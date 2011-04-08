Every single shot in ‘Dolphin Tale’ is PERFECT

If you’d been in my apartment five seconds ago, you would’ve heard me make a high-pitched noise like a dolphin and fall to the floor. To make a long story short, Dolphin Tale has a trailer. To refresh your memory, Dolphin Tale is the heart-warming, real-life story of a bionic dolphin created by Morgan Freeman and Marine Biologist Harry Connick Jr., a dolphin whose never-say-die attitude inspires a nation of wounded soldiers and disabled kids. I don’t know what else to say, because nothing I write here could be better than the screengrab at the top of this page. My God, it is magical. Oh, I also made it a gif.
“HELP ME, MARINE BIOLOGIST HARRY CONNICK JR., YOU’RE MY DOLPHIN’S ONLY HOPE!”
Oh my God. I couldn’t stop taking screen grabs. EVERY SINGLE SHOT IN THIS TRAILER IS PERFECT. EVERY. SINGLE. SHOT. If you click through them really fast, you’ll know the entire movie.
“Is this the man who raped you?”
Ha, just threw this one in there to see if you were still paying attention.
[thanks to commenter “Roast Geef” for this one. This is brilliant, and should’ve been obvious.]
Though the screenshot is excellent, a GIF of Morgan Freeman’s facepalm may also be required.
That is an exquisite Morgan Freeman facepalm.
Heart-warming? The trailer alone was angina-inducing. Good luck making it through the entire movie without your chest imploding, human beings!
Pic 3: Dolphins are terrible at playing tether ball.
The only thing more robotic than that dolphin tail is Connick, Jr.’s acting.
*high-fives Michael Bublé*
“Shooting my way through the Khyber Pass on my fourth tour, I shoulder-rolled onto an IED to save the entire squad.”
“I see. Well this inspiring dolphin got tangled in a rope.”
If I were funny, I’d make a joke about the tuna commercial that came on after the trailer.
How much do you wanna bet the backstory to how the dolphin got crippled has something to do with Japanese fishermen. FUCKA YOU DOLPHEEEEN!!!
“This is how I feel about this film on the inside.”
I wonder what happens
“Hey, you’re changing that Dolphin’s tail.”
“No, he’s changing mine.”
“So heart warming it literally queefs smiles, dolphin queefs smiles” Lights Camera Jackson
“Ever had your heart raped by dolphins, literally? Now you have” LA Times
“Literally, Dolphin, Morgan Freeman, Literally” Variety