RIP: Things I Learned Reading Elmore Leonard (1925 – 2013)

Elmore Leonard, the man The New York Times once called “America’s greatest living crime writer” is no longer among the living today, having died early this morning, three weeks after suffering a stroke, at the age of 87. The author bio of my last Elmore Leonard book that I haven’t loaned out (great books never stay on a bookshelf long, you force them on people), which was Tishomingo Blues, from 2002, read:
ELMORE LEONARD has written thirty-seven novels, most recently Pagan Babies, Be Cool, and Get Shorty. He and his wife Christine live in Detroit, Michigan, because they like it.
Though he never had a bestseller before he turned 60, Leonard’s novels were a favorite source material in Hollywood, the latest being Justified lead Raylan Givens, who starred in two Leonard novels in the mid 90s. Everyone from Charles Bronson to Clint Eastwood to Christian Bale to George Clooney to John Travolta played Elmore Leonard anti-heroes at one point. I have to agree with ThePlaylist that the best Leonard adaptation is Soderbergh’s Out of Sight, followed by Tarantino’s Jackie Brown, though Get Shorty and 3:10 to Yuma are decent too.
Leonard was born in New Orleans on Oct. 11, 1925, the son of General Motors executive Elmore John Leonard and his wife, Flora.
The family settled near Detroit when young Elmore was 10. The tough, undersized young man played quarterback in high school and earned the nickname “Dutch,” after Emil “Dutch” Leonard, a knuckleball pitcher of the day. The ballplayer’s card sat for years in the writer’s study on one of the shelves lined with copies of his books.
After serving in the Navy during World War II, he majored in English at the University of Detroit. He started writing copy for an advertising agency before his graduation in 1950.
He married three times: to the late Beverly Cline in 1949, the late Joan Shepard in 1979 and, at the age of 68, to Christine Kent in 1993.
Leonard had five children– all from his first marriage– 12 grandchildren and five great grandchildren. [Fox]
USA is developing a pilot based on Leonard’s short story “When The Women Came Out To Dance,” starring “Miss Bala” breakout Stephanie Sigman, while “Supporting Characters” director Daniel Schechter has wrapped a version of “Jackie Brown” precursor novel “The Switch,” starring John Hawkes and Mos Def in the roles originally taken by Robert De Niro and Samuel L Jackson (with Jennifer Aniston and Tim Robbins also on board). There’s lots more that’s untapped too (among those never made were a version of “Cuba Libre,” one of his best books, [adapted] by the Coen Brothers, and an adaptation of “Tishomongo Blues,” that would have marked Don Cheadle‘s directorial debut and starred Matthew McConaughey), so there’s little sign of Leonard drying up onscreen any time soon. [ThePlaylist]
In 2001, Leonard laid out for the New York Times 10 Rules of Good Writing. While perhaps not as indispensable as George Orwell‘s, they add a few nice wrinkles:
1. Never open a book with weather.
2. Avoid prologues.
3. Never use a verb other than “said” to carry dialogue.
4. Never use an adverb to modify the verb “said”…he admonished gravely.
5. Keep your exclamation points under control. You are allowed no more than two or three per 100,000 words of prose.
6. Never use the words “suddenly” or “all hell broke loose.”
7. Use regional dialect, patois, sparingly.
8. Avoid detailed descriptions of characters.
9. Don’t go into great detail describing places and things.
10. Try to leave out the part that readers tend to skip.
Additionally, here are a few things I learned from reading Elmore Leonard over the years.
1. Cops are dumb. The archetypal Leonard cop is Michael Keaton in Out of Sight.
Of course, Leonard’s not a predictable hack, there are exceptions (like the other two cops in the scene). But by and large, Leonard loved the dumb cop character. He almost always wrote a couple characters who were super smart, adrift in a sea of morons.
2. Criminals are superstitious. Leonard loved bad guys with weird quirks – old sports injuries, sexual peccadilloes. Usually something kitschy but believable.
3. Complete sentences are a waste of time. You read Elmore Leonard, when he gets really heated up, it feels almost like shorthand. Kind of like when you dream, and your brain already knows where you’re going with a thought and it skips the connective tissue. ThePlaylist quotes an anecdote: Martin Amis once told him at a live event “Your prose makes Raymond Chandler look clumsy.”
4. If a character walks around like he knows everything, people will believe him – for a while. Leonard loved invincible-seeming Raylan Givens types, though they’re not superheroes. They always have an “oh shit” moment, where they find out maybe they’re not as smart as they thought they were.
5. Everyone loves a hardass.
6. You can never have too many smartasses.
7. Character names should be clever, but not too clever. Raylan Givens, Jack Foley, Chili Palmer, Buddy Bragg, Bones Barboni – no one could write a catchy name that was just believable enough like Elmore Leonard. Writers who copy him always seem to take it a little too far, like Christopher Buckley’s womanizing “Nick Naylor,” or “Roscoe Murfletit.” Elmore Leonard seemed to know the line between clever and too clever better than anyone.
