm, let’s see, taking something beloved, destroying it, then repackaging and selling it to us, hoping we won’t notice it’s terrible. Where have I seen that before? [youtu.be]
Yeah that trailer wasn’t nearly as bad as it could have been. A few good laughs in there
Seconded. The only thing really throwing me off is the “look” of the movie. It looks both too new and too cheap.
I’m going with this answer: “Or maybe it’s actually hilarious fun for the whole family and I’ve lost the capacity to enjoy things?”
Call me old or nostalgic, but I think it looks hilarious. Stupid, slapstick, but funny.
Then again I actually kind of liked Hall Pass, so … my credibility might be in question with some.
I think it’s the 50 yr old men playing these roles that makes it such a bad idea then again I thought it was bad idea when they were in their 30’s so I’m probably biased.
I think this movie is going to do well at the box office. Watching the exact same movie three times in a row while billing them as sequels didn’t do so badly, money-wise, for Mike Myers. Yeah baby!
I think this is the most salient point from IMdB trivia from Dumb and Dumber: “Nicolas Cage and Gary Oldman were the original choices to play Harold and Lloyd.”
The worst sequels are the ones that recycle everything from the first film. That’s what this looks like.
Also, I really don’t get why they had to look exactly the same, 20 years later. It actually makes it less funny.
And shouldn’t they be working at the worm store, not driving around in a vehicle they sold during Clinton’s first term?
The title is going to confuse a lot of stupid people “Shouldn’t it be Dumb & Dumber TOO?”
I kind of had the same reaction. I laughed throughout the trailer but something seemed weird to me but I can’t explain it.
I also think a trailer with more actual jokes and less slapstick might get a better reaction. The trailer kind of reminded me of shifty modern spoof movies (but obviously not as bad)
The first one sucked, too! Who’s with me? Please, anonymous someone, validate my opinion.
why didn’t you call out anchorman 3 this way? give this thing a chance.
I laughed twice during the trailer, which is two more times than normal, so I’m not reading to burn the place down quite yet.