Frotcast 100 Extravaganza! Matt Ufford, Justin Halpern, Burnsy, Laremy

#Frotcast
Senior Editor
05.17.12 18 Comments
[audio:http://filmdrunk.podbean.com/mf/web/dq9hrw/Filmdrunk100.mp3%5D

Listen on the player above, or download this week’s episode as an mp3 here (right-click, “save as.”)

The haters said we’d never make it to 100 Frotcasts, but it looks like we showed them! For our 100th episode extravaganza, we brought back all your favorite guests, Matt Ufford from SB Nation, Justin Halpern whose new book, I Suck At Girls is on sale now (here’s an excerpt), Laremy Legel from Film.com, and of course Uproxx’s own utility power-bottom Burnsy. Enjoy, friends. And check after the jump for episode notes from Adam.

Subscribe to the Frotcast on iTunes (leave us a review!). Now you can stream the Frotcast to your iPhone or Android Device – find us on Stitcher! Email us at Frotcast@Gmail.com. Leave us a voicemail at 415-275-0030.

  • 00:02:02 – This special episode kicks off with listener voicemails where the Frotcast crew gets reviewed, and The Dictator receives some porn parody titles. Vince plays Peter Berg’s interview with the Israeli reporter. The guys talk about the “one line” fix in movies, and Vince shares his thoughts about Rihanna.
  • 00:12:55 – Matt Ufford is the first guest to talk about SB Nation and some of his highlights so far. He also answers Vince’s questions about movies and what male celebrity he would marry. Everyone shares stories about Vince’s dad. Vince reveals that one of his reviews is going to be published, and we find out from MANswers how to get drunk on grandpa.
  • 00:30:41 – Up next is Justin Halpern, who is on tour for his book I Suck at Girls. An excerpt from his about the time he found a porn cache can be found at Grantland. Justin talks about what a book tour entails. The guys talk about Bum Combine, Olivia Munn’s book, and Wes Anderson’s new film, Moonrise Kingdom. And Vince wants to own a plantation [a hacienda! I misspoke! -Ed.].
  • 00:56:06 – Burnsy is back to answer Vince’s questions, and can’t decide if The Avengers or The Vow is his favorite film of the year. This leads to the genesis of Hipster C-Tates. The guys find out what babes are best in the sack from MANswers. As always, Burnsy brings some Hott Goss news.
  • 01:16:47 – Laremy closes the episode with a breakdown of Battleship with spoilers, because no one cares. The guys have some fun with a morning show clip featuring Laremy. With news that MTV bought Film.com, Laremy reads a list of possible job opportunities. A man’s best friend’s worst enemy seems like the popular choice. There’s some talk about sponsorships, Rudyard Kipling gets the conversation off topic, and the episode ends with a Kate Bosworth poop story.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Frotcast
TAGSBURNSYFROTCASTjustin halpernLAREMYMATT UFFORD

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 19 hours ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 3 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP