Frotcast 199: The Worst Viral Ad, Burnsy’s Corner, Jason Dove

This week, San Francisco comedian and conspiracy nut Jason Dove drops by the Frotcast, while Ashley Burns joins via Skype to talk about the origin of Boo Boo Stewart, and we find the world’s most evil viral ad. Burnsy introduces his pick for the song of the Summer, and we listen to the best interview of the week, with “Jammie,” who spells his name visually. Burnsy complains about Empire Records, we get a Jaden Smith update, Jason Dove tells us about the latest conspiracies, we read your porn emails, and Brendan tells us about a dance battle he got into at a wedding.
Here it is, your song of the summer (though it’s really more about the video):
—
Elsewhere, this is the worst viral ad of all time. Supposedly the people who sat for this job interview were real job seekers:
No way those people were real. If someone pulled that shit on me while I was looking for a job they’d get thrown out a window. What’s even more disturbing is that an ad agency wasting job seekers’ time and then surprising them with an ad for greeting cards is “cute” or “touching” according to some people. I hate those people.
There are so many hilarious parts in that video I can’t decide which to comment on. The part that is sticking with me the most is that as the lyrics go “I’m free to be whatever I want to be” the kids start playing with a towel. Nothing says freedom like two doofuses running in a circle while holding opposite ends of a towel. I LOVE TOWELS AND I DON’T CARE WHO KNOWS IT!
BURNSY! And the world makes sense again…
Thankfully you preemptively derailed the comment I had dreamt up for the Frotcrew, it was pretty crackers and ended with me confessing to Louisville Sluggering my drunk ass step dad in the bathtub for continually disappointing me – Lieb woulda loved it!
But now, I can go to my happy place and that place is called Burnsy’s Corner! A place where the beer flows like wine and beautiful women instinctively flock like the salmon of Capistrano.
Of course this also means, Ash won’t be a part of next week’s Frotcast Episode 200 Frottacular as back to back visits are reserved only for quicksand enthusiasts. But hopefully, we can still get appearances next week by: Laremy, Fake Bret, Seymore Butts, Alison Stevenson, Koi Calls w/ Plessy Perkins, Matt Ufford, Lindy, The Intern, Junior College Armond White, Matt Louv, BurnsyFan66, and Joe “Sinclitico” King!!!
Or not… seeing how the Frottacular event only exists in my fan fiction.
I just want actual frottage.
Holy shit, i somehow forgot about the Koi calls.
@David Bowies Nipple Antennae YUP! It’s your patriotic Filmdrunk duty to remember the last Koi Calls Frotcast – episode #66… never forget.
Commenters always ask where I got the “66” that’s in my name and while I tell them it stands for the erotic act of cuddling, it is actually from that specific event.
The “BurnsyFan” comes from being BEST FRIENDS with Burnsy as you heard him say so in this episode and cannot ever take it back no matter what! Double stampsys, no eraseys!!
Adam Carolla also thinks reviews should be objective. It’s weird how much I can disagree with Carolla and still like him. I call it the Burnsy effect.
I heard that. I give Carolla a pass, because he doesn’t read and I don’t think he quite meant “objective.” It sounded like he just mean that people shouldn’t use hating past things he’s done as a reason to dismiss a current project, which is a totally fair knock on lazy criticism.
Bill Burr’s counter-argument: [www.youtube.com]
“Vinegar strokes” comes from a pretty funny ep of The League. If I recall, it involves their high school reunion and Ruxin trying to show off his wife to a kind of douchey Ike Barenholz.
Hearing that song on the Frotcast was pretty good, but it absolutely failed to convey the total awkwardness of this video. I get SEVERE retard tingle while watching this. It’s too awkward for me to make it through the first minute.
“World’s Toughest Job”
Abortion Clinic assistant?
Bunny murder?
[www.abc.net.au]
Social Media Consultant?
IRS Auditor (or any government tax collection agency around the world)?
Ass milk drinker?
[vine.co]
Nothing brings the frotcast to a screeching halt like Jason Dave’s rambling off-mic lunacy
The Geneva Conventions actually prohibit the usage of weaponizing weather.
I’m surprised these American Greetings fucks haven’t been bombed into tiny bits of the pig’s asshole they came from. [instagram.com]
URL didn’t link. Fuck it. They’re turds and I hope they die.
Jesus Fucking Christ on a pogostick. There are assholes bitching about how the ad is ignoring or dismissing or otherwise not jerking off dads as well.
Why can’t we just kill all the stupid people?
Furthermore, this is just another piece of evidence as to why Boston fucking sucks.
I’m angry, drunk, and under a hard as cement deadline, and yet I’m now all-consumed with hating this video with every bit of my being.