Frotcast 171: Fantastic Fest, The Name Draft with Matt Lieb

You may notice that the Frotcast is a bit late this week, and for that, I apologize. We had some technical difficulties, which I blame on Ben’s cancer.
This week, Vince returns from Fantastic Fest to discuss what went down and the movies he saw and the FilmDrunkards he met, and shooting shotguns with Keanu Reeves. Ben is near Stanford for chemo, but he saw World War Z, which he discusses, which leads us into our favorite zombie movies.
We answer a couple of your email questions, including the guy who tells us what it’s like living next to Guy Fieri, and a question about whether teams like the Redskins should change their name. We talk about the girl on a quest to make 300 sandwiches for her loser boyfriend, and whether we were disappointed about Horse E-Books, and finish things off with a truncated version of the Name Draft. To be continued….
You can still buy the podcast we recorded at The Gathering here for a dollar. Support the Frot. #FROTSTRONG!
Hope Ben’s chemo is fucking up that stupid cancer in it’s face.
He’s on ‘roids now, which I know was always his dream.
Man, he is going to rage out like Ben Affleck in that thing…where he roid rages on his girlfriend…ugh, I lost interest in what I was talking about.
Best afternoon special ever.
That’s the real back story on why Batman couldn’t keep Rachael Dawes.
Fuck, I was going to say that Ben looked like he was on steroids in the pic you posted on facebook. He looks buffed. But if it´s for cancer it doesn´t count. Ask Ahnold.
A buddy of mine, who is a bodybuilder and most certainly NOT on steroids, gets really sad when someone makes a Roid quip to him. Because he is super ripped. I guess he gets down because he has worked so hard to get to that point as a clean bodybuilder.
However, I am not bodybuilder, but am in good shape, and when someone makes a steroid joke to me, I think it’s flattering. “Me?! You think I do roids?! Man! All this time spent working out is working out.” Then I beat him over the head with a 45 pound weight because of my roid rage.
Where can we find the Name Game Tourney?
I had to pause at Matt Lieb/Brendan’s “was he real or was he in down’s face?” because I almost shit my pants laughing.
what’s the hardest part about being a rollerblader?
telling your parents that you’re gay. weeeeeeeeeeeeee
If you like @vice_is_hip, @UpWorthIt is kinda the same thing but with that smug, horrible Upworthy site.
Thought Catalog is also a great satire site.
Oh, wait. They’re serious? Ye gods.
Amused at Ben’s take on World War Z, because that is exactly what happened. They reshot the whole ending with a rewrite from Lindelof. Basically everything from the plane crash on was completely reshot and it’s completely random that they’d be in Wales of all places (“Lindelof’d”, one might say). If you notice there’s some B-roll footage in the little ending voiceover that looks way too over-the top and expensive for a montage and it’s actually from the battles in Russia that were part of the original ending (and consequently the only thing in the movie that would’ve been remotely close to the book).
Now if you’ll excuse me I have to go argue with grown men about what actually constitutes a zombie.
Fact checker alert: George Preston Marshall was the racist owner of the who didn’t want integration Redskins. George Allen was a coach.
So is matt a regular host now? Cuz he’s great and I love him and want him on every frotcast. He replaces Brett’s cynicism with earnest sadness.
Wheres the rest of this Frotcast? Nobody likes teases.
Bret chose Barkevious Mingo!