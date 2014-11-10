Frotcast 228: Listen Up Philip With OJ Patterson

http://s56.podbean.com/pb/f5d1b39bdc1541f6bb591d5519a277d6/5460fe8b/data2/blogs18/269903/uploads/Frotcast228.mp3 –

Listen on the player above, or download as an mp3 here (right click, save as).

Hello to all who enjoy the Filmdrunk Frotcast!

First of all, sorry this was posted so late! I’m just as appalled as you are. This morning when I awoke, I scoured the blog and the Frotcast post was no where to be found. Vince was supposed to have thrown it up on Filmdrunk last Thursday but it looks like someone (Vince) dropped the ball. When I texted Vince about this, he had excuse after excuse after excuse. Needless to say I had to straighten out that shiftless good-for-nothing and give him a piece of my mind.

Can you believe this guy? Unbelievable. Bet he doesn’t “forget” ever again! Anyway, I hope you enjoy last Thursday’s episode as much as I did. Here is a brief description from the Podbean page:

[Last week] on the Frotcast, San Francisco comedian OJ Patterson joins Vince, Brendan, and Matt Lieb in the Frotquarters to talk about Listen Up Philip, the Jason Schwartzman celebration of navel gazing. We talk about Monique’s treatise on “Team Little Dick,” the Lena Dunham “molestation” drama, and rank our favorite Christopher Nolan movies, in honor of Interstellar. Enjoy!

