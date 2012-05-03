Elijah Wood starring in a version of Speed where the bus is a piano

I saw this story about Elijah Wood joining a Spanish film called Grand Piano in my news feed a bunch of times without reading it because it sounded boring, but now I’m kicking myself for not clicking through to the subheadline.
The project, written by Damien Chazelle and to be directed by Eugenio Mira, is like “Speed” at a piano.
Wait, what? He’s going to ride around town on a piano? How does that work? Jeez, Spain sounds like a Dali painting.
The story concerns a once-great concert pianist who suffers from stage fright and comes back to perform after a five-year hiatus. Just when he’s about to play the first bar, he notices somebody has written a threatening note on his music sheet. He’s now forced to play his best concert ever to save his life as well as his wife’s. Think Speed at a piano. The movie will shoot at Ciudad de la Luz Studios in Alicante, Spain, and a week in Chicago. A late summer production start is being eyed. [THR]
Hmm, well I’m no script scientist, but the thing about Speed is that a bus moves. You have to watch out for little kids and try not to drive off overpasses. If Speed was set at a piano, there’s really no conflict until the climactic moment when you poop yourself. That’s not really a movie, it’s more like a concert with concerned faces. But if they are making a movie about a piano marathon, I’d suggest getting Carey Mulligan from Shame as the singer. That bitch can really stretch out a song.
Photo credit: s_bukley / Shutterstock.com
They should do this as a version of Speed Racer at a piano. As E-Wood starts playing, the techno lights kick in and everybody goes into seizures.
I’m going to be very disappointed with the writers of “Grand Piano” if Elijah doesn’t pull out a shotgun and tells an Asian to “Get off my Sohn”.
In the original version of the script not only did they threaten his family, they glued the sheet music together, forcing him to play from memory. That was when it was still called No Turning Bach.
If only they came up with this idea 2 years earlier. Assuming it’s a period piece, I’d have killed to see Dennis Hopper in a powedered wig…
“Hey kid, what kind of composers y’like? BEETHOVEN? F*ck that sh*t! BACH – BLUE RIBBON!”
Spoiler Alert: Wood’s family is saved when he misplays the final chord of “Those Endearing Young Charms”.
This must be that gritty Bugs Bunny reboot they’ve been talking about.
They were going to hire Franco but Spain wasn’t falling for that shit twice.
The only connection to Speed is that there’s a bus of Beethoven on the piano.
Wasn’t this already a Warner Brothers cartoon with Bugs Bunny and Yosemite Sam?
Apparently I was too subtle with my earlier post, but yes.
You can also substitute “Daffy Duck” and “xylophone” for “Yiosemite Sam” and “piano”. Shit, I think I just spoiled the sequel…
“Boston Pops quiz, hotshot.”
I hope mid-way through the performance Wood has to take a break and says “I’ll be Bach”.
A threatening note? I’m guessing B#. “Be Sharp!” With the unwritten implication being “or else”.
His performance is actually within another concert: Brahms!
Glenn Gould had the good sense to die before he was institutionalized. That story over this.
What’s with underselling Elijah in the banner caption? Ate a baby once? I assumed that’s all the dude ate.
Chopsticks!
Still waiting for them to greenlight this baby: [www.youtube.com]
When I saw “Speed at a Piano”, I was really hoping for Geoffrey Rush driving a bus while Armin Mueller-Stahl shouts at him.
If Wood plays enough wrong notes, then he and his family won’t get access to the pirate treasure hidden under the concert hall!
Sean Astin can’t not be in this. For so many reasons now made apparent. I am so confused.
More like Bland Piano, am I right?
I would like to see a comparison between Elijah Wood, Amanda Seyfried, and a hammerhead shark to see whose eyes are furthest apart.
Looks like it is too late for a ‘call in the Brahms Squad’ joke.
didn’t this really happen to Vanessa Carlton?