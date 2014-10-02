Frotcast 223: Zero Theorem And Tusk With Andrew Roberts

Listen on the player above, or download as an mp3 here (right click, save as).

It’s the skeleton crew in the frotquarters this week, just Bret and Vince, your semi-esteemed FilmDrunk Editor, as we welcome San Francisco comedian and all-around Australian guy Andrew Roberts. During the intro Andrew thanks me for introducing him as a comedian, saying “Well I’d rather be introduced as that than a wanker.” Andrew tells us all about the process of emigrating for love, and getting married for love and a green card, and then subsequently getting divorced for lack of love and an inability to have threesomes with black men (I dunno, man). We all saw Terry Gilliam’s Zero Theorem this week, which we discuss, along with Kevin Smith’s Tusk, which Andrew saw and loved. He also wants to know if America’s racial problems are real or just something we do for attention. Somewhere in there I torture them with Jaden Smith’s new single and we answer your email questions about circumcision and different types of rugby. Email us at frotcast@gmail.com, leave us a voicemail at 415 274 0030. Otherwise frot on and f*ck off.

