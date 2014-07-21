Episode 2 Of Guillermo Del Toro’s New Show Is As Good As The First, If That Helps Any

“Bad” does seem a little easier to forgive, if for no other reason than that seems harder for Hollywood to hide and you’re not disappointed because you never expected it to be good to begin with. “Bad” is something like Twilight; it’s what happens when a production has a key part somewhere that is so lost and inept that the whole thing is doomed from day one.
Robert Pattinson is a good actor, and Michael Sheen is a good actor, but Kristen Stewart is a plank of wood, that’s high, Towlie basically but with a flatter face, and Taylor Lautner stands there breathing through his mouth the whole time as if he doesn’t think he’s in this scene.
Cast them in a movie with source material as preposterous and terrible as those books and the end result is the, ahem, Twilight Saga, and seriously criticizing it is like going to a talent show at a mentally handicapped school and booing (fun, in other words).
“Dumb” however is unforgivable, because it’s just laziness. The only goal is for the movie or TV show to look good enough to draw you in, but after that you’re on your own and you just need to get over it. So the director will shoot whatever is easiest, which may or may not make sense, and the writer will try to bluff their way through scenes with dialogue that might sound vaguely technical on the surface but in reality they’re f*cking everything up beyond belief and if that bothers you well then boo-hoo.
Oh hey that reminds me; The Strain premiered on FX last Sunday. Maybe you saw it. It was not good. It was dumb. Dumb to a degree you’d swear the Kardashians must be involved somehow.
But they’re not. In fact the series was created by “visionary filmmaker” Guillermo del Toro, and he’s great. I’m told. It’s getting hard to remember why I’m told that but I know for a fact that I am very definitely told that, over and over again. And he not only directed the premiere but wrote it as well.
The bad news is that the first episode left some lingering questions, as if Del Toro maybe didn’t have time to explain everything in the first hour, and it felt weird to review something that seemed unfinished.
The good news is that the second episode aired last night, and maybe it answered those questions, and maybe it put things in a new perspective. With everything we know now, it’s possible that the premiere might even make sense if we take another look, and I wasn’t doing anything anyway so what the hell let’s go for it!
(SPOILER: none of those questions were answered, not a single frame of this show makes the slightest bit of sense, and The Strain could easily be the dumbest show on television)
Opening shot. Trying this again. Here we go. 8:00pm on “night zero”.
Ok, so, does this plane have 2 engines on the left wing even though the plane we see from here on out only has one? Maybe. Probably, yes, but whatever, let’s keep moving, because this is a flight from Berlin to New York, and they’re about to have a scary emergency, let’s see how that goes.
Rose does not get back here now or now come now however, because f*ck that guy I guess. Instead she takes a few minutes to interact with the four characters that we’ll see again later in the show. It’s all wonderfully subtle.
After establishing the rest of the cast, Rose does eventually make it to the back of the plane, where she and the other flight attendant investigate a spooky noise under the floor.
At first nothing happens because the Asian guy stands behind Rose and threatens the spooky noise with a karate attack, but then something does happen and the spooky noise kills everyone on the plane whether they know karate or not.
Which is not to say that the plane didn’t fly another 30 miles then land then taxi almost all the way up to the gate, all without the pilot saying anything to the tower about the killing spree going on behind him. Because apparently that is exactly what happened (just… just don’t think about it).
And even though the air traffic control guy must have lost contact at least 10 minutes ago, he’s just now noticing and trying to find them.
For the record, the plane he’s looking for is the red one that’s blinking the entire time on the bottom right of his screen, but we’re probably not supposed to notice that. Tapping his monitor doesn’t fix the planes radio or make it move again, and instead of consulting the constellations on the star chart behind him, he goes and tells his supervisor.
While he’s there maybe he’ll ask why they have a screen that makes certain planes on the ground beep and blink red and how that works exactly. I for one would be very interested to hear that answer.
