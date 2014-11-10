Frotcast 228: Listen Up Philip With OJ Patterson

–
First of all, sorry this was posted so late! I’m just as appalled as you are. This morning when I awoke, I scoured the blog and the Frotcast post was no where to be found. Vince was supposed to have thrown it up on Filmdrunk last Thursday but it looks like someone (Vince) dropped the ball. When I texted Vince about this, he had excuse after excuse after excuse. Needless to say I had to straighten out that shiftless good-for-nothing and give him a piece of my mind.
Can you believe this guy? Unbelievable. Bet he doesn’t “forget” ever again! Anyway, I hope you enjoy last Thursday’s episode as much as I did. Here is a brief description from the Podbean page:
[Last week] on the Frotcast, San Francisco comedian OJ Patterson joins Vince, Brendan, and Matt Lieb in the Frotquarters to talk about Listen Up Philip, the Jason Schwartzman celebration of navel gazing. We talk about Monique’s treatise on “Team Little Dick,” the Lena Dunham “molestation” drama, and rank our favorite Christopher Nolan movies, in honor of Interstellar. Enjoy!
Email us at frotcast@gmail.com, leave us a voicemail at 415 274 0030. Otherwise frot on and f*ck off.
Psssh, all us TRUE frot fans check the podbean site every week.
Or just check itunes on Friday mornings. If it’s not there, that’s when the shit hits the fan.
I listen to it on Stitcher. Is Stitcher cool, guys? Stitcher? Anyone?
I listen to Podcasts all the time and use Stitcher exclusively. Only trouble is Stitcher has separate stats. Maybe that’s it, we actually have a million listeners but 990,000 have been listening on Stitcher!
What advavtage does the Sticher app have over the Apple app?
Can Stitcher also keep you up to date on any fecal transplant news?
I can’t wait that long, I refresh every day Tuesday through Friday.
i dont like stitcher because I like to listen at double speed.
Aw man. I thought we got a new Frotcast very early this week now. Didn’t even notice there wasn’t a post for the last one.
Everytime I hear “Pussy Coffee Munny” i want to find a way to make it a ring tone on my phone.
Now that would be so muuny.
I wish I could do that for my phone, but with my luck I’d forget to turn it off and have Lieb go off on pussy coffee murrney while in court.
I’m envisioning an “All about that bass” and Matt saying “murney, pursey, curfee” mashup. Lookin at you, internet.
You’re telling me that Lieb is awake at 9:45 am? Seems more like a “roll out of bed at 11:15” kind of guy.
Dang, the dick lady is cute.
I’m almost certain Mo’Nique, the standup, is on Team Big Dick.
I’m already in tears from the girl video and I haven’t even started to listed to the podcast. Literally, my eyes are still watering. Thank you for the laugh. I needed that. :)
And I agree, she’s way cute
Looking for the new one please. It’s fucking cold and I need my fix. Hopefully its’ Burnsarific!