Fox Is Rebooting ‘Predator’ With Shane Black Writing The Treatment And Directing

06.24.14 89 Comments

The world has already had a Predator, with Arnold Schwarzenegger, a Predator 2, with Danny Glover, a Predators, with Adrien Brody, and two Alien vs. Predator movies, with… uh… I dunno, Dave Coulier? Someone look that up. Anyway, rebooting a franchise that already got rebooted four years ago like Fox is planning to do seems like a terrible idea. EXCEPT, they hired one of the best pulp screenwriters alive, Shane Black, to write the treatment and direct. Damn you, Fox! You’ve made it hard for me to hate this!

this reboot comes with an in interesting attachment: Shane Black, the venerable screenwriter behind Lethal Weapon and writer-director of Kiss Kiss Bang Bang and Iron Man 3.

Black will write the treatment for the project, then will hand over scripting duties to Fred Dekker, his university chum with whom he wrote 1987’s Monster Squad. Black will oversee the writing and is also attached to direct.

This is crazy. The only thing that could balance my intense hatred of the idea of a Predator reboot is my intense man crush on Shane Black. The only reference I’ve beaten into the ground harder than “Get to da chopaaa!” is “the Wolfman has nards.” I’ve got “Predator reboot” in one hand, and “new Shane Black movie” in the other, and I’m just looking slowly back and forth at them… NOW I’M TEARING MY HAIR OUT WITH THEM!

I’m just going to keep The Last Boy Scout in my mind and be cautiously optimistic about this. The Predator has nards, man.

Still, if they say it’s PG-13, we riot. I like to imagine the meeting began with an epic handshake.

