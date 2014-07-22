Exploring The Curious Phenomenon Of Paul Walker Tribute Decals

The other day, someone sent me a link to the above Paul Walker tribute decal (pasted on a Suburu SUV, no less) someone posted on Twitter. If you can’t read it, it says “If one day speed kills me do not cry. Because I was smiling.”
Now, aside from the fact that “he died doing what he loved” is that old cliché that we like to trot out whenever someone dies no matter how horribly, no one can seem to find a source for Paul Walker actually saying “If one day speed kills me do not cry. Because I was smiling.” As far as I can tell, it seems to be made up. A few places source it to “a 2001 interview,” and the IB Times attributes it to specifically to this MTV interview, where Paul Walker definitely never says anything about speed killing him.
It’s hard for me to picture Paul Walker saying anything about smiling at death (I could picture Vin Diesel saying it), but moreover, it seems to me that if he’d actually said that, the source would be link everywhere. Instead it’s linked nowhere. And if you were the outlet that did the interviewing, wouldn’t you be pimping it everywhere?
But hey, I’m not here to play Snopes. I just wanted to draw your attention to the curious trend of Paul Walker tribute bumper stickers and decals. Just two days before the above tweet, a Frotcast listener sent in this one, taken in Cambridge, Mass, according to the submitter:
I think the shocker hand really drives home the respect for the dead.
A little Googling reveals that the phenomenon is surprisingly widespread, with hundreds of different eBay auctions and many different designs to choose from.
Trust me when I say that there are a LOT more. Plus many more satisfied buyers on Flickr (here, here, here, here, here…). Consider also that this one has sold 1,153 copies:
It seems you don’t even need to have a car yet to want the bumper sticker.
Celebrating Paul Walker with a drawing of an outline of a car seems weird, but I guess no weirder than celebrating Jesus with a cross (all due respect to Bill Hicks). And I have to assume that Paul Walker’s family is making as much money off this widespread use of his name as Bill Watterson did on those Calvin Pissing decals (ie, nothing). Makes you wonder what’s going on in the decal industry. It’s the goddamn wild west out there.
Anyway, the entire phenomenon seems a little strange and morbid to me, but you know what they say, nothing like profiting off a celebrity’s death by selling to enthusiasts of the hobby that killed him.
“Paul Walker 1973-2013 Inspired by Paul Walker”
The exhaust is not supposed to be fed back into the car.
Turn left Dale noooooooooooooo
Yes.
So, am I to infer that my Sir Isaac Netwon decal in tribute to Clapton’s son is somehow ghoulish?
If I could figure out how to type a star icon, this would get five out of five.
“He died doing what he loved”
RIP Brett
“If one day speed kills me, don’t cry because I was shit-faced.” – Ryan Dunn
+1
“People totally should memorialize me with hella rad car decals. Everyone should buy at least two” – Paul Walker
We here at PaulWalkerTotesRadDecalz.com think everyone should keep the immortal last wishes of Paul Walker close to their hearts…
You could say it’s on fire.
“If one day autoerotic asphyxiation kills me, don’t cry because I was cumming.” – David Carradine
“If one day my plane is shot down by Russian rebels, don’t cry because at least I didn’t die of AIDS” – AIDS Researchers
“We know a remote farm in Lincolnshire, where Mrs. Buckley lives. Every July, peas grow there. Put decals of peas on your tricked out Honda Civic immediately.” – Orson Welles
With an outline of a horse.
“If one day I die of booze, pills, coke, smokes, venereal disease…really just about anything, try to squeeze out a couple of tears and look surprised would ya?” – Lindsay Lohan
Looks like I need to carry around a white grease pen from now on so I can add commas to every fucking “Dude I almost had you” sticker I come across.
Those decals are hot items.
I am preparing a decal that shows Paul Walker pissing on Calvin.
Pretty sure he wasn’t smiling, because he was being burned alive.
But like any hot item, they’re surely headed for a crash.
I had a decal of Vin Diesel pissing on Paul Walker before the accident, which just looks like a sick joke now. The eroticism has been lost.
@Schnitzel bob threats of litigation may bring it to a screeching halt
“Where once there was death, now there is life.” – Fast and Furious 7’s CGI Paul Walker Face to Fill in the Missing Scenes (2014-FOREVER)
They had six f*cking movies full of existential buffoonery to choose from, and they decided to go with “Dude, I almost had you”?
Grief over someone who you never knew and only saw for 90 minutes in fake stories makes you do crazy things.
Paul Walker dies, tragically sending the Bill & Teds remake back to development hell.
I wonder how Paul Walker’s family felt when they watched Brick Mansions and realized he crashed every car he drove in his last movie.