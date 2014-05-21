Ever Wonder What It Would Look Like If David Lynch Had Directed ‘Return Of The Jedi’?

A long, long time ago in this very same galaxy and country, George Lucas had approached David Lynch about directing Return of the Jedi. It’s a story that comes up every now and then, and if there’s no point in re-telling it, you’re bound to get a lecture from the Internet police. Fortunately, we can mention the story again because a YouTube user named “C-SPIT” uploaded a clip that lets us know what Return of the Jedi might have actually looked like had Lynch decided that he had a little more than “next door to zero interest” in taking Lucas up on his offer.
Because Lynch claimed that listening to Lucas talk about those “things called Wookies” gave him a headache, and he was put off by the fact that they went to a restaurant that only served salad, we’ll never know what his Return of the Jedi could have looked like. But it’s safe to say that C-SPIT’s clip is as close as we’ll ever get to being really, really creeped out by Jabba’s little rat friend. Well, at least a lot more than we already were.
Just as the story of Lynch turning down Lucas has been retold time and again, this YouTuber isn’t exactly the first to have the idea of showing us what a David Lynch Return of the Jedi might look like, as it was attempted in this decent clip and again in this very unambitious clip. But C-SPIT’s is arguably the best effort.
I could definitely picture Dennis Hopper as The Emperor:
*points to Luke’s lightsaber* You WANT this, DON’T YOU FUCKER!
I am laughing like a maniac at Yoda talking backwards and I’m watching this on mute.
If David Lynch directed Return of the Jedi, Darth Vader would’ve turned out to be Luke. Leia would’ve turned out to be Luke’s brother right after a graphic sex scene that involves Luke seeing the Emperor’s face on her. Han Solo peels off his face to become Obi Wan. Chewbacca gives Han a phone with Chewbacca on the other end. And the Emperor turns out to be that thing from Eraserhead grown up
I was not expecting that stinger by Han. Brilliant.
[adjusts glasses, puffs Albuterol]
Jabba’s little rat-friend is named Salacious Crumb.
Lynch sucks, always has.