Frotcast 226: Faith-Based Films, Zellweger Thinkpieces, and ‘Birdman’

I worked my ass off writing a Parry Gripp career retrospective last week and I believe we got a grand total of minus 1000 new listeners, so maybe this week of zero celebrity guests (save Laremy) and the kind of verbal tomfoolery we always do will take us to the next level. Work softer, not harder.
The whole gang minus Ben is in the Frotquarters this week, and we open talking about Renée Zellweger thinkpieces. That leads us into her new faith-based movie project, Same Kind Of Different As Me, in which a Texas couple seems to have manifested their own magical negro. We bring on Laremy from Film.com who saw Birdman and Fury, we argue about our favorite films of the year so far and whether Michael Keaton is going to win the Oscar. Matt Lieb talks about the time he tried to interview the Linkin Park DJ about his new film, and then he sings us a rap about what he’s been doing with his life since he became a Chobani yogurt pimp (“pürrsay, kerfay, merney.”).
—
I liked how no one mentioned Gone Girl as one of their favorites. Poor Batflek.
So quickly we forget. Sad.
Holy shit. Scott Stapp totally thinks Marlins are birds.
Everything I know about ladies wiping their butts I know from My Vagina by NOFX.
– Hats off to Brendan for the wonderful Denver the Last Dinosaur reference
– I was listening at work and just as Bret was talking about earning merit badges I looked down at a folder for a guy with the last name of “Boyscout”
– The next time you have Paul Shirley on, be sure to ask him about the monkey scoop/lean and swipe argument. On his old podcast he and his co-host had a lengthy discussion about pooping posture and I would think he’s got an opinion on this one.
– Vince, in this and in your review of Fury you described Brad Pitt’s character as an officer. He’s a sergeant. The only officers in the movie are the ‘old man’ and the kid who they make fun of for not shaving. It makes the shooting scene a little more buyable when you factor in the idea that there are no actual authority figures there.
Look, guys, you’re missing a key element about the standing up method. You don’t so much stand as crouch so your ass cheeks don’t come back together. Monkey scoop gets your hand too close to the water, imo.
When will you learn you can’t do Fake Bret without Ben.
AH yes. (“pürrsay, kerfay, merney.”)