Fox Is Rebooting ‘Predator’ With Shane Black Writing The Treatment And Directing

The world has already had a Predator, with Arnold Schwarzenegger, a Predator 2, with Danny Glover, a Predators, with Adrien Brody, and two Alien vs. Predator movies, with… uh… I dunno, Dave Coulier? Someone look that up. Anyway, rebooting a franchise that already got rebooted four years ago like Fox is planning to do seems like a terrible idea. EXCEPT, they hired one of the best pulp screenwriters alive, Shane Black, to write the treatment and direct. Damn you, Fox! You’ve made it hard for me to hate this!
this reboot comes with an in interesting attachment: Shane Black, the venerable screenwriter behind Lethal Weapon and writer-director of Kiss Kiss Bang Bang and Iron Man 3.
Black will write the treatment for the project, then will hand over scripting duties to Fred Dekker, his university chum with whom he wrote 1987’s Monster Squad. Black will oversee the writing and is also attached to direct.
This is crazy. The only thing that could balance my intense hatred of the idea of a Predator reboot is my intense man crush on Shane Black. The only reference I’ve beaten into the ground harder than “Get to da chopaaa!” is “the Wolfman has nards.” I’ve got “Predator reboot” in one hand, and “new Shane Black movie” in the other, and I’m just looking slowly back and forth at them… NOW I’M TEARING MY HAIR OUT WITH THEM!
I’m just going to keep The Last Boy Scout in my mind and be cautiously optimistic about this. The Predator has nards, man.
Still, if they say it’s PG-13, we riot. I like to imagine the meeting began with an epic handshake.
I had “Predator has Nards!” all typed out in my head and Vince had to go and ruin it by putting it in the damned article. This is what I get for actually reading content.
IF IT NARDS WE CAN KILL IT
It didn’t kill you because you had no nards…no sport
For those of you who like your bromance in GIF form:
The only reference I’ve beaten into the ground harder than “Get to da chopaaa!” is “the Wolfman has nards.”
Look, if you’re going to take away both of the obvious springboards, then I’m just not going to comment.
All we have left is “Get to the naaaards!”
I liked the last time they rebooted Predator, and that had the Penist and Topher Grace. Shane Black will be light years ahead of that.
Topher Grace aside, I really enjoyed the Robert Rodriguez Predator movie. It was good dumb action, just like the original.
For sure, it was an R-rated pulp movie, which never happens anymore. I really hope this new Predator can do the same.
Really? No mention in the article of Shane Black BEING IN THE ORIGINAL?
Seriously.
“Sheesh, you got a big pussy!”
Not just being in it, but being drafted in to help re-jig the script and bagging a part because the rewrites were still being done during shooting.
Damn, beat me to it. Still cautiously optimistic.
The film’s 2 hour run time consists of a one hour story played twice.
You know, because of the echo.
*head nods in approval.
nicely done.
Meh. “Predators” was actually pretty good but, after Expendables 3 getting the PG-13 rating, I’ve given up on this shit. Bring me another Punisher War Zone and Dredd 3D since I know those will never be rated PG-13.
The Dredd reboot was fucking badass. So much better than the original, and better than I had honestly expected it to be. But pretty much all of the other “big” reboots (Robocop, Total Recall etc.) have been complete shite.
I don’t consider Dredd 3D a remake/reboot. Dredd is a comic book with many stories. Batman Begins isn’t a reboot of the ’89 film, right? That being said, as an avid Sly fan, I still like his movie. Though I only watch this fan edit someone made to “trim the fat” to make the movie better. So a lot of Rob Schnieder is cut out. Definitely makes the film go from a 3/10 to a 6/10.
Robocop, Total Recall: PG-13. Dredd: R. I’m not sayin, I’m just sayin.
The scene in Punisher War Zone where he takes out 2 bad guys with missiles while they jump from one roof top (doing flips mind you) to the other is cinematic gold.
I hope they get some no-name guy for the lead, because if it’s someone like The Rock… I just don’t know, man. That might ruin it for me.
It depends. If they play it seriously I think The Rock can do a good job. If they play it like “Hey! The Rock is playing Arnold.” then it will suck beyond all things that have ever sucked.
“So you cooked up a story and dropped the six of us in a meat grinder”
-The Rock, first day shooting on location
Dude, The Rock is perfect for this.
The ROck is perfect for anything and everything
Actually, I like the idea of the Rock leading a Shane Black written script, because he has better comedy and acting chops than he usually gets credit for. It could work.
Would make my day if Rock played it. Just the right amount of campiness. Shane’s got this.
@Kungjitsu – don’t see how it could be anything other than “The Rock playing Arnold”, which will only take away from the movie (for me). I won’t be able to get into the horror of it if the actors are so identifiable as ACTORS. It’s amazing they managed to pull it off the first time with Arnold himself.
K now I’m angered by all this Rock haterade. Dude needs to play the cocky wrestler role for it and it will be AWESOME.
I was initially turned off by the idea of the Rock as Dutch but then I remembered how Arnold, prior to establishing himself as an action star, was the same type of unwieldy and campy sports entertainer-turned-actor. That’s what his one liner shtick so likeable
Billy. Billy! The other day, I was going down on my girlfriend, I said to her, “Jeez you got a big pussy. Jeez you got a big pussy.” She said, “Why did you say that twice?” I said, “I didn’t.”
See, cuz of the echo.
That headline was “No. No. No,oh. Ok. Ok, wow. This works”. So exactly like your first rimjob.
