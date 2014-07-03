Frotcast 210: ‘Weekend At Bernie’s’, The Leftovers, and Matt Ufford Makes A Nice Summer Salad

http://filmdrunk.podbean.com/mf/web/jrpaks/Frotcast210.mp3 –

Listen on the player above, or download as an mp3 here (right click, save as).

First thing’s first, if you’re listening to the Frotcast, you should be telling friends to listen to the Frotcast. That way we can all share a thing together and it will be lots of fun and Jesus will love you. Moving on…

Bret, comedian Matt Lieb, and SB Nation’s Matt Ufford join this week’s podcast, on the subject of ‘Weekend At Bernie’s’ (turning 25) and HBO’s ‘The Leftovers.’

We open talking about Gary the Goat and Jimbo the Australian, and rural Australiana in general. This leads us to Nathan For You, and whether it’s real or not, and whether that matters. We wonder what’s going on in the background at Ufford’s, and it turns out, he’s been making a nice summer salad this whole time, complete with watermelon helmets for him and the wife (MAH WAAHFE). We talk a bit about the World Cup and secretary of defense Tim Howard with soccer superfan Matt, and around the 50-minute mark, we get to ‘Weekend At Bernie’s,’ which Matt Lieb defends and I get angry about because I have no soul and I hate your childhood, as always. Around an hour ten we get to ‘The Leftovers.’ We wrap things up with a listener’s incredible email story, which may or may not be real, but then again does it really matter? WE’VE COME FULL CIRCLE!

INVITE A FRIEND TO LISTEN TO THE FROTCAST! And be sure to hit up Matt on Twitter to find out how that salad turned out.

Subscribe to the Frotcast on iTunes. Leave us a review on Stitcher.

Additionally, you can catch us on Mutiny Radio every Wednesday!