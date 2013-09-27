Frotcast 171: Fantastic Fest, The Name Draft with Matt Lieb

Listen on the player above, or download this week’s episode as an mp3 here (right-click, “save as.”)

You may notice that the Frotcast is a bit late this week, and for that, I apologize. We had some technical difficulties, which I blame on Ben’s cancer.

This week, Vince returns from Fantastic Fest to discuss what went down and the movies he saw and the FilmDrunkards he met, and shooting shotguns with Keanu Reeves. Ben is near Stanford for chemo, but he saw World War Z, which he discusses, which leads us into our favorite zombie movies.

We answer a couple of your email questions, including the guy who tells us what it’s like living next to Guy Fieri, and a question about whether teams like the Redskins should change their name. We talk about the girl on a quest to make 300 sandwiches for her loser boyfriend, and whether we were disappointed about Horse E-Books, and finish things off with a truncated version of the Name Draft. To be continued….

You can still buy the podcast we recorded at The Gathering here for a dollar. Support the Frot. #FROTSTRONG!

