Frotcast 223: Zero Theorem And Tusk With Andrew Roberts

It’s the skeleton crew in the frotquarters this week, just Bret and Vince, your semi-esteemed FilmDrunk Editor, as we welcome San Francisco comedian and all-around Australian guy Andrew Roberts. During the intro Andrew thanks me for introducing him as a comedian, saying “Well I’d rather be introduced as that than a wanker.” Andrew tells us all about the process of emigrating for love, and getting married for love and a green card, and then subsequently getting divorced for lack of love and an inability to have threesomes with black men (I dunno, man). We all saw Terry Gilliam’s Zero Theorem this week, which we discuss, along with Kevin Smith’s Tusk, which Andrew saw and loved. He also wants to know if America’s racial problems are real or just something we do for attention. Somewhere in there I torture them with Jaden Smith’s new single and we answer your email questions about circumcision and different types of rugby. Email us at frotcast@gmail.com, leave us a voicemail at 415 274 0030. Otherwise frot on and f*ck off.
Helta skelta on, Andrew, helta skelta.
How Jaden missed it among all the Coachella, couldn’t tella, own fella, blow della, ho sella, something about a propella, Stella, in the cella, man getting jealla boggles the fucking mind.
The Zero Theorem was fucking awesome.
I could listen to Australians say ‘existential’ for hours.
You guys sucked a lot of dick in the first part of the frotcast. In particular, that delightful Andrew Roberts fellow was motherfucking deepthroating that dick.
Thanks!
“Unicorn ripcord” is magnificent.
Oh God, that was Jaden Smith?! I missed when you said who it was.
He’s got a shitton of like, spoken word stuff on Childish Gambino’s new mixtape. Ruins the entire fucking thing, which was otherwise pretty solid.