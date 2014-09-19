Fox’s ‘Deadpool’ Movie Finally Has A Release Date

A month ago, my colleague Dan Seitz asked the question that has been on the minds of so many comic book and movie fans in general since Wolverine: Origins came and went – is there ever going to be a Deadpool movie? Dan’s guess was that we’d eventually see Deadpool again in one of 20th Century Fox’s Marvel movies, perhaps in that unnamed Marvel movie on the calendar for some time in 2018. Fortunately, it turns out that not only will Deadpool be in an upcoming Fox/Marvel movie, but he will indeed finally be in his own movie, and it is set for a February 12, 2016 release, according to Variety. How romantic!
Tim Miller is still attached to direct the “total reboot” of the character, and Ryan Reynolds is still apparently going to be the man who portrays Wade Wilson on the big screen, as that wildly celebrated test footage from July seems to have reignited everyone’s fire to get this movie made.
“The movie has been in a state of limbo for a while. There was such an overpowering reaction to the footage, you sort of feel like, ‘Oh, so we weren’t crazy for our reasons for loving this character, for loving this role.’ It’s interesting to see the power of the Internet. It’s awe-inspiring, actually.” (Via Niagara Falls Review, H/T to THR)
I’m sure that plenty of fans will be circling February 2016 on their “Hunks of Marvel” calendars, while others will be voicing their outrage over the possibility of Reynolds being given another chance to play a superhero. To those people, I only have this to say – It can always be worse… will.i.am could be involved.
I am pleasantly surprised that this is actually happening.
[i1.kym-cdn.com]
This sums it all up for me
This is good news. I hope it’s actually R-rated though and not just another watered down, neutered live action cartoon like most superhero movies.
I read somewhere that it would be PG-13 and that is bullshit.
It also helps that a wacky cult team just had the biggest movie of the summer.
Chris Pratt is basically what Ryan Reynolds has always tried to be.
@Burnsy – I’ve been saying the same thing for the last two years.
Yeah when I heard the news last night I knew that it had to be more Guardians of the Galaxy than the test footage that finally got Fox to green light this.
I think I’m more excited about this than any other announcement this summer. That test footage was so awesome.
I like Ryan reynolds too. His comedy movies are meh but still bearable. I’ll enjoy this movie when it comes out.
I’m sure the cynics out there on the internet will enjoy that deadpool always wears a mask. That way they dont have to see Ryan Reynolds face throughout the whole movie.
I’m sure they’ll show Deadpool’s horrific face at some point in the movie.
Maybe we’ll get lucky and he’ll suddenly go super-method and jam his head into a vat of boiling grease.
‘Just Friends’ is comedy gold i tell you…gold
That scene where Sabretooth kills a teleporter like that scarred me even more than no-mouthpool.
I bet throughout the movie he and the audience will see himself as normal while his scarred up face will be shown to the other characters every now and then
Chris Evans was Johnny Storm, and he was so bad they made him Captain Marvel. I’m sure Hal Jordan can pull this off.
Captain America.
This was a trap, wasn’t it?
[runs from horrific wedgie]
@Homo_Erectus – ahh shit. That’s what I get for not proofreading.
Actually, Chris Evans was the only good part of those terrible FF movies.
Don’t forget he was also Lucas Lee
And one of the vegan police is The Punisher.
Now all we have to do is get the target audience to buy tickets for it and not download it 2 weeks before it’s released.
Meh, the nerds are just window-dressing at this point, and they all go to the theater anyway.
Are we getting the first R-rated Marvel movie? Hell, yea![filmcutting.com]
Punisher:War Zone, Blade…those were R.
And Blade actually still stands up as a good flick. When you allow the content to be there it makes a good picture.
Deadpool as NC-17 though . . . to dream the impossible dream.
I’m intrigued. Deadpool is going to be tough to pull off and, yes, I’m hoping for bat-shit crazy, fouth-wall breaking, blood-and-guts, R-rated fun. I’m not getting that am I? Damnit.
Side note: Liev Schreiber plays an awesome bad guy. I’ll watch Wolverine: Origins when I see it on solely for the first 10 minutes of actually interesting flashbacks and then only pay attention when Schreiber is on-screen.
Much more than Affleck, Schreiber was the bomb in Phantoms.
If they use the script that’s been floating around forever that the test footage was based on (you can read it here if you’d like: [www.scribd.com] ) then you will get your wish. And it seems like that’s what they’re going with seeing as they’re using the same director and actor. Part of the appeal is that it would be cheap for the studio to make.
He was also the best part of Goon, too
Whoa whoa whoa. Kim Coates is the best part of Goon.
Keeping Deadpool’s manic pace for a whole movie might be tough.
Break up the pace with ultraviolence.
It might be tough in lesser hands but the short and Ryan Reynold’s casting keeps me optimistic about the potential. I know Chris Pratt is supposed to be THAT DUDE but I always thought Ryan Reynold’s was in the top tier “motormouth veterans” along with Jeremy Piven and Vince Vaughn. The director almost did the impossible by making a Deadpool short that was a lot better than most were expecting. I feel as though he’ll be able to do a better job with a full movie. Remember the amount of one-liners and sight gags you would miss in a comedy like Scary Movie, Airplane, Don’t Be A Menace, or Naked Gun because there were so many in a 90 minute running time? Deadpool has potential. Lots of it.
If they make Deadpool as “Naked Guy with Ultraviolence”, I will be there opening night, pants off, until the last breath of air leaves my body.
BAH. “Naked GUN with Ultraviolence”.
I SWEAR I wasn’t dreaming of putting suntan lotion on Cable. HONEST.
@Soul Glo I’ll be happy if they do a frame for frame run-thru of the video game.
[makeagif.com]
I think he did a good job proving up he could deliver the sarcasm necessary in the test footage. Approved.
If this was in Disney/Marvel movie hands it would be decent. What makes Deadpool popular is not going to translate well to live action. Also, Ryan Reynolds is movie poison.
According to Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld, they agreed on a PG-13 version without losing the integrity of the character.
So yeah… fuck that noise.
They’d save a lot of money makeup.
I just hope we get the R-rated Deadpool that we all deserve! -http://www.examiner.com/article/fox-benches-the-ff-and-moves-deadpool-up-to-bat-2016
A PG-13 Deadpool movie will be like watching “porn” on Cinemax.