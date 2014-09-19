Fox’s ‘Deadpool’ Movie Finally Has A Release Date

A month ago, my colleague Dan Seitz asked the question that has been on the minds of so many comic book and movie fans in general since Wolverine: Origins came and went – is there ever going to be a Deadpool movie? Dan’s guess was that we’d eventually see Deadpool again in one of 20th Century Fox’s Marvel movies, perhaps in that unnamed Marvel movie on the calendar for some time in 2018. Fortunately, it turns out that not only will Deadpool be in an upcoming Fox/Marvel movie, but he will indeed finally be in his own movie, and it is set for a February 12, 2016 release, according to Variety. How romantic!

Tim Miller is still attached to direct the “total reboot” of the character, and Ryan Reynolds is still apparently going to be the man who portrays Wade Wilson on the big screen, as that wildly celebrated test footage from July seems to have reignited everyone’s fire to get this movie made.

“The movie has been in a state of limbo for a while. There was such an overpowering reaction to the footage, you sort of feel like, ‘Oh, so we weren’t crazy for our reasons for loving this character, for loving this role.’ It’s interesting to see the power of the Internet. It’s awe-inspiring, actually.” (Via Niagara Falls Review, H/T to THR)

I’m sure that plenty of fans will be circling February 2016 on their “Hunks of Marvel” calendars, while others will be voicing their outrage over the possibility of Reynolds being given another chance to play a superhero. To those people, I only have this to say – It can always be worse… will.i.am could be involved.