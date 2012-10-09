Charlie Brown is getting a 3D movie adaptation

After Heathcliff, Family Circus, and even Bazooka Joe were optioned for movies, a bad idea for a 3D Peanuts adaptation seems anti-climactic by comparison. But that’s what we’re getting, from Fox and the guys who did Ice Age. They’ve already made four Peanuts movies, the last in 1980, the only thing different about the new one is that it would be CGI.

Andy Serkis as Snoopy or GTFO.

20th Century Fox Animation and Ice Age makers Blue Sky Studios will turn Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Woodstock and the whole Peanuts gang into an animated feature film franchise. Fox has closed a deal for rights to turn the strip by the late Charles Schulz into a film that has already been set for release on November 25, 2015.

Fox Animation has set director Steve Martino, who co-directed the Fox/Blue Sky hit Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears A Who! and Fox Animation’s latest blockbuster, Ice Age: Continental Drift.[Deadline]

As Badass Digest points out, the last Peanuts movie came out in 1980, and had the gang travel to Europe, where it broke all the rules by showing adults and having them speak in real words. I’ve heard rumor that Peanuts was once clever, socially relevant, and subversive, but since I’m younger than 70, it’s always been unfunny New Yorker cartoons for kids to me. Last I saw the gang, it was in a commercial for life insurance. And nothing says culturally-relevant content for kids like selling life insurance, right?? Anyway, I guess it did have two characters that were basically an openly lesbian couple, so maybe it was like Modern Family before its time.

In the 2015 Peanuts, when teachers and adults open their mouths to talk? Nothing but dub-step.