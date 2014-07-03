Frotcast 210: ‘Weekend At Bernie’s’, The Leftovers, and Matt Ufford Makes A Nice Summer Salad

–
Listen on the player above, or download as an mp3 here (right click, save as).
First thing’s first, if you’re listening to the Frotcast, you should be telling friends to listen to the Frotcast. That way we can all share a thing together and it will be lots of fun and Jesus will love you. Moving on…
Bret, comedian Matt Lieb, and SB Nation’s Matt Ufford join this week’s podcast, on the subject of ‘Weekend At Bernie’s’ (turning 25) and HBO’s ‘The Leftovers.’
We open talking about Gary the Goat and Jimbo the Australian, and rural Australiana in general. This leads us to Nathan For You, and whether it’s real or not, and whether that matters. We wonder what’s going on in the background at Ufford’s, and it turns out, he’s been making a nice summer salad this whole time, complete with watermelon helmets for him and the wife (MAH WAAHFE). We talk a bit about the World Cup and secretary of defense Tim Howard with soccer superfan Matt, and around the 50-minute mark, we get to ‘Weekend At Bernie’s,’ which Matt Lieb defends and I get angry about because I have no soul and I hate your childhood, as always. Around an hour ten we get to ‘The Leftovers.’ We wrap things up with a listener’s incredible email story, which may or may not be real, but then again does it really matter? WE’VE COME FULL CIRCLE!
INVITE A FRIEND TO LISTEN TO THE FROTCAST! And be sure to hit up Matt on Twitter to find out how that salad turned out.
Subscribe to the Frotcast on iTunes. Leave us a review on Stitcher.
Additionally, you can catch us on Mutiny Radio every Wednesday!
You at least have to respect the way the dude handled getting knocked out.
Nah, everything about that video is so obnoxious to me that I wish it was just a supercut of him getting knocked out.
After the video ends and it goes into that subscribe pitch thing, it replays him getting punched over and over again. It’s better than the video itself.
Ufford describing his guacamole was a couple lazy shorthands from being the pomegrandler bit.
Pranking is the worst form of humor because it is entirely mean-spirited and at the expense of the unassuming victim. I wish incurable dick cancer on them all.
You guys really should promote the podcast as “The Best Simulation of actually having friends that could come from your computer’s speakers while drinking alone”
/signed not BurnsyFan
whoa, depressingly accurate
Quite
Maybe that’s why I hate Vince so much (Yet I love all the regulars and the irregular regulars).
Martin is really trying to make me slit my wrists this week.
Podcast friendships are a real thing!
I mean, I see Vince and Ben almost everyday, since moving into their apt building. I hang with them when they go to get coffee, standing in line behind them laughing at their jokes. And when they sleep, I sneak into their living room (aka Frotquarters) and goof around on Vince’s soundboard and stuff, pretending we are recording an episode. My Fake Vince doing a Fake Bret is priceless!
…And if that’s not best friends, then I don’t know what is!
Remember, stalkers are just friends you haven’t met yet!
Ufford making salad was almost as good as Halpern and his crying baby.
Who needs Bre(a)nda(o)n and Ben? Wait, did Ben die in Thailand? Beats ball cancer, succumbs to ladyboy with a bat.
Those dudes have awesome tits, I wouldn’t be surprised if it was a tragic motorboating accident.
Mmmmm . . . salad.
…and I just watched a half hour of justice porn.