Wasn’t Shane Black in the original Predator?
He played Hawkins, the guy with all the bad pussy jokes
There’s no such thing as bad pussy.
I fundamentally disagree. If you can already smell it on your way down, reverse thrusters and just go for the handy.
Say that to Michael Douglas. He gots throat cancer from eating bad pussy.
Why did you say it twice?
This is getting bettah by the minute
Listen, I know everyone’s down on remakes, but you get Carl Weathers back, maybe throw in some Jesse Ventura, and baby, you got a movie going!
Carl Weathers was the emotional heart of that movie. And the indian guy was the emotional left big toe of that movie.
Lately, if I find myself still awake around 5am on a weekend night really drunk, I will put this on and get nostalgic. This remake is either going to destroy my life or make it 10X better
/shaves face with disposable razor so hard it snaps
Was always a tossup between him and Billy for baddest ass in that crew.
That said, I do not endorse a “reboot” of this. Somethings were perfect the first time out.
Director: “So in this scene where Hawkins gets blasted by the Predators plasma cannon… he’s just going to absorb it and say something really funny that makes all the ladies want to have sex with him. We also need to add a bamboo spike pit for Dutch to comedically fall into and die.”
It can’t be done. The world has changed. Predator and Die Hard are THE definitive 80s action movies. And they cannot be made in any other style.
The galaxy sets itself right when Bryan Singer is cast as the Predator.
Or any of these people
Couldn’t you just have RIck Rolled me? Yeesh.
Predator will be played by Andy Serkis – I think that’s a law in California now.
+100 Twinks to Feklhr
Good luck making a better movie than Predator 2. Bill Paxton + Gary Busey = The golden age of cinema.
Nah. I’m still a fan of the original and think it’s one of leanest, best action movies ever made.
Predator. New from Black & Dekker.
Starring Kevin Hart as the gattling gun.
you win at life.
Come on in you fuckers. Ole brainless is waitin…
Didn’t Hollywood learn from the new Total Recall? Leave the good Arnold movies alone. If you want to do a remake, pick Commando or The Running Man.
I would love to see a Running Man movie that is substantially closer to the Stephen King book (that the Schwarzenegger movie was loosely based on). The book is pretty badass.
I thought the Hunger Games was the Running Man reboot?
YOu could not remake Commando – the cheese was layered so deep on that fucker. Arnold and his sweet daughter chilling at their mountain cabin, petting deer and chopping wood… then an army attacks them… You cannot suspend disbelief on that level anymore.
They should remake good movies like “junior” or “jingle all the way”
Now THIS is a remake of Jingle All the Way I’d pay to see:
That is awesome!!
How does one differentiate a Predator reboot from a Predator sequel? One would be a bunch of burly alpha types fighting an invisible space monster and the other would be… a bunch of burly alpha types fighting an invisible space monster.
Predator 2 and Predators actually both revolved around relatively lean protagonists. I dare you to call Adrien Brody “burly” with a straight face.
I thought he was he was pretty shredded/ripped for that movie. : )
Instead of chaw, Jesse Ventura will be passing around viagra, proselytising its sexual tyranasaur capabilities.
And the Predator will get so tired if Gus moonbat conspiracy theories, he will just leave quietly in his own.
Fuck!
Yeah!
The Predator is a great antagonist so I’m happy for more movies revolving around it. Set it in WW2, interrupting fighting in the Pacific theatre or far east (Allied commandos, Ghurkas & Japanese) and I might get giddy.
DUDE!! !
since it’s Shane Black i am hoping for a X-Mas theme. something like Predator has to collect all the skulls on his kid’s Christmas list.
DUDE!!!
Can Sinbad be the Predator? Pleeeease!
If anyone were to reboot it, Shane Black is the guy the I’m okay with doing it.
Plus it’s a chance for him to work with his ol’ pal. Also another chance for Dekker to eat food again.
Since its Shane Black we know its gonna be set at Christmas so I’m just gonna come out and say what we all should be thinking here, Predator vs Santa.
To be honest, The Monster Squad was probably the first movie that completely blew my mind when I was a kid: “This. Is. Too. Awesome. I. Can’t. Handle. It” And, yes, the nards line was a big part of that reaction. Ahhh, to be 7 again.
I remember for like a month after that movie came out I would randomly shout “My name is Horace”, while pumping an imaginary shot gun. I was a weird kid.
Good lord, Monster Squad was good. I am actually kind of stoked about this reboot.
So Shane? How’s that Doc Savage movie coming along?
Will this be good or garbage? To find out…STICK AROUND.
If only this would have happened during her “Going Commando” acting phase.
I thought the Predators movie was good, although it had a shitload of callbacks to the original. But, I don’t care if this next one is a reboot or a sequel or a prequel or something else all together, if Shane Black is helping to write and directing it, I’m all the way in.
For a period of time I was convinced that “Embrace of the Vampire” was the greatest thing to ever happen in my life. Still not sure it isn’t.
…… why not just make another movie. Why remake or Reboot ? …. just make a new one. Total Recall was horrible. I dont know.
You are quotes masters; most of the good ones are gone. How’s this one “one who makes strophis of man”…. Or trophies said properly.
I wish I could quote Billy’s laugh.
Another quote I use quite offer “what’s with this fooking tie business?”
My top 5 Arnold movies (I still have a Predator poster hanging in my basement with the tag line “soon the hunt will begin”)
1. Conan the Barbarian
2. Predator
3. The Terminator
4. Total Recall
5. Terminator 2