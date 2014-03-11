Here Is Everything That Is Supposedly Wrong With The Perfect 'Days Of Thunder'

Our friends from Cinema Sins are back again with a breakdown of “Everything Wrong with Days of Thunder in 8 Minutes or Less,” and I don’t typically disagree with many of the details and accusations in these wonderful videos, but I feel like this one’s a little off base. Days of Thunder was an incredibly important film in Tom Cruise’s career, as it combined the action and general BROtastic nature of his greatest 80s film, Top Gun, with the drama and seriousness of Rain Man and Born on the Fourth of July, and ultimately ushering in a new era of “Look how serious I am!” roles in the 90s.
As for the so-called sins of Days of Thunder, I’ll admit that a lot of the points that this video makes are possibly correct, but I’d also invoke my Floridian battle cry of “WOOOOOOOOOOOO HOOOOOOOOOO! NASCAR BABY!” before shotgunning a Busch Light and throwing up on my dog. Days of Thunder is a cinematic masterpiece, but I present this video that suggests otherwise, because I’m fair and balanced.
“In 8 minutes or less?” Hey fuckers, this is the internet. Obama on two ferns barely warrants six. You guys should probably cut it at three.
Also, the voiceover guy is Canadian, isn’t he.
If this were Canadian it would’ve been called “Some Things Days of Thunder Maybe Could’ve Done Better But, Ya Know, No Biggie.”
‘Everything wrong’ is everything wrong with film critiquing.
Boom, roasted.
They really are incredibly annoying and nitpicky. They’re basically the embodiment of that friend nobody ever wants to watch movies with.
If you think Days of Thunder is awesome as is, wait until you see my Halloween costume this year. Rust Cohle Trickle. The world is a flat circle, and i’m dropping the hammer on it.
/slowly starts clapping
/rises to feet
/wipes single tear from eye
© ™
Pssst…
Hey dp…
I love you.
Dammit that was good.
The flat circle is time, buddy.
*wishes I thought of this first*
First, this is amazing.
Second, I’m stealing this idea.
Good day sir.
Wow. These guys have “Everything Wrong with” videos for Robocop, Gremlins and Back To The Future and none of them are only one second long and simply stating “nope, nothing.”
Something tells me these guys aren’t on the up and up. Also, after 60 videos you’d think they’d get lucky and have a funny one by now.
They talked shit about Robocop, Gremlins, and Marty McFly?!
I’m not one for violence, but I would like to curbstomp their moms faces right in front of them, soak up the brain matter with a stuffed Gizmo doll and set it ablaze!
Nothing wrong with Busch Light, you San Fran sissy boy.
How the hell did you miss the part where Burnsy wrote this, and the line right before the Busch Light line about him being a Floridian?
Finally, yeah, it’s true, only real men drink light beer.
I figured the term “San Fran sissy boy” would let you know I was making that in jest. I guess my internet voice isnt the best.
I NEVER LEARNED TO READ.
Ok. A video commenting on whats wrong with a movie about racing when theyve obviously never watched a race.
Hes either Canadian or retarded, and there isnt much difference in the two.
How in the actual fuck is getting Cole a hooker and dressing her up as a cop a movie sin? That is cinema gold. Back to Canada with you.
It was central to the plot!
I’m convinced that while it features legitimate gripes and criticisms, the Everything Wrong With series is meant to be tongue-in-cheek.
They’re more amusing when you don’t take them so seriously.
I’ll be the nitpicky guy – calling your series “… in 8 Minutes or Less” and having your video’s runtime as 9:43 is kinda taking excessive liberties. Either your bumpers / credits are massive or you don’t just have the name as a (really lame) gimmick. Either way: 1/10 would not watch.
And doing one of these on Days of Thunder AND apparently Back to the Future? I’m with Burnsy on this one, they can get bent. I don’t want to know what else they “covered.”
There’s an extra “don’t” in my post. I’m assuming it’s because I’m slowly becoming illiterate. THANKS OBAMA!
I tuned it off at the 50 second mark, these guys can go off themselves.
Days of Thunder is a cinema masterpiece.
Rubbing is dating.
They could have at least included the scene where Rowdy’s wife refers to Cole as “Tom”.
Good god. The time and effort that was wasted on writing, voicing, editing, posting, and inevitably watching this is a real tragedy.