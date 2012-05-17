Frotcast 100 Extravaganza! Matt Ufford, Justin Halpern, Burnsy, Laremy

[audio:http://filmdrunk.podbean.com/mf/web/dq9hrw/Filmdrunk100.mp3%5D
Listen on the player above, or download this week’s episode as an mp3 here (right-click, “save as.”)
The haters said we’d never make it to 100 Frotcasts, but it looks like we showed them! For our 100th episode extravaganza, we brought back all your favorite guests, Matt Ufford from SB Nation, Justin Halpern whose new book, I Suck At Girls is on sale now (here’s an excerpt), Laremy Legel from Film.com, and of course Uproxx’s own utility power-bottom Burnsy. Enjoy, friends. And check after the jump for episode notes from Adam.
Subscribe to the Frotcast on iTunes (leave us a review!). Now you can stream the Frotcast to your iPhone or Android Device – find us on Stitcher! Email us at Frotcast@Gmail.com. Leave us a voicemail at 415-275-0030.
- 00:02:02 – This special episode kicks off with listener voicemails where the Frotcast crew gets reviewed, and The Dictator receives some porn parody titles. Vince plays Peter Berg’s interview with the Israeli reporter. The guys talk about the “one line” fix in movies, and Vince shares his thoughts about Rihanna.
- 00:12:55 – Matt Ufford is the first guest to talk about SB Nation and some of his highlights so far. He also answers Vince’s questions about movies and what male celebrity he would marry. Everyone shares stories about Vince’s dad. Vince reveals that one of his reviews is going to be published, and we find out from MANswers how to get drunk on grandpa.
- 00:30:41 – Up next is Justin Halpern, who is on tour for his book I Suck at Girls. An excerpt from his about the time he found a porn cache can be found at Grantland. Justin talks about what a book tour entails. The guys talk about Bum Combine, Olivia Munn’s book, and Wes Anderson’s new film, Moonrise Kingdom. And Vince wants to own a plantation [a hacienda! I misspoke! -Ed.].
- 00:56:06 – Burnsy is back to answer Vince’s questions, and can’t decide if The Avengers or The Vow is his favorite film of the year. This leads to the genesis of Hipster C-Tates. The guys find out what babes are best in the sack from MANswers. As always, Burnsy brings some Hott Goss news.
- 01:16:47 – Laremy closes the episode with a breakdown of Battleship with spoilers, because no one cares. The guys have some fun with a morning show clip featuring Laremy. With news that MTV bought Film.com, Laremy reads a list of possible job opportunities. A man’s best friend’s worst enemy seems like the popular choice. There’s some talk about sponsorships, Rudyard Kipling gets the conversation off topic, and the episode ends with a Kate Bosworth poop story.
Ok I’ll ask, Brett’s your drug dealer right? I’m trying to figure out what he brings to the table and that’s the only thing I can come up with.
How about being the artsy, cynical, bone-collector who makes obscure but clever jokes?
I’m sure this is great, and I look forward to listening to it, but I do wanna say one thing: FUCK GAWKER AND THEIR STUPID BULLSHIT MADE-UP GODDAMN POLICIES.
Gawker is the worst place ever.
Needs more dubstep.
On a side note, I had a brilliant idea for a Brokeback Mountain sequel: Oklahomos. Discuss on next Frotcast.
/no homo… Well, whatever. I suppose it is in the title. You got me.
Oklahomo, where the sins cum creepin’ up from behind
And the meat we beat sure tastes sweet
When the gimp cums at the rear of the train
Oklahomo, Ev’ry night my homo man and I
Go out and stalk like two chicken hawks
Makin’ crazy circles round the brown eye!
We know we belong to the man
And the man we belong to is grand!
And when we say
Yeeow! Ayipioeeay!
We’re only sayin’
You’re lookin’ fine, Oklahomo!
Oklahomo O.Gay!
When will frotcast 100 hit itunes? I don’t see it there yet.
Also, for those on Windows Phone devices (all 2 of you), you can find the Frotcast in the Marketplace or via the Podcast section in the Music + Video player. No need to download another shitty radio app.
I have a Windows Phone. I’m cool right?
I also expect a 138th episode spectacular
You can hear Matt’s tears of joy reminiscing about the dog show.
At least Vince is a funny racist. I find them much easier to deal with.
How dare you.
Is that how you would talk to the slaves on your plantation, Vince?
How do I get a “Verified” profile Mancini? The answer is Travolta-esque sexual favors, isn’t it?
Fine, I’m in. Just tell me when.
I’m disappointed in the lack of birthday dog PhotoShop. There should be 100 dogs to signify the accomplishment here.
Red Sox Pizza Incident – [www.youtube.com]
One of the last Sox games I actually watched live. I knew they would never get better than that.
What I find interesting is that if Vince or any of the rest of the gang was to die (touch wood) you would have more sample-able audio than most celebrities, 100 hours of of strange conversations would make a dynamite powerpoint presentation.
Saying you’re a nerd because you like star wars is like saying you’re a sports fan becauae you watch the super bowl