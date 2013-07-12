Frotcast 160: Pacific Rim, and our biggest movie letdowns, with Laremy and David Gborie

Listen on the player above, or download this week’s episode as an mp3 here (right-click, “save as.”)
This week on the Frotcast (sorry I’m posting it a day late, I got swamped like your mom’s panties), RottenTomatoes Top Critic™ Laremy and I discuss Pacific Rim with all your favorite frot-bros, Bret, Brendan, and Ben, finally back from his Vietnam vision quest. Pacific Rim leads to a larger discussion of memorable movie letdowns in general. What movie did you think was going to be super awesome that turned out to be not so awesome?
San Francisco comedian David “The G is Silent” Gborie sits in for the ‘cast, and we hear about his favorite comedy towns, including, strangely Omaha. There’s also talk of Ben’s trip Asia and a listener’s memorable encounter with Val Kilmer – read on for that. Enjoy!
Also, the pods are back at Frotcast.com! Check out FilmDrunk & Friends at Cobb’s in SF August 4th!
This is reader submitted, so obviously I can’t verify its veracity:
So I went to the New Mexico State and a couple of years ago, I got my short film in the local film festival. The big draw was that Val Kilmer was going to be there to present films and accept awards. They said he only did it because he wanted to run for governor but who knows.
So anyway, as the weekend approached more of the screenings kept getting canceled as Kilmer didn’t want to actually come. So the organizers were scrambling which was good for me cause they ended up showing my film like three times.
Anyway by the big presentation night Kilmer had finally committed. There was a huge line for people to get autographs outside that the organizers had made. So he shows up, takes his awards, says he refuses to sign any autographs making the people in line not only miss his speech but miss out on seeing him in anyway. Then he ran over to this lady in a wheelchair asked if she would be his friend and then proceeded to use her as a battering ram to plow through the crowd. He knocked over two volunteers.
So the festival sucked but the image of Iceman barreling down volunteers so he didn’t have to sign an autograph was worth it.
I love Val Kilmer.
the thought of the human giant, Brendan, drinking wine and eating pizza in a New York Italian restaurant was pretty goddamn priceless.
*Shirtless
When it comes to movie let-downs, I dont see how anything can top the last Indiana Jones flick. Sweet mother of god…
Easy: Star Wars 1-3
Be Kind Rewind was one of the biggest let downs I’ve had recently. I know it wasn’t a huge blockbuster movie, but I was really expecting some hilarious cheap movie spoofs. Turns out it was just a boring, unfunny mess that made me even more convinced Mos Def is mentally retarded.
In Vietnam, my friend rented a girl friend for 25 bucks a day, He got bored of her though and she like followed him someone where and paid here to go away He also almost had his money as soon as he got there.
In Japan there is alot of Chinese prostitutes strangely. and the maid bars are weird.
I was stoked for the 1997 Godzilla that trailer was so cool. also the matrix sequels… sigh.
Man, Matrix Reloaded….. my dumb-ass younger self thought they could do no wrong. WRONG.
At least the juice girls in Korea are Russian.
Quality “crappy 90’s villain name:” Georgia Tech running back Synjyn Days.
Was really excited for Rise of the Planet of the Gapes. What a disappointment.
I find the clown sex lady off-putting. I’m glad the family is back together, and with two solid guests.
and a quote about of expectations:
[Hot Shots!]
Rabinowitz: What are you reading?
Topper: Great Expectations.
Rabinowitz: Is it any good?
Topper: It’s not what I’d hoped for.
Spider Man 3, holy shit
I stand by my Val Kilmer story! He did that shit! Thanks for liking it and reading it.
Dalia Dippolito is the name of the woman who tried to hire a hitman, in case anyone wants to read further about it or watch the video.