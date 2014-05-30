For Less Than $5, You Can Own This Very Odd Bree Olson Autograph

Getty Image

As a bit of an amateur memorabilia collector, I know that there are people out there who have different definitions of value when it comes to acquiring pieces. For example, a work of art like the Mona Lisa may be considered priceless to some, while it’s worthless to me. Meanwhile, someone might think that an autographed theater poster for Big Trouble in Little China is nothing more than wasted wall space, while I’d offer a kidney to own it. One kidney not good enough? Fine, take them both.

So there has to be someone out there who would be interested in owning this next item up on the auction block – an autographed index card, signed by adult film star Bree Olson, who is perhaps most famous for being one of Charlie Sheen’s girlfriends. “Big deal, an index card,” you might say, but this one is just a little more interesting than that.

I guess the most glaring question here is: did she actually sign this for her dad? If so, why’s he selling it for $4.12? And why would her dad want her autograph anyway? If it’s not for her dad, then who is the dude going around, asking porn stars to sign “To Dad”? What a strange time to be alive, friends.