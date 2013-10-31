Frotcast 176: The Guy Fieri Court Report, Matt Lieb’s sexual experiences

Listen on the player above, or download this week’s episode as an mp3 here (right-click, “save as”)
It’s a long podcast this week, but if you don’t make it to the end, I’ll just spoil it for you: Matt Lieb tells us about a girl who choked him out and spit in his face. Before that, I dish the Donkey Sauce on Guy Fieri’s court appearance, and we discuss Bad Grandpa, Blackfish, Seduced and Abandoned, and Cloud Atlas. Listeners write to ask questions and tell us about their worst breakups (keep ’em coming! more lady questions!). Brendan revisits his impression of God, the movie producer who loves Yoohoo.
LISTENER ASSIGNMENT
We all have at least two or three Facebook friends who we barely know in real life that we stay friends with solely so we can keep reading their fantastically obnoxious status updates. For next week’s show, email us your friends’ all-time most obnoxious status update and we’ll read them on the next Frot (with names concealed to protect the innocent, of course).
Subscribe on iTunes (RATE THE PODCAST!). Download the Stitcher App and stream the Frotcast to your iPhone or Android device. Support the Frot at Frotcast.com.
Email us at frotcast@gmail.com. Voicemail us at 415.275.0030. Follow Vince on Twitter and Instagram. Follow Matt Lieb. Follow Ben on Twitter. Follow Bret on Twitter. Follow Laremy on Twitter. Fan us on Facebook.
downloadable version is all poppy and broken sounding
Everyone sounds a little over modulated for the first 10 or 20 minutes.
Here is the Stevie Nicks Fajita Roundup SNL skit you mentioned, still so damn funny after all these years:
[www.dailymotion.com]
I know I’ve been listening to this show for a while now cuz I remember the story of the crazy chick with the long text demanding to be shown a good time.
Dick farts -> steamboat whistle from old Mickey Mouse cartoons
Where the fuck is my “other” folder on Facebook?
Why do they bother to make horror movies? That scene in Blackfish where Kasatka repeatedly drags trainer Ken Peters to the bottom of the pool, jesusfuckingchristnononononono
Great frotcast but holy shit are Vince and Ben’s mics blown out.
Yeah, Ben told me to turn mine up, and then I listened and it was all blown out. But I didn’t notice until later how blown out his was. Should be better next week now that I have a reliable computer to record on.
Indeed. Good luck with the new and improved Frotputer.
Aside from Ben clearly talking with the mic IN his mouth this was hilarious. When does Lieb get a spinoff where he just spends an hour talking about his sexual proclivities and you all just laugh?
I need to hear the rest of the story of Matt Leib and the chick who choked him out.
This frotcast made me sad to be married. The fun people can have while online dating or dumping people via text message is endless.
Remember how Brendan’s “I’ll suck your dick” joke began? The worst thing worse than Dafoe could turn to someone and say in an elevator.
This would make it infinitely worse. [i.imgur.com]
I’m behind on Frotcasts, but I listened to ep 174 this wknd about the girl dipping her boobie in cappuccino and I have a request… MORE EROTIC FROTFICTION PLEASE!
Personally, i’m not that creative, so hopefully somebody can send in something this wk about how they went grocery shopping with their dad’s girlfriend and she reached up her dress right in isle 3 diddling herself with a peach roll-up and made you eat it.
Oh!… and always more detail about the boobies please. You can’t have erotic Frotfiction without em!