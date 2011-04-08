Every single shot in ‘Dolphin Tale’ is PERFECT

04.08.11


If you’d been in my apartment five seconds ago, you would’ve heard me make a high-pitched noise like a dolphin and fall to the floor.  To make a long story short, Dolphin Tale has a trailer.  To refresh your memory, Dolphin Tale is the heart-warming, real-life story of a bionic dolphin created by Morgan Freeman and Marine Biologist Harry Connick Jr., a dolphin whose never-say-die attitude inspires a nation of wounded soldiers and disabled kids.  I don’t know what else to say, because nothing I write here could be better than the screengrab at the top of this page.  My God, it is magical.  Oh, I also made it a gif.

“HELP ME, MARINE BIOLOGIST HARRY CONNICK JR., YOU’RE MY DOLPHIN’S ONLY HOPE!”
Oh my God.  I couldn’t stop taking screen grabs.  EVERY SINGLE SHOT IN THIS TRAILER IS PERFECT.  EVERY. SINGLE. SHOT. If you click through them really fast, you’ll know the entire movie.
“Is this the man who raped you?”
Ha, just threw this one in there to see if you were still paying attention.
[thanks to commenter “Roast Geef” for this one. This is brilliant, and should’ve been obvious.]

