Frotcast 208: Laremy Reads Mean Comments, Alison Reads Bad Tinder Texts

–
–
Listen on the player above, or download as an mp3 here (right click, save as).
We have a special treat for the Frotcast listeners this week, as both Bret and Alison Stevenson join us live in studio. Alison reads us some of her creepiest online dating icebreakers that she’s been collecting for years now, and Laremy Skypes in to read the meanest comments about him in his Clint Eastwood post and discuss Bell’s Palsy awareness. Favorite comment, “Did the palsy rot your brain like it did your face, Laremy?”
We answer a reader question about whether girls are capable of pooping without peeing, and about water dumps in general. We discuss Obvious Child, Jersey Boys, and Clint Eastwood’s last decade of movies (all agree that Letters From Iwo Jima is unwatchable, yet somehow this movie rates above 90% on RottenTomatoes, curious). Finally, Laremy and I opine about what makes older film critics eventually turn crazy. Enjoy.
Subscribe to the Frotcast on iTunes. Leave us a review on Stitcher.
Additionally, you can catch us on Mutiny Radio every Wednesday!
I also like to drink scotch with my beer, and beer with my beer, and have emergency back-up beers within reach at all times.
You’re all right.
Is that a jar of that firefly – not moonshine – moonshine? If so, you’re fucked man.
Really not trying to be mean/troll…does Laremy have eyebrows? Are they just REALLY blonde?
Laremy does the pass out game wrong… back in my day, it was called the helicopter. and it took 2 kids and there was spinning and mayhem, etc.
I’ve said too much
Guy’cha! The Mighty Feklahr is a couple episodes behind, but this looks like a good cheater to skip forward with. Qaplah!!!
Verbal Kunt wins all the COTW and gets the best Laremy burn. Why do we even try?
Yeah I’m sorry he has suffered enough. That’s mug only a mother could love.
I humbly propose that you have people read mean comments about themselves on every podcast. Maybe do a different Filmdrunk “Personality” every week. Laremy reading those was just fantastic.
Hey Vince, quick question.
If I only download this bad boy from Instacast, does it help, or do you only get “credit” from Itunes downloads?
I don’t know if it even maters, but I enjoy this ever week, and just want to make sure I help anyway I can to keep it going.
Thanks.
Two things:
Bret, nice to have you back in the Frotquarters! Your amazing, optimistic outlook on people and life was sorely missed.
Vince, please always have the new Frottable full of alcohol. I laugh so much more when you don’t give a shit.
Oh, I guess there’s a third thing:
Laremy, your nonsensical lists are fantastic.
Hey…I think that Letters from Iwo Jima comment was directed at me! Pistols at dawn, sir!
I was listening to ep 206 again. Listening to PFTC read from his book nearly made me piss myself.
Alcohol may also have been involved, but that was really really really fucking funny
Give Bret and Alison their own spin-off podcast right now.
You guys need to get Pugiron on the podcast and pick his sad, strange little brain. It would be fasnicating.
Really good cast, guys. Alison is always great, and the world is whole again with Bret back in his rightful spot.
And it’s just unspoken that Laremy is the tits, of course
I admittedly was worried there that my comment was going to get lumped in with Pugiron’s as “Examples of Pieces of Shit on the Internet”. I can rest easy now.
“…Lindy West… eats… Oreos…” – I almost crashed into a tree on that one!
Outside of having Burnsy back on, I’m really looking fwd to the FROT where it’s just the original foursome (hopefully not the farewell episode).
Vince bringing Laremy on to read lists and then unsubtely bagging on the quality of his lists is one of my favourite recurring bits.
Yo Vince, love the frotcast but never let Laremy on for more than 15 minute (MAX!!) again. His voice makes me want to start murdering infants. Also get Joe Sinclitico on soon. And Brendon from WWTDD.
You may have to start an email campaign to get Brendon on, I’ve asked and he’s not interested.