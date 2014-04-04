‘The Expendables 3’ Trailer Looks Like A Really Expensive Activia Commercial

At this point, Sylvester Stallone is just going to keep making Expendables movies until his HGH-enlarged heart explodes, so you might as well get used to it. The Expendables 3 was directed by Patrick Hughes and written by Stallone, Katrin Benedikt, and Creighton Rothenberger, who I’m pretty sure is just Stallone in a fake mustache and lacrosse outfit. It stars pretty much everyone who has ever grunted on camera, including a newly-freed Wesley Snipes and a hoping-you’ll-forget-that-pack-of-n*ggers-thing Mel Gibson. There are so many of them that the trailer can’t be anything but a montage of the stars winking at the camera, which I assume the full movie does for 90 minutes.
SNIPES. GIBSON. LI. SCHWARZENEGGER. LUTZ. STATHAM. ROUSEY. SNIPES. CREWS. STALLONE. GIBSON. LUNDGREN. SCHWARZENEGGER. COUTURE. ROUSEY. STATHAM. SNIPES. LUTZ. STALLONE. GIBSON. CREWS. SNIPES….
The final, and almost the only, line of the trailer is “Well that’s something to digest.”
You’re making it really hard not to compare this to an Activia commercial, guys.
[I’m picturing a film that looks something like this:]
Opens August 15th.
…With Grammer! ….blahahahaaaa!!!! One of these things is not like the other. Trust me the nose knows!
Grammer makes more sense than Kellan f*cking Lutz. If Cam Gigandet isn’t in the next one I’ll eat my hat.
I saw him when Vince mentioned this movie the other day and thought it was commentary. He’s really fucking in this?!?
I think they included Grammer to really salt Seagal’s wounds.
Grammer used to ride a hawg. That alone gives him more tough guy cred than Steven “Putin’s Balls Are Sooooo Tasty” Seagal.
Grammer can play a very convincing villain, no action required. Makes more sense than half the people on the bill.
lol Grammer and Lutz ahhahahaaha
C-tates doesn’t get any love?
If C-tates were willing to be paid maybe 1/3 of his normal salary I’m sure they’d have gave him a part lol.
When asked about being in EX3, The Rock said “They’re not ready for me yet”, ie: I’m one of the biggest stars right now and my salary is half your budget.
Nic “I never turn down a single script” Cage “says” no one has spoken to him, even though insider stories say otherwise. Meaning he also would’ve costed too much.
Seagal expressed interest but eventually turned it down, meaning “I make 7 figures a movie even though I only do DTV movies now, but I still get paid more than what you guys can offer me”.
The whole reason Ford and Grammar are in this is cuz Willis wanted 4 million for 4 days of work.
Grammer’s real life has been tougher than all of these actions stars. So he definitely fits in. I expect a scene with him killing baddies while eating some tossed salad and scrambled eggs.
Can we get Grammer to step on a rake and mumble angrily?
3xpendables! 3xpect 3xtreme 3xplosions!
Coming this 3/3/3333
Ahahahahha. I was thinking of that stupid toasting soho cups from American Pie at the end of the trailer, and then I scroll down. Perfect.
I feel like the world doesn’t appreciate that video as much as it deserves.
Agreed. It’s criminal that thing only has 24,000 likes. Masterful editing.
This summer, shoot from the replaced hip!
TERRY LOVES HIS YOGURT.
This “last name only” schtick is pretty presumptuous. Who the hell is “Powell?”
William “Thin Man” Powell? Jane Powell? Thurston Powell the 3rd?
I was like “Gibson?” So this movie features a guitar?
The Stafe approves:
[s.yimg.com]
Wolverine from American Gladiator, Michael Richards, a Chilean miner, Susan Boyle, Joe the Plumber, Jack Palance, Vitamin C , Scooter Libby…
Jack Palance, YES!
Bridges. Bridges. Connery. Eastwood. Giamatti. Dench.
As we go on…we remember…
I’ll never get tired of generic shooting and guns splosions movies. Stallone is doing God’s work.
Apparently he thinks so to:
[www.icplaces.com]
fucking AWESOME.
These films might not be intellectual masterpieces, but at least they’re Dependable.
“and a hoping-you’ll-forget-that-pack-of-n*ggers-thing Mel Gibson. There are so many of them that the trailer can’t be anything but a montage of the stars winking at the camera“.
PHRASING!
Yikes. I should’ve caught that.
@Vince Mancini Meh. We all know you’re not a racist. An ableist, sure. [www.uproxx.com]
Boy, where’s beaver-hand-puppet-Mel-Gibson when you need him?
I sorta cummed.
You couldn’t even get the line right at the end to make fun of them.
WHERE’S CARL WEATHERS DAMMIT!!
Sadly I think I can answer this…Stallone mentioned around the time of Rocky Balboa that Carl Weathers wouldn’t let his image from previous Rocky fight scenes be used. Stallone took to calling him Apollo GREED. I don’t think they’re friends anymore.
I thought the greed thing happened with bruce willis. He wanted a million dollars a day and stallone dropped him from the movie and got another guy to do what willis was going to. A think Grammer was his replacement.
You’re both correct. They’re separate stories. The Carl Weathers one happened back in ’05 before Rocky 6 was made, the Bruce Willis one happened last year before EX3 was made. In regards to Weathers though, he had a lot of nice things to say about Sly in the biography channel special they made a few years ago, so I’d like to think the 2 of them are cool again.
That trailer was just a list of names. Guess it just goes to show that the only thing these Expendables movies have going for them is the actors in them.
“actors”
fuck mel gibson that piece of racist antisemitic misogynist filth. 10/10 would not support any movie with that douchebag in it.
You must be fun.
I was expecting Snipes to say, “Well, that was taxing.”
Ba-zing!!
Oh, “with” was used twice this time? In Expendables 2, they used “also” for Van Damme.
they are saving the “also” for Van Damme’s twin brother, Vin.
How has Michael Ironsides not made his way into this series yet?