8. You can never have too many double crosses. I don’t know if Elmore Leonard is to blame for the modern action movie’s convoluted, imperfectly imitated plot, but the threads of Leonard’s stories usually ended in a tangle.
9. He loved guns and booze. To my knowledge, Elmore Leonard never wrote a book that didn’t include at least one scene of characters discussing the merits of a type of gun and/or alcohol. Think Karen Sisco getting a piece for her birthday, Samuel Jackson’s AK-47 video in Jackie Brown, the snub shotgun in 3:10 to Yuma, etc. etc.
10. He wrote a lot of “tough broad” characters. There’s a Joss Whedon meme I’ve seen going around, in various forms, with Whedon explaining why he writes strong female characters. Nothing against Whedon, but his “strong women” seem a lot like comic book fantasies still – tight clothes, kung fu, etc. Leonard wrote characters like Karen Sisco and Jackie Burke (Jackie Brown’s name in Rum Punch), who were tough, but still vulnerable. Strong, but not just men with the name changed. And maybe it’s personal preference, but I always found a tough girl who used a gun and her brain more believable than one in leather tights jiu-jitsuing people.
Rest in peace.
Thanks a lot for reminding me that Dennis Farina also died recently. As did Detroit.
Leonard said that his favorite crime novel was The Friends of Eddie Coyle. A very good book and movie. So check those out too.
great write up man…solid post all around
So, when are you going to start following Mr. Leonard’s guide?
I know, I’m always opening with the weather. It’s a terrible habit. “It was a dark and stormy night. Tara Reid puked on a turtle on the set of Sharknado 2 the other day, leading to a class action lawsuit.”
Want to have a contest to see who can write the worst story possible in under 1000 words?
God this sucks.
Though for my money, the best Leonard adaptation is Justified. But I get this site is about movies and really only part of Justified is technically an adaptation.
Justified is awesome. But ‘Out of Sight” takes everything to a totally different level and is the only good performance that Jennifer Lopez ever gave.
It it weird that in my mind I have replaced her with Carla Gugina
That’s not weird at all. That’s just common sense.
clooney nor lopez are cooler than the Justified characters and actors. On Justified I don’t see actors pretending to be Raylan, Boyd, Ava and the rest but to me that’s them while in Out of Sight I see Clooney acting as a criminal and there’s little difference to his other characters. He was the same in Ocean’s movies.
“I always found a tough girl who used a gun and her brain more believable than one in leather tights jiu-jitsuing people.”
Agreed.
Michael Keaton played the same character in Jackie Brown from Leonard’s “Rum Punch.”
Damn it. I mean, obviously this has been coming a long time, but still. This man was a giant, and he never lost his game.
I can’t even remember what the first book of his I read was; there was a period when I was about 14 when I just worked my way through my local library’s shelves. And I’m pretty certain this is why I’m able to make a living editing other people’s writing.
And yes, Out Of Sight is the best film Jennifer Lopez has ever been in, which isn’t much of a competition, and possibly the best film George Clooney has ever been in.
I work in film because I saw Out Of Sight late at night when I was 12. Now Farina and Leonard are dead, I really wish I believed in an afterlife.
Get Shorty is an American treasure.
I’m pretty sure all internet fan fiction breaks every rule in that list.
“More! More!,” he barked excitedly.
Wait a second – the Coen brothers were going to do an adaptation of Cuba Libre? That would’ve been amazing. That was always one of my favorite Leonard books. I pictured Clooney and Pitt in it, like a neo-Butch & Sundance. However, that was like 12 years ago when I pictured that, and they were younger.
Still. Coens + Dutch woulda been hot hot hot.
I remember right after I read Tishomingo Blues I saw that they were planning on making a film adaptation staring none other than Matthew McConaughey. That would have been awesome…
Bummer
I realize this was written above, but I meant to say that I don’t think it’s still in the cards.. Looks to be in Development Hell
All I know is he wrote the most boring Quentin Tarantino movie. /troll
i thought that movie was really good, stuff doesnt have to be blowing up or someone getting shot every 5 min for it to be exciting
It actually is a decent movie and I liked it alright the first time I saw it. But I’ve never been able to sit through it again. Also I have no clue if it is close at all to his book.
Just trolling a dead guy, if I die at 87 talk all the shit you want….
I would add to your list that he was never afraid to kill off one of his protagonists. This has always struck me about his books. While most writers (book or screen) are either afraid to do this or can only do it in contrived/ predictable ways, when a main character bites it in a Leonard story its always memorable and meaningful. It also means his stories never play out the way you’d expect while also coming with some emotional punch. There’s a sort of grim satisfaction to this as a reader that I can’t quite put into words. He was the master.
*Out of Sight* is a damned near perfect movie, but *Get Shorty* is loads better than “okay.” It lacks the visual panache of *Sight* and *Jackie Brown* but it embraces the comedy in Leonard’s dialogue a lot harder and that gives it wonderful charm and quotability.
To be fair, some of the names like Chili Palmer seem realistic because they were real peoples’ names or nicknames.