If these two had just started barking at each other, literally, like dogs, and the subtitles just said, “woof woof, arf arf”, it would still make more sense than that dialogue. There are 4 sentences, and 3 of them are complete gibberish.
“…the 767 widebody…”
All widebody means is that the cabin has 3 rows of seats separated by 2 aisles (as opposed to 2 rows of seats separated by 1 aisle), and every 767 ever made is a widebody. Considering that this is an emergency, and that the other guy also works at the airport and likely knows what planes are, this is really not the best time to bring up the seat configuration or how many bathrooms it has or anything like that. Stop burying the lead, Glasses.
By the way, for the next 10 minutes or so, the dialogue is all total nonsense. No one is saying a thing, it’s just random thoughts then some words that sound kinda airport-y.
“…stopped on the service apron.”
Case in point. The apron is where the plane parks to board and unboard. God only knows what they mean by, “service apron”. Probably the taxiway, but I assure you that is nothing but a guess.
“What’s it doing there? Apron’s dead.”
So they do mean the apron. Or do they mean something else? Look The Strain, you can trust me, just tell me where the plane is. If it is on the apron then that should be good, right? Especially if the apron is dead, at least it won’t be in anyone’s way.
“That’s a blind spot.”
You son of a bitch. How can it be in a “blind spot”? For who? Less than a second ago you made it sound like the plane was off in some area that was closed. I don’t have a dictionary in front of me but I don’t think “dead” means “teeming with activity”.
Are you… are you talking to Glasses? He’s with you in the jetway, how is he supposed to shut down… *deep sigh* … “Foxtrot”? You should have told him that back in the tower. Especially since it doesn’t look like either one of you brought a radio. Actually, isn’t this area already closed, you said it was dead?
Also, this is JFK, the busiest airport in North America, and you just told the guy who couldn’t even find the blinking red plane on his screen to basically re-route the entire eastern seaboard. He’s gonna need a hand with that.
On second thought, are you the only supervisor on duty, is there someone else I could talk to?
“That’s a blind spot.”
Oh is it cold? Hmmm. Interesting. Well I don’t mean to alarm anyone but if the metal plane that spent the previous 8 hours at 30,000 feet, where it’s 45 degrees below zero, is cold, then it sounds to me like you have an ancient vampire on board. That’s the only answer that fits all the clues.
(and yeah, i’m just pretending i don’t see the “dead animal” line. if nothing else at least the dumbest dialogue of the week is out of the way)
Well, sh*t. Ok fine, I stand corrected about the dumbest line of the week, I’d already forgotten about Glasses. You know what The Strain, if you have a character who is genuinely retarded, you need to make that really really clear so I can throttle down and make fun of him accordingly.
Planes really are bigger in person than they are on a monitor, though, he’s got me there, I can’t deny that. And it works the other way too, he probably thinks Megan Fox is 30-feet-tall because that’s how she looks on movie screens, but no, I saw her in Beverly Hills a few weeks ago and she’s not even half that.
This adaptation doesn’t sound right at all.
I’m with ya.
I want to like this show but it is so hard.
I don’t care about Ef or his stupid drunk life at all.
DID YOU NOTICE HE DRINKS MILK???? LOAWLZZZSS
That’s my well thought out response. I actually enjoyed the first episode.
If you’re not familiar with Brendon’s writing style this is about par for the course.
When the writer/director’s native language is not English, maybe stop letting him write the dialogue for his American movies/TV shows. Holy fuck.
Also, just how far does “nerd cred” take a filmmaker? Is it infinite? According to the entire internet, Guillermo del Toro and Edgar Wright are right up there with your Coppolas or your Kubricks or your Scorseses, and it seems to be based more on their collections of action figures and comic books than it does their actual movies.
Please do not lump Edgar Wright in with Guillermo Del Toro.
In terms of the unprecedented level of effusive praise they receive and an almost complete refusal to criticize anything about their works? I think they’re similar.
Yeah, how dare you lump the guy who made Cronos, The Devil’s Backbone, Pan’s Labyrinth, and Hellboy with the guy who made Hot Fuzz, Shaun of the Dead, The World’s End, and Scott Pilgrim. I mean one group of those films is clearly superior to the other.
@irishda…..well done.
When people tap screens like that in movie situations wherein the information they are being presented does not jive with their expectations, it takes me out of it completely. NO ONE DOES THIS.
If you do actually do this, send me your address so I can send you a box of warm dicks.
Proceed.
Ah-hem.
(* taps monitor, awaits shipment of warm dicks *)
They’re for a friend.
define warm… we talking body temp. or slightly above room temperature. Like could they act as hand warmers on a cold day?
You guys don’t HAVE to dissect this show as though all of the cast and crew have been to flight school and have worked for the CDC. It’s a show that is attempting to combine a disease outbreak with vampire mythology, for christ’s sake. It’s not a great show, but it’s entertaining. If you’re going to rage about all of this little stuff, just do us all a huge favor and stop watching science fiction and/or fantasy television.
Cast and crew? Who the fuck said that? It’s not too much to ask for the WRITER to do some goddamned research as to what might be actually said in a similar scenario, though.
The writer is generally considered to be a position on the television crew.
“Turn off your brain” — The siren call of the idiots
“How dare a comedy blog make fun of a TV Show that isn’t great but average.”
-Guy with Tight Asshole
Del Toro is just not a great writer. If he ever gets a really good script then someday he’ll make a really great movie, but until then you get stuff like this, and the sing-a-long sequence from Hellboy 2
Glasses f–king killed me too man. It’s like he’s doing a Charlie Day impression from Pacific Rim, but it doesn’t work because he’s not Charlie Day.
Also, I’m pretty sure the flight directors don’t go on the tarmac to investigate shit. That’s why there are roughly 5,000 armed people at every single airport.
If Brendon’s a nerd, and he fucked a playmate, where is my harem of porn idols?
Gods this is so accurate. Why am I going back for more?
I dunno. Those two characters were spectacularly stupid, and a few others did stupid things. But then two thoughts struck me. One, one of those characters is now dead and the other is never going to be seen again, so at least that dead weight’s been jettisoned. Two, I don’t think I know of a single horror movie where people aren’t stupid at first. Part of that is the audience typically knows more than them, because we totally know who the good guy is and the good guy’s right, while the idiots are worried about stupid things like “people’s jobs” or saying dumb stuff like “I don’t think vampires exist.” The other part is characters basically have to be willfully blind otherwise the show’s over in five minutes.
“You’ve seen this before and have accurately described details others couldn’t possibly know without first hand knowledge of it? Sure, let’s listen to you.”
“Well let’s burn the coffin and then everyone who was on the plane.”
“You got it.”
/End series
This show’s better than basically every other horror show out there (although AHS has a delightful case of just going batshit insane in the last half of a season), so props for hurdling that low bar at least.
@Verbal Kunt You know, I did forget about that. Just like the Emmys.
American Horror Story is also better. Still dumb, but at least in an entertaining way. And the writing doesn’t sound like it was written by someone who has never heard two humans converse before.
@Joe Klein
I’ll give you season one or two but season three was turrible.
“Mr. Airport” got a snot chuckle out of me.
I liked the “how often do you touch your face?” part, then they lost me at “this is what viruses believe”.
Is Filmdrunk becoming a TV blog too or is just here because Guillermo Del Toro?
The latter, though I used to write about TV all the time before Matt made Warming Glow and stole my thunder.
Bring back Matt
Star Wars had sounds and fire in space. Brendon must have hated it.
If the old mans sword was a laser all would be forgiven
I enjoyed the hell out of the first two books and was trying to get a buddy to read them, too. I told him, “The first one is called The Strain and the second is The Fall.” At which point he cut me off and asked, “Are they about taking a shit?”
THe first book sucked. Very derivative – couldn’t even finish it and I am a “sucker” for that kind of stuff.
Vampire puns!
I felt like I’d seen many of the scenes a million times. And gag me with a trope: the whole Nazi-Jewish angle. That whole exchange last night just was a world of stupid.
I wondered when someone is going to make a movie when a nazi camp is imprisoning Jews because they’re actually vampires. And then I wondered how long before the writer is seen as a nazi sympathizer.
I enjoyed the show so far. It is better then agents of shield at this point. I just don’t like it when a show has useless characters. Margaret and Mickey in boardwalk empire, half the cast of the walking dead come to mind. The Latino boxer/ van driver character is so annoying and stereotypical.
Oh and another thing…
I was in Panama for a week a while back and when I returned through the States (Canadian), they made a big deal about me having soil in my luggage. I would think that a big box of dirt would get a little more attention than rubbing a belly of a plane. “Easy Girl. You’re home now”
The problem with Del Toro is he is always working on too many projects at once. At the same time he was working on this he was probably shooting Crimson Peak and working on Book of life. It’s pretty obvious what got the least amount of attention. As bad as this is (so far) it doesn’t even feel like a Del Toro production, that he directed the first episode amazes me. Where is the dark humour, where’s the cinematography, tone, etc? I am very very disappointed. Much like Godzilla, the ads are better than the content.
This reminded me of a really bad mini-series adaptation of a Stephen King book, like the Langoliers.
Did anyone else roll their eyes when the guy first feeds blood to the “heart”? I couldn’t tell what the hell it was, and then it was unrealistic enough as to be jarring, like a drama where characters are talking and then a muppet wanders into the scene. I was not prepared for muppet heart.
Nice FX on the bad guy creature thing. Horrible dialogue on the people outside the plane preparing to storm it. Too much ridiculous tough guy monologue.
What is this supposed to be? Sci-fi? Straight Horror? Occultic end of the world prophesying? I can’t settle into a groove. CSI:WTF.
I enjoy this show quite a bit.
That guy has seriously one of the worst hairpieces I’ve ever seen.
And yeah, the car thing really bothered me as well. Are English cars cheaper or something?
Ah, Brendon. I’ve missed you.
I like this article, it kinda reminds me of the Red Letter Media Star Wars reviews. Can’t wait for part 2!
I kinda like it. That jail scene between the Nazi vampire and Walder Frey was wonderfully framed and shot. As someone pointed out, the audience knows more than the protagonists at this point. If the CDC guy comes out and says “Vampires exist and they are spreading,” in the real world, he’s gonna end up in a loony bin. The journey to acceptance is part of the story.
That said, I could give a tinker’s damn about Eph’s personal life. This Del Toro fella, for most of his American work, he’s almost always gone for spectacle over deep substance, although he flirted with it in Hellboy 2. This is no different.
Again, it’s really hard to take the opinion seriously of someone who is an MS paint cumshot short of being Perez Hilton
Reading between the lines, The Strain would get a pass as “Bad” if the vampires were sparkly teenage boys? Yup, definitely Perez Hilton
How did I end up on WWFD.com?
Also, am I missing the second part or is brendon already missing deadlines?
Dude is like the cool hot guy in high school. He just rides on in, says a few things that charm the pants off of us, and promises to get back to us real soon. Then he never follows up on his posts, refuses to join the comment section and starts tweeting about the UFC.
I really really don’t want to fall for this shit again BUT I CAN’T HELP IT
He seems more like creepy, sad guy taking photos of the cool hot guy and his girlfriend in compromising positions and posting them online
Eh, nothing Brendon said is wrong, but it seems mostly like nitpicking. There’s a long history of shows that take awhile to get going (next week is the last chance for the Leftovers w me), n that certainly seems to be the case here. Shit is gonna hit the fan soon n it’ll be a fun watch for a wider audience. Can’t wait for Kevin Durand to really get going.. And the guy playing Eph is cool by me after he was Hemingway in Midnight in Paris, love